Summary

The BMW X4 M is a mid-size SUV/crossover and the performance-enhanced version of the regular second-generation X4 coupé-SUV. First arriving on UK roads in 2019, the X4 M is effectively the X3 M SUV in a less boxy shape, featuring a sloping roofline and a liftback tailgate.

Like the X3 M line-up, the X4 M range consists of three models – the petrol-powered 360hp ‘M40i’ and diesel-engined 340hp ‘M40d’, and the range-topping 510hp ‘M Competition’ trim grade.

Auto Trader explains that BMW’s X4 M aim was simple, “to take the basic X4 model and make it as monstrous to drive as the M4 sports car“, and several UK motoring outlets conclude that the German brand has succeeded. “It’s tremendously fast and grippy through the corners”, says the What Car? team, while Carwow comments that the X4 M is “more agile than an SUV has any right to be.”

That said, reviewers cite the same issues that hindered the X3 M’s review scores. James Brodie of Auto Express argues that the car’s suspension is “rock hard”, while Autocar‘s Matt Saunders says that the car’s powerful engines are “a little flat on character”.

Should you want to opt for the X4 M’s raked rear end styling over the X3 M’s boxy SUV looks, you will have to contend with its more expensive price tag too. As Carwow concludes, the “X3 M Competition is cheaper, more practical and every bit as good to drive.”

As of February 2023, the BMW X4 M holds an Expert Rating of 54%, based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media.

X4 M highlights High-quality interior

Strong performance

Intuitive infotainment X4 M lowlights Rather rigid ride comfort

The X3 M is cheaper and more practical

Uninspiring engine soundtrack

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £65,735 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: Summer 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW X4 M is an assured all-wheel-drive system that does well to control and allow you to play a little with the weight, precise steering, a likeable, indulgent six-cylinder powertrain but a ride that’s rock hard.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

“The BMW X4 M Competition offers the space and practicality of an SUV and the power of a sports car. BMW’s aim was simple: to take the basic X4 model and make it as monstrous to drive as the M4.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: X4 M Competition

Score: 8 / 10

“It reflects a high degree of technical prowess, delivers a devastating turn of speed and is hugely compelling in the right conditions. But it continues to lack for overall ride refinement and ultimately fails to offer the sort of interior space delivered by some performance SUV rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW X4 M doesn’t possess an obvious endearing trait that justifies its shortcomings; it does plenty well enough but nothing to truly stand out. Its engine is effective, if a little flat on character. The chassis is agile at a superficial level but fails to feel particularly composed or inspiring.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Competition

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW X4 M Competition is hugely fast and more agile than an SUV has any right to be. An X3 M Competition is cheaper, more practical and every bit as good to drive, though.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“If the BMW X4 M Competition was an item of clothing it would be a pair of Y fronts to the X3 M Competition’s boxer shorts. It takes the roomy and comfortable shape of the X3 and makes it less roomy and less comfortable in the name of, er, style.”

Read review RAC + Model reviewed:

Score: 6.8 / 10

“If you need lap time but you’ve a labrador in tow, BMW’s X4 M Competition claims to have your back. Think of this car as an M4 SUV – because that’s what it is.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Competition

“The BMW X4 M delivers precision, grip and body control, and a lush and luxurious interior.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 5 / 10

“The speed is undeniable. But with all its shouty styling and insanely complicated drive modes, it always seems to be egging you into a driving style that doesn’t really suit it.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Competition

Score: 6 / 10

“The X4 M Competition is a completely different animal to the regular BMW X4. It’s tremendously fast and grippy through the corners, but if you want a sports SUV that’ll really put a smile on your face, we’d look at the Alfa Stelvio QF or Porsche Macan.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 95%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 76%

Safety assist: 78%

The BMW X4 M has not been specifically crash tested, and neither has the X4 coupé-SUV its based on. Both share a safety rating with the near-identical X3 SUV, which was assessed by Euro NCAP back in 2017.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2023, the BMW X4 M has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X4 M to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X4 M, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW X4 M, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Tonale | Audi RS Q3 | BMW X3 M | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen Tiguan R

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BMW X4 range at The Car Expert

Buy a BMW X4 M

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW X4 M, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

We’re putting the feel good back into car buying. Find out more The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Lease a BMW X4 M

If you’re looking to lease a new BMW X4 M, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a BMW X4 M

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)