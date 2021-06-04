Summary

The BMW X4 is effectively the X3 SUV in a less boxy shape – most obviously a strongly raked rear end with a liftback tailgate, plus more sporty touches such as bespoke lights.

Of course, such a shape means less interior room. So while the X4 has five doors and a tailgate like the X3, reviewers point out the tighter rear-seat space – even in the latest Mk2 version, which launched in 2018 and is very slightly longer than its predecessor.

Weirdly in today’s market, you can’t buy an X4 in petrol form, unless you go for the range-topping and performance-pitched 354hp X4 M model, which is not included in this analysis. So it’s a choice of three diesel options with all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic gearboxes. Most reviewers favour the 190hp engine in the X4 20d for all-round ability, including off-road performance. Unlike the sister X3, there is no plug-in hybrid powertrain available on the X4.

As of June 2021, the BMW X4 currently holds an Expert Rating of 76% from 22 reviews. This is currently about three points behind the sister X3.

Highlighted are the tighter headroom, a feeling of being more ‘hunkered down’ in the car and far less visibility through the rear screen.

The interior, effectively the same as the X3’s, comes in for much praise. Testers like its quality of technology, the materials and how they are fitted. However some describe the mix of finishes as over-fussy.

Reviews of the BMW X4 reserve most praise for its on-the-road performance, described as both comfortable and with excellent handling, though some describe the ride as a little firm.

The chassis is tuned for a sportier performance than the X3 but that car is also highly rated for its road prowess and some argue that a £3,500 price premium, for little more than looks, makes the X4 a bit of an indulgence.

BMW X4 highlights Competent engines

Strong handling

Excellent fit and finish

Good levels of standard safety kit BMW X4 lowlights Styling is awkward, even by BMW standards

No entry-level petrol engines or plug-in hybrid

Restricted space in back speats

Looks expensive compared to the similar X3

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: Diesel

Price: From £45,790 on-road Launched: Spring 2018

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + “It may not quite match rivals for rear-seat space, but the X4 does deliver a surprisingly dynamic drive – one which you wouldn’t quite expect from a car in this segment.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A compelling package with lots to offer, but little extra over its cheaper X3 sibling.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The X4 looks sharp, is sporty to drive, and more practical than you might think from the coupe-like profile.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X4 is an impressive all-rounder with an endearingly sporting touch. It offers responsive car-like dynamics, impressive mechanical refinement, class-competitive quality and a good deal of space, if not the versatility and everyday ease of use delivered by the more upright X3.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive20d M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X4 is undoubtedly an engaging car to drive and own but whether you should be considering one will probably hinge on how you perceive its appearance. If you’re a fan, then its extra costs and smaller boot are probably a price worth paying.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: M40d

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X4 M40d is frugal, practical yet aesthetically stylish.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive20d M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Although it may not be the best-looking SUV around, the BMW X4 certainly has its merits and offers customers another option in a different niche. The driving setup is surprisingly both sporty and comfortable. Just be careful not to add too many expensive options to it.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The rakish BMW X4 is great to drive, but style compromises its usefulness”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW X4 possesses many of the great things about the X3 it’s based on – a nice interior, good infotainment and a nice drive.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic M Sport

“You can’t get away from the fact that the BMW X4 is less practical than its boxy brother, the X3, with which it shares much of its parts and engineering. The semi-coupe styling means less luggage room and the lower ground clearance limits its off-road ability. But so what?”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive20d M Sport X

“The second generation of the BMW X4 has taken on a radical new macho image, dramatically putting its much softer predecessor in the shade.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

“BMW’s niche-busting X4 is objectively a good car, but compared to an estate, just too compromised.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Fashionable body style, great engine, and overall the X4 offers a quality BMW driving experience.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Larger, lighter and more powerful, the 2018 BMW X4 is wider and longer than the outgoing model, but weighs 50kg less thanks to the extensive use of aluminium and ultra-high-strength grades of steel.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive20d M Sport X

“Once you get over the monstrous appearance (some may like it), the BMW X4 is essentially a slightly sportier X3. That means it gets an upmarket interior, although BMW is persevering with button overload and a variety of clashing materials competing for the driver’s attention.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“As SUVs go for, the X4 represents reasonable value for money.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The BMW X4 is very fashionable, but slightly less rounded than X3.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic M40d

“The new BMW X4 is practical, genuinely fun to drive and not as enormous or obnoxious as the larger X6.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: M40d

Score: 8 / 10

“Argue against their presence in the market all you want, but the fact of the matter is that, with the new X4, BMW has created a truly sporty SUV to drive, that manages to blend some decent practicality with rather appealing looks. The coupé-SUV might finally have arrived…”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“Getting noticed is part of the BMW X4’s job and the new X4 sure does that. It’s certainly quick and grippy but it feels humourless.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“There are plenty of more practical SUVs, but few are as enjoyable to drive as the BMW X4.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The BMW X4 does a good job of adding a touch of dynamism to a class of vehicle – the medium-size SUV – that typically doesn’t perform well in the sportiness stakes. It’s great to drive, has an excellent cabin and exudes a quality feel.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2017 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 84% CHILD OCCUPANT 70% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 58% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The BMW X4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the X4 is selected for assessment by Green NCAP, we will publish the results here.

