The BMW X3 M is a mid-size SUV/crossover and the performance-enhanced version of the regular third-generation X3 SUV. First arriving on UK roads in 2019, the X3 M received a facelift in 2021 alongside the rest of the X3 family.

The sporty SUV range consists of three models – the petrol-powered 360hp ‘M40i’ and diesel-engined 340hp ‘M40d’, and the range-topping 510hp ‘M Competition’ trim grade.

Before its 2021 facelift, the Top Gear team concluded that the X3 M was “devastatingly easy to drive stupidly fast”, but called its ride comfort “appalling”, said that its driving dynamics and engine note “lacked character”, and commented that it was too expensive.

The majority of reviewers largely agreed with this sentiment before 2021, but the X3 M’s review scores have markedly improved since then, Carwow asserting that the post-facelift X3 M is one of the most loud and agile options in the ‘hot SUV’ class.

But despite its technical improvements, many still take issue with the price of the top-spec X3 M Competition. “It’s a mighty impressive way of getting from 0-62mph in less than four seconds”, Autocar‘s Piers Ward concludes, but “at £90,000, you’re going to have to really want all the performance of the X3 M to justify this as your family car.”

As of December 2022, the BMW X3 M holds an Expert Rating of 56%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media.

X3 M highlights Easy to drive

Impressive performance

Well-built and practical upmarket interior

Plenty of on-board tech as standard X3 M lowlights Expensive to buy and run

Stiff suspension

Uninspiring engine soundtrack

Other ‘hot SUVs’ are more exciting

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £62,785 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: Autumn 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The steering is like any other contemporary M-badged BMW – it’s accurate, sensitive and sensible, but lacks the ultimate heft of old M cars.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Facelift range

Score: 8 / 10

“At nearly £90,000, you’re going to have to really want all the performance of the X3 M to justify this as your family car. It’s a mighty impressive way of getting from 0-62mph in less than 4.0sec, but then so are lots of cars these days.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X3 M has many of the dynamic hallmarks of BMW’s best M cars, but lacks a bit of effusive performance charm and SUV-typical dynamic versatility.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“As a driver’s car, the X3 M is up there with the Macan – the Porsche offering a more raw, engaging drive; the BMW more stable, confidence-inspiring and ultimately satisfying if you’re chasing after fast lap times.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The BMW X3 M Competition is a fast, practical SUV with a great engine but the ride is firm.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re after a sports SUV, they don’t come much louder and more agile than the BMW X3 M Competition.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Facelift range

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s still likely to be a little too rough for the kids and Labrador on the day-to-day, and as a whole the X3 M Competition still makes absolutely no sense, but it doesn’t stop me from quietly admiring it.”

Read review Model reviewed: Pre-facelift range

Score: 4 / 10

“The BMW X3 M is fast and the interior feels well constructed, but has an excruciating ride quality, numb handling, dull powertrain.”

Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 6.8 / 10

“The BMW X3 M is spacious, dynamic SUV for drivers who rarely venture off-road.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The X3 M Competition is a blisteringly quick entry into this market from BMW, then, and with such sharp, malleable handling, it has the potential to outpace most of its rivals on smooth tarmac.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 4 / 10

“Far from M Division’s finest hour. Flashy and fast, but you couldn’t live with this ride.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The X3 M Competition is certainly a true M product; it shares little with the regular X3 when it comes to suspension and engine. It’s a tremendously fast SUV, too, and a die-hard M car fan might be willing to live with its rock-hard ride, but rivals such as the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63s manage to be more cosseting without skimping on fun.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2017

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 93%

Child protection: 84%

Vulnerable road users: 70%

Safety assist: 58%

The BMW X3 M has not specifically been assessed by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety score with the regular BMW X3 range which was awarded a five-star rating in 2017.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of December 2022, the BMW X3 M has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy Total claims: 115

Average repair cost: £397.19

Last updated: December 2022 Reliability score « » All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

As of December 2022, the BMW X3 range has a better-than-average reliability score of 63%, according to used car warranty data provided by our partner MotorEasy. This applies to both the standard range and uprated ‘M’ models across the current (2017 onwards) generation and previous generations.

There’s more good news. When the X3 does have problems, they tend to be relatively inexpensive. Even big-ticket items like engine repairs have cost less than on many other cars – an average of around £740, compared to £1,500+ on a lot of vehicles – while gearbox warranty claims have been non-existent.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW X3 M, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Tonale | Audi RS Q3 | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen Tiguan R

