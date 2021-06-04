fbpx
Expert Rating

BMW X4

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

76 %
Summary

The BMW X4 is effectively the X3 SUV in a less boxy shape – most obviously a strongly raked rear end with a liftback tailgate, plus more sporty touches such as bespoke lights.

Of course, such a shape means less interior room. So while the X4 has five doors and a tailgate like the X3, reviewers point out the tighter rear-seat space – even in the latest Mk2 version, which launched in 2018 and is very slightly longer than its predecessor.

Weirdly in today’s market, you can’t buy an X4 in petrol form, unless you go for the range-topping and performance-pitched 354hp X4 M model, which is not included in this analysis. So it’s a choice of three diesel options with all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic gearboxes. Most reviewers favour the 190hp engine in the X4 20d for all-round ability, including off-road performance. Unlike the sister X3, there is no plug-in hybrid powertrain available on the X4.

As of June 2021, the BMW X4 currently holds an Expert Rating of 76% from 22 reviews. This is currently about three points behind the sister X3.

Highlighted are the tighter headroom, a feeling of being more ‘hunkered down’ in the car and far less visibility through the rear screen.

The interior, effectively the same as the X3’s, comes in for much praise. Testers like its quality of technology, the materials and how they are fitted. However some describe the mix of finishes as over-fussy.

Reviews of the BMW X4 reserve most praise for its on-the-road performance, described as both comfortable and with excellent handling, though some describe the ride as a little firm.

The chassis is tuned for a sportier performance than the X3 but that car is also highly rated for its road prowess and some argue that a £3,500 price premium, for little more than looks, makes the X4 a bit of an indulgence.

BMW X4 highlights

  • Competent engines
  • Strong handling
  • Excellent fit and finish
  • Good levels of standard safety kit

BMW X4 lowlights

  • Styling is awkward, even by BMW standards
  • No entry-level petrol engines or plug-in hybrid
  • Restricted space in back speats
  • Looks expensive compared to the similar X3

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: Diesel
Price: From £45,790 on-road

Launched: Spring 2018
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

BMW X4 (2018 onwards) - front view
BMW X4 (2018 onwards) - rear view
BMW X4 (2018 onwards) - interior and dashboard

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2017

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

70%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

58%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The BMW X4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the X4 is selected for assessment by Green NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you're looking at the BMW X4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 Sportback | BMW X3 | DS 7 Crossback | Jaguar F-Pace | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

This page last updated:

