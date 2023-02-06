fbpx

BMW X4 M

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

54%

BMW X4 M

(2019 - present)

    Summary

    The BMW X4 M is a mid-size SUV/crossover and the performance-enhanced version of the regular second-generation X4 coupé-SUV. First arriving on UK roads in 2019, the X4 M is effectively the X3 M SUV in a less boxy shape, featuring a sloping roofline and a liftback tailgate.

    Like the X3 M line-up, the X4 M range consists of three models – the petrol-powered 360hp ‘M40i’ and diesel-engined 340hp ‘M40d’, and the range-topping 510hp ‘M Competition’ trim grade.

    Auto Trader explains that BMW’s X4 M aim was simple, “to take the basic X4 model and make it as monstrous to drive as the M4 sports car“, and several UK motoring outlets conclude that the German brand has succeeded. “It’s tremendously fast and grippy through the corners”, says the What Car? team, while Carwow comments that the X4 M is “more agile than an SUV has any right to be.”

    That said, reviewers cite the same issues that hindered the X3 M’s review scores. James Brodie of Auto Express argues that the car’s suspension is “rock hard”, while Autocar‘s Matt Saunders says that the car’s powerful engines are “a little flat on character”.

    Should you want to opt for the X4 M’s raked rear end styling over the X3 M’s boxy SUV looks, you will have to contend with its more expensive price tag too. As Carwow concludes, the “X3 M Competition is cheaper, more practical and every bit as good to drive.”

    As of February 2023, the BMW X4 M holds an Expert Rating of 54%, based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    X4 M highlights

    • High-quality interior
    • Strong performance
    • Intuitive infotainment

    X4 M lowlights

    • Rather rigid ride comfort
    • The X3 M is cheaper and more practical
    • Uninspiring engine soundtrack

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £65,735 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2019
    Last updated: Summer 2021
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW X4 M (2019 - 2021) front view | Expert Rating
    X4 M (2019 – 2021)
    BMW X4 M (2019 - 2021) rear view | Expert Rating
    X4 M (2019 – 2021)
    BMW X4 M interior view | Expert Rating
    BMW X4 M (2021 onwards) front view | Expert Rating
    X4 M (2021 onwards)
    BMW X4 M (2021 onwards) rear view | Expert Rating
    X4 M (2021 onwards)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Heycar

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Sun

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 95%
    Child protection: 89%
    Vulnerable road users: 76%
    Safety assist: 78%

    The BMW X4 M has not been specifically crash tested, and neither has the X4 coupé-SUV its based on. Both share a safety rating with the near-identical X3 SUV, which was assessed by Euro NCAP back in 2017.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of February 2023, the BMW X4 M has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X4 M to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X4 M, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW X4 M, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Tonale | Audi RS Q3 | BMW X3 MCupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen Tiguan R

