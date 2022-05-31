BMW X5 (2014 - 2018) | Expert Rating

Summary
The third-generation BMW X5 was a large SUV that arrived in the UK in early 2014 and was updated in 2016, before being replaced by the current iteration of the X5 in 2018.
Late in its lifespan, Carbuyer said it was the motoring equivalent of Sean Connery – “getting on a bit, but still impressively handsome”.
In truth, the motoring media remained divided over the X5’s exterior looks while it was on sale, though journalists did generally agree that the X5’s upmarket cabin makeover and its range of refined engine choices were definite improvements over the model it replaced.
“It’s still a sharp drive”, Car explained, “but it couples more maturity and refinement with a much more premium-feeling cabin.” What Car? called the X5 as a “formidable machine”, describing its driving dynamics as “saloon-like”, as the X5 handles more like a raised BMW 5 Series saloon than your typical bulky SUV.
Available initially as a petrol or diesel SUV, a plug-in hybrid model joined the range for the first time in 2015, which Motoring Research called “technically brilliant”, due to how smooth the hybrid system was on the road. That said, Driving Electric pointed out that the plug-in hybrid’s all-electric range is nothing special by current standards.
The most widespread criticism of the third-generation BMW X5 refers to its steep price tag, even as a used model, thanks to the car’s strong residual values. And while the X5’s price has remained high, its upmarket rivals have only been improving.
As Carbuyer concluded, “the Audi Q7 is slightly nicer inside, the Porsche Cayenne is better to drive, while the Mercedes-Benz GLE is arguably smoother and more relaxing.”
No longer on sale, the third-generation BMW X5 holds an Expert rating of 67% based on 38 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a markedly lower score than the current X5 model.
X5 highlights
- Upmarket interior trim
- Well-equipped
- Spacious cabin and boot
- Range includes plug-in hybrid model
- Strong residual values
X5 lowlights
- Expensive price tag
- So-so fuel economy
- Polarising exterior styling
- Rougher ride with sports suspension
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price when new: From £47,895 on-road
Launched: Winter 2013/14
Last updated: Spring 2015
Replaced: Autumn 2018
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: xDrive40e
Score: 6 / 10
“In some respects, the X5 xDrive40e offers the best of both worlds, but in others it’s fundamentally flawed.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“Opt for the xDrive45e, and you are buying one of the most impressive plug-in hybrids around, combining many of the best points of the standard X5 with a substantial real-world electric range and low company car tax.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“While it wasn’t the standard bearer for sporty handling this time around, the BMW X5 Mk3 was nevertheless a decent car to drive, and the trade-off for reduced handling prowess did at least result in a more comfortable ride.”
Read review
Model reviewed: xDrive 50i M Sport
Score: 6 / 10
“The engine’s smooth soundtrack is a real plus-point, offering a nice, rich warble under light acceleration that turns into a high-pitched howl.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The third-generation BMW X5 is faster, cleaner and more comfortable than ever.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“New four-cylinder diesel X5 offers up impressive economy and stout performance without overly compromising on refinement.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The X5 sticks to BMW’s well-proven SUV formula, delivering a competent and refined off-roader.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Hybrid power increases the BMW X5’s weight but cuts its CO2 emissions to 77g/km and improves its combined economy to 85.6mpg.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: xDrive30d
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW X5 is no looker, but it’s certainly a more complete car than its predecessor – it’s still a sharp drive, but couples more maturity and refinement with a much more premium-feeling cabin.”
Read review
Model reviewed: M50d xDrive
Score: 5 / 10
“Six versions of the new X5 will eventually come to the UK, plus an X5M. I’d be surprised if any were better than this.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re looking for a spacious yet classy model that is comfortable on longer journeys, the BMW X5 would be a good choice. Go for the xDrive versions if you want to take this vehicle off the beaten path.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The X5 is a bit like Sean Connery – getting on a bit, but still impressively handsome.”
