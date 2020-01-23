New car ratings & reviews

More new car ratings
More new car ratings

BMW X5

(2018 - present)

80 %
Expert Rating

The BMW X5 is a large SUV model that sits between the smaller X3 and the larger X7 in the BMW SUV family. The current model went on sale in 2018 and is the third generation of BMW X5.

The X5 currently holds an Expert Rating of 80% as of January 2020, which is a few points behind the class-leading Volvo XC90 but still competitive in its class. It is available with petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as higher-performance M Performance models. There is also a range-topping X5 M Competition model, which is not covered in this rating.

The BMW X5 has received particular praise for strong on-road performance and low running costs. The plug-in hybrid powertrain is also considered to be one of the better implementations of this technology. However, the X5 has been criticised for a lack of off-roading ability and fussy, divise styling.

More BMW news, reviews, features and offers

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: from £57,640 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2018
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mail

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2018

89%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

75%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

75%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The BMW X5 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar Cars

If you’re interested in the BMW X5, you may also like to consider these alternatives

Audi Q7 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX L | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More BMW news, reviews, features and offers

  • BMW X5 (2018 - present) - front | The Car Expert
  • BMW X5 (2018 - present) - rear | The Car Expert
  • BMW X5 (2018 - present) - interior and dashboard | The Car Expert

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Car reviews

BMW X5 test drive

The new BMW X5 falls down in too many areas to be a class leader, but will appeal to many buyers – it’s still a status symbol and still great to drive.
Read more
Car safety

Five-star safety ratings for seven new models

Seven new cars have been awarded five-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP, in a very positive end to the year for car manufacturers.
Read more
Car manufacturer news

BMW UK recalls 268,000 diesel cars over risk of fire

Hundreds of thousands of diesel BMWs are being recalled across the UK after they were found to have a potentially faulty part that could cause a fire.
Read more
New model

Summer debut for new BMW X5 SUV

The fourth-generation BMW X5 has been unveiled, its makers claiming that it will set the standard against upmarket rivals such as the Jaguar F-Pace.
Read more

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.