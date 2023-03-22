Summary

The BMW X5 M is a large SUV/crossover and the high-performance version of the current X5. It first arrived on UK roads in 2020, with a facelift in Spring 2023.

The X5 M gets some cosmetic changes over the regular X5, more safety tech and a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with mild-hybrid assistance. Here in the UK, only the top-spec ‘Competition’ model is available, which produces 617hp and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.8 seconds.

Described by the Top Gear team as “mad, bad and dangerously expensive”, the X5 M has been widely commended by the motoring media for its thrilling pace and acceleration, as well as its handling agility and body control, but many reviewers simply cannot overlook its steep six-figure pricing.

“It’s a hugely impressive piece of kit and highly effective, but it’s wildly expensive”, says Car‘s Georg Kacher, adding that the SUV is not a very practical choice for the daily commute, particularly when compared to the upper end of the regular X5 range.

Greg Kable of Autocar agrees, suggesting in his review that the cheaper X5 M50i model “offers almost as much performance but with more relaxed driving traits and the sort of comfort that makes it more suitable as an everyday car.”

As of March 2023, the BMW X5 M holds an Expert Rating of 63%, based on nine reviews published by British motoring outlets.

X5 M highlights Seriously powerful

Attractive exterior styling

High-quality interior

Class-leading infotainment

Responsive handling X5 M lowlights Thirsty V8 engine

Rather firm ride comfort

Regular X5 has a bigger boot

Expensive six-figure price tag

Not as practical as cheaper X5 models

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid

Price: From £126,610 on-road Launched: Autumn 2020

Last updated: Spring 2023

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The range-topping BMW X5 M Competition SUV turns in an impressive performance – but at a price.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: M Competition

Score: 7 / 10

“The X5 M should be commended for its explosive performance and outstanding road holding. But you pay handsomely for the privilege. The X5 M50i offers almost as much performance but with more relaxed driving traits and the sort of comfort that makes it more suitable as an everyday car.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW X5 M Competition is a hugely impressive piece of kit and highly effective, but it’s wildly expensive. It’s also limited in its usefulness as everyday transport.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The BMW X5 M Competition is an impressive performance SUV but it’s hugely expensive to run.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: X5 M Competition

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X5 M Competition ticks many boxes: its quick, comfy, high-quality, spacious with great infotainment. Oh, but there’s one more – expensive.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X5 M is an amazing mix of very high performance, luxurious accommodation and SUV practicality, but it doesn’t come cheap.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: X5 M Competition

Score: 6 / 10

“By comparison an Audi RSQ8 can feel out of its depth when pushed, a Cayenne Turbo numb and uncomfortable due to its many chassis stabilisation systems, but the X5 M feels sharper, harder and more focussed. The problem is that it doesn’t really do the ‘family car’ thing very well.” (Jordan Katsianis)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X5 M an apex predator but also a dying breed.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X5 M is possibly the silliest super-SUV this side of a G-Wagen. Mad, bad and dangerously expensive.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2018

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 89%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 75%

Safety assist: 75%

The BMW X5 M shares its safety score with the regular X5 range, which was awarded a five-star rating in 2018.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2023, the BMW X5 M has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW X5 M to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the X5 M, we’ll publish the score here.

