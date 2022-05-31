fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

BMW X5 (2014 – 2018)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

67%

Expert Rating

BMW X5 (2014 – 2018)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    BMW X5 (2014 - 2018) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The third-generation BMW X5 was a large SUV that arrived in the UK in early 2014 and was updated in 2016, before being replaced by the current iteration of the X5 in 2018.

    Late in its lifespan, Carbuyer said it was the motoring equivalent of Sean Connery – “getting on a bit, but still impressively handsome”.

    In truth, the motoring media remained divided over the X5’s exterior looks while it was on sale, though journalists did generally agree that the X5’s upmarket cabin makeover and its range of refined engine choices were definite improvements over the model it replaced.

    “It’s still a sharp drive”, Car explained, “but it couples more maturity and refinement with a much more premium-feeling cabin.” What Car? called the X5 as a “formidable machine”, describing its driving dynamics as “saloon-like”, as the X5 handles more like a raised BMW 5 Series saloon than your typical bulky SUV.

    Available initially as a petrol or diesel SUV, a plug-in hybrid model joined the range for the first time in 2015, which Motoring Research called “technically brilliant”, due to how smooth the hybrid system was on the road. That said, Driving Electric pointed out that the plug-in hybrid’s all-electric range is nothing special by current standards.

    The most widespread criticism of the third-generation BMW X5 refers to its steep price tag, even as a used model, thanks to the car’s strong residual values. And while the X5’s price has remained high, its upmarket rivals have only been improving.

    As Carbuyer concluded, “the Audi Q7 is slightly nicer inside, the Porsche Cayenne is better to drive, while the Mercedes-Benz GLE is arguably smoother and more relaxing.”

    No longer on sale, the third-generation BMW X5 holds an Expert rating of 67% based on 38 reviews published by UK media sources. This is a markedly lower score than the current X5 model.

    X5 highlights

    • Upmarket interior trim
    • Well-equipped
    • Spacious cabin and boot
    • Range includes plug-in hybrid model
    • Strong residual values

    X5 lowlights

    • Expensive price tag
    • So-so fuel economy
    • Polarising exterior styling
    • Rougher ride with sports suspension

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
    Price when new:     From £47,895 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2013/14
    Last updated: Spring 2015
    Replaced: Autumn 2018

    BMW X5 (2014 - 2018) front view | Expert Rating
    BMW X5 (2014 - 2018) rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW X5 (2014 - 2018) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Eurekar

    +

    Evo

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The third-generation BMW X5 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. As it is no longer on sale, it is unlikely to be tested in the future.

    Eco rating

    The third-generation BMW X5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The BMW X5 has a slightly below-average reliability score of 49%, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partner MotorEasy. This score covers both the third-generation X5, as well as its predecessor (2007 – 2013) and the current iteration of the X5.

    Although its overall reliability is on par with ost other vehicles, the bills for repairs have proved to be expensive. More than two thirds of all reported problems with the X5 relate to its gearbox, with an average repair bill of nearly £1,800. Although they’re not common problems, engine repair costs are very high, at more than £4,000.

    Given the below-average reliability score and potentially expensive bills, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase for an BMW X5 covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW X5 has received

    2016

    • Business Car Awards – Best Large 4×4

    2015

    • Business Car Awards – Best Large 4×4

    2013

    • Golden Steering Wheel Awards – Best SUV

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW X5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi Q7 | BMW X6 | Genesis GV80 | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX L | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

    Buy a used BMW X5

    If you’re looking to buy a BMW X5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa.
    We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    BMW X5 on car subscription

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    No longer on sale, the third-generation BMW X5 is as luxurious as it is imposing on the road, but its not all that cheap to buy outright.Sean ReesBMW X5 (2014 - 2018)

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore