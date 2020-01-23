The BMW X5 is a large SUV model that sits between the smaller X3 and the larger X7 in the BMW SUV family. The current model went on sale in 2018 and is the third generation of BMW X5.

The X5 currently holds an Expert Rating of 80% as of January 2020, which is a few points behind the class-leading Volvo XC90 but still competitive in its class. It is available with petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as higher-performance M Performance models. There is also a range-topping X5 M Competition model, which is not covered in this rating.

The BMW X5 has received particular praise for strong on-road performance and low running costs. The plug-in hybrid powertrain is also considered to be one of the better implementations of this technology. However, the X5 has been criticised for a lack of off-roading ability and fussy, divise styling.

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: from £57,640 on-road Launched: Autumn 2018

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + “The X5 falls down in too many areas to call it a definite class-leader, but the attraction will be there for many – it’s still a status symbol, it’s still eye-catching and it’s still great to drive.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s hard to criticise a car that can deliver genuinely low running costs, lightning fast performance, and enough space for five people to travel in genuine comfort.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest BMW X5 moves the game forward in all areas and is a worthy large SUV contender”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: xDrive45e M Sport

Score: 9 / 10

“A six-cylinder petrol engine and a bigger battery work wonders for BMW’s plug-in hybrid SUV.”

Read review Model reviewed: xDrive 45e

Score: 8 / 10

“Whether this is the right X5 for you comes down to your driving habits. If you do a lot of urban driving and have easy access to a high-speed charger the xDrive45e is definitely worth consideration.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“For a buyer who needs much of what a big SUV does but who doesn’t want a car that embodies everything that the modern luxury SUV has become, the BMW X5 should continue to appeal strongly.”

Read review Model reviewed: X5 M50d

Score: 8 / 10

“Combines big pace with efficiency in stereotypically Teutonic fashion, but isn’t the performance SUV you’d choose for the last word in poise or excitement.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Whether or not you buy into the lifestyle image that comes with a large SUV like a BMW X5 is entirely up to you – we reckon a 5 Series Touring is a more satisfying drive most of the time and just as practical.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: xDrive45e hybrid

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The switch between electric and petrol is smooth, and the combined maximum power of the motor and six-cylinder petrol is a considerable 389bhp, resulting in 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The BMW X5 has had a growth spurt that makes it a better all-rounder, but it still offers a satisfying drive”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid xDrive 45e M Sport

“Even if the car wasn’t so good, the costs case would make the PHEV compelling. Add in the impressive range and performance and it’s a winner.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: (range review)

“It’s a refined but sporty drive with sharp steering and good handling on corners and plenty of punch for overtaking and cruises effortlessly on motorways, with sufficient oomph when required. The engine is quiet and smooth, while still engaging.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“BMW’s original SUV is still its best, still handling like a big 5-series. It’s just a shame it means so much less today…”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Our biggest grievance with the X5 is BMW’s refusal to offer Android Auto – which says a lot about how good the car is. It’s great to drive, with a premium interior and plenty of space for the family.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Imposing SUV is luxurious and great to drive”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Packed so full of gizmos, there’s no room for fun” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“BMW’s X5 is now bigger, bolder and more tech-laden than ever”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 30d 3.0-litre diesel automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“Undemonstrative design (apart from the huge grille) but comfortable, competent, with surprisingly good ride and handling, and a decent turn of speed. If you’ve got to have an SUV and don’t want a Range Rover Sport this is as good as it gets”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The X5 is more of a tech tour de force than ever, but did it have to be this brash, BMW?”

Read review Model reviewed: xDrive 45e

“According to BMW, this plug-in hybrid is the X5 for all your needs. Which is a bold claim.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X5 is a smooth, classy and luxurious SUV, but not as practical as its best rivals and relatively expensive to buy.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“We have a few qualms with some of the optional extras, but overall this is a stunning example of a full-size luxury SUV.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2018 89% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 75% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The BMW X5 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