Read review
Model reviewed: xDrive40e
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The BMW X5 plug-in hybrid is ideally suited to company-car buyers after a large SUV”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The BMW X5 is an SUV that offers real driver involvement.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: 2014-18
Score: 6 / 10
“You simply can’t miss the BMW X5 whether it’s in a car park or your rear-view mirror – it’s a big, imposing SUV that looks and feels expensive from every angle.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: X5 40d M Sport
“If you desire crushing performance with a sustainable fuel bill then this 4×4 could be the car to take you there.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: xDrive40e
“The BMW X5 xDrive40e may be able to drink from the electric tap, but don’t expect to go too far on EV power alone.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“The big, butch BMW X5 has a lasting upmarket image and has long been one of the go to models for a large SUV.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW X5 boasts excellent build quality and a capable chassis.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed:
“The X5 sDrive25d is the lightest, most fuel-efficient and most affordable car in this class.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“If you’re looking for a big, fuel-efficient SUV, where price or true driving dynamics aren’t an issue, then there’s little not to like about the X5 50d.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: xDrive40e
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a big, heavy 4×4 with a petrol engine, so when you’ve run out of electric power, real-life economy won’t be great.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW X5 is a bold and brash SUV stalwart.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“If you can live with the slightly aggressive image, you’ll love the BMW X5. It’s an SUV for all seasons, all reasons and all roads.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The X5 is arguably the sweet-spot in BMW’s range of SUVs – not to mention one of the best family off-roaders you can buy.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 25
“The BMW X5 xDrive40e is technically rather brilliant. BMW’s engineers have made the whole set up work in such a slick manner that you can barely tell you’re driving something a bit unusual.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The third-generation BMW X5 boasted improved comfort and efficiency, as well as new connectivity technology.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 8.6 / 10
“Nimble handling belies the X5’s enormity.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: F15
Score: 8 / 10
“Talented in all areas but more luxurious than the outgoing model and the Dynamic suspension option will blow your mind.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: xDrive40e
Score: 6 / 10
“The X5 hybrid is certainly functionally impressive, and will make more sense as deterrents from buying diesel models strengthen.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: X5 xDrive40e M Sport 5dr Auto
“If you’re going to build a hybrid, it’s crucial you nail the calibration between the power sources chiming in, and BMW’s is up there with the best.”
Read review
Model reviewed: sDrive25d M Sport 5dr
Score: 5 / 10
“It’s impressive that BMW has had the gumption to launch a two-wheel-drive X5, but if we really had to pick an X5, we’d still go for the 30d.”
Read review
Model reviewed: sDrive25d SE 5dr Auto
“The CO2 emissions are 149g/km and it should average 50.4mpg. Impressive stuff for a near-two tonne SUV.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: 2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e PHEV
“You need to drive quite carefully to avoid the petrol engine kicking in, but when it does it deploys smoothly, and during normal driving is heard as a background thrum.”
Read review
Model reviewed: M50i 5dr Auto
“Where it really impresses is the quality of its lavish interior and superb infotainment system.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“For an SUV that excels in daily use, the BMW X5 is a formidable machine, partly because it’s one of the more saloon-like SUVs to drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: sDrive25d
“That the 2.0-litre diesel engine is much more refined in the X5 than in other BMWs – and doesn’t feel underpowered – seals the deal.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“If you’re a company car driver, it’s easy to see why you’d choose the BMW over a Range Rover Sport or a Mercedes ML; the X5’s lower CO2 emissions mean you’ll have to sacrifice less of your salary each month in tax.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
The third-generation BMW X5 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. As it is no longer on sale, it is unlikely to be tested in the future.
Eco rating
The third-generation BMW X5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
The BMW X5 has a slightly below-average reliability score of 49%, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partner MotorEasy. This score covers both the third-generation X5, as well as its predecessor (2007 – 2013) and the current iteration of the X5.
Although its overall reliability is on par with ost other vehicles, the bills for repairs have proved to be expensive. More than two thirds of all reported problems with the X5 relate to its gearbox, with an average repair bill of nearly £1,800. Although they’re not common problems, engine repair costs are very high, at more than £4,000.
Given the below-average reliability score and potentially expensive bills, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase for an BMW X5 covers all of these potential problem areas.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW X5 has received
2016
- Business Car Awards – Best Large 4×4
2015
- Business Car Awards – Best Large 4×4
2013
- Golden Steering Wheel Awards – Best SUV
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW X5, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi Q7 | BMW X6 | Genesis GV80 | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX L | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90
