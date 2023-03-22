Summary
The BMW X5 M is a large SUV/crossover and the high-performance version of the current X5. It first arrived on UK roads in 2020, with a facelift in Spring 2023.
The X5 M gets some cosmetic changes over the regular X5, more safety tech and a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with mild-hybrid assistance. Here in the UK, only the top-spec ‘Competition’ model is available, which produces 617hp and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.8 seconds.
Described by the Top Gear team as “mad, bad and dangerously expensive”, the X5 M has been widely commended by the motoring media for its thrilling pace and acceleration, as well as its handling agility and body control, but many reviewers simply cannot overlook its steep six-figure pricing.
“It’s a hugely impressive piece of kit and highly effective, but it’s wildly expensive”, says Car‘s Georg Kacher, adding that the SUV is not a very practical choice for the daily commute, particularly when compared to the upper end of the regular X5 range.
Greg Kable of Autocar agrees, suggesting in his review that the cheaper X5 M50i model “offers almost as much performance but with more relaxed driving traits and the sort of comfort that makes it more suitable as an everyday car.”
As of March 2023, the BMW X5 M holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on nine reviews published by British motoring outlets.
X5 M highlights
- Seriously powerful
- Attractive exterior styling
- High-quality interior
- Class-leading infotainment
- Responsive handling
X5 M lowlights
- Thirsty V8 engine
- Rather firm ride comfort
- Regular X5 has a bigger boot
- Expensive six-figure price tag
- Not as practical as cheaper X5 models
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £126,610 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: Spring 2023
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The range-topping BMW X5 M Competition SUV turns in an impressive performance – but at a price.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: M Competition
Score: 7 / 10
“The X5 M should be commended for its explosive performance and outstanding road holding. But you pay handsomely for the privilege. The X5 M50i offers almost as much performance but with more relaxed driving traits and the sort of comfort that makes it more suitable as an everyday car.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The BMW X5 M Competition is a hugely impressive piece of kit and highly effective, but it’s wildly expensive. It’s also limited in its usefulness as everyday transport.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.4 / 10
“The BMW X5 M Competition is an impressive performance SUV but it’s hugely expensive to run.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: X5 M Competition
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW X5 M Competition ticks many boxes: its quick, comfy, high-quality, spacious with great infotainment. Oh, but there’s one more – expensive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW X5 M is an amazing mix of very high performance, luxurious accommodation and SUV practicality, but it doesn’t come cheap.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: X5 M Competition
Score: 6 / 10
“By comparison an Audi RSQ8 can feel out of its depth when pushed, a Cayenne Turbo numb and uncomfortable due to its many chassis stabilisation systems, but the X5 M feels sharper, harder and more focussed. The problem is that it doesn’t really do the ‘family car’ thing very well.” (Jordan Katsianis)
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW X5 M an apex predator but also a dying breed.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW X5 M is possibly the silliest super-SUV this side of a G-Wagen. Mad, bad and dangerously expensive.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2018
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 89%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 75%
Safety assist: 75%
The BMW X5 M shares its safety score with the regular X5 range, which was awarded a five-star rating in 2018.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of March 2023, the BMW X5 M has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X5 M to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X5 M, we’ll publish the score here.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW X5 M, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Alfa Romeo Tonale | Audi RS Q3 | BMW X3 M | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen Tiguan R
More information
More news, reviews and information about the BMW X5 M at The Car Expert
Buy a BMW X5 M
If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW X5 M, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more
We’re putting the feel good back into car buying. Find out more
The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more
Lease a BMW X5 M
If you’re looking to lease a new BMW X5 M, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more
Subscribe to a BMW X5 M
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
Find out more
Electric car subscriptions from Onto.
Find out more