Expert Rating

BMW X5 M

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

63%

Expert Rating

BMW X5 M

(2020 - present)

    BMW X5 M | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW X5 M is a large SUV/crossover and the high-performance version of the current X5. It first arrived on UK roads in 2020, with a facelift in Spring 2023.

    The X5 M gets some cosmetic changes over the regular X5, more safety tech and a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with mild-hybrid assistance. Here in the UK, only the top-spec ‘Competition’ model is available, which produces 617hp and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.8 seconds.

    Described by the Top Gear team as “mad, bad and dangerously expensive”, the X5 M has been widely commended by the motoring media for its thrilling pace and acceleration, as well as its handling agility and body control, but many reviewers simply cannot overlook its steep six-figure pricing.

    “It’s a hugely impressive piece of kit and highly effective, but it’s wildly expensive”, says Car‘s Georg Kacher, adding that the SUV is not a very practical choice for the daily commute, particularly when compared to the upper end of the regular X5 range.

    Greg Kable of Autocar agrees, suggesting in his review that the cheaper X5 M50i model “offers almost as much performance but with more relaxed driving traits and the sort of comfort that makes it more suitable as an everyday car.”

    As of March 2023, the BMW X5 M holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on nine reviews published by British motoring outlets.

    X5 M highlights

    • Seriously powerful
    • Attractive exterior styling
    • High-quality interior
    • Class-leading infotainment
    • Responsive handling

    X5 M lowlights

    • Thirsty V8 engine
    • Rather firm ride comfort
    • Regular X5 has a bigger boot
    • Expensive six-figure price tag
    • Not as practical as cheaper X5 models

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     petrol, petrol mild-hybrid
    Price:     From £126,610 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2020
    Last updated: Spring 2023
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW X5 M (2020 -2023) front view | Expert Rating
    X5 M (2020 -2023)
    BMW X5 M (2020 -2023) rear view | Expert Rating
    X5 M (2020 -2023)
    BMW X5 M interior view | Expert Rating
    BMW X5 M (2023 onwards) front view | Expert Rating
    X5 M (2023 onwards)
    BMW X5 M (2023 onwards) rear view | Expert Rating
    X5 M (2023 onwards)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2018
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 89%
    Child protection: 86%
    Vulnerable road users: 75%
    Safety assist: 75%

    The BMW X5 M shares its safety score with the regular X5 range, which was awarded a five-star rating in 2018.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the BMW X5 M has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X5 M to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X5 M, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW X5 M, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Tonale | Audi RS Q3 | BMW X3 M | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen Tiguan R

