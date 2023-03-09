Summary

The BMW X7 is a large SUV model that was unveiled in late 2018 before going on sale in the UK in early 2019. It is a new addition to the range that sits above the X5 in the BMW SUV family, and is a rival for luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Range Rover.

The X7 has received consistently good scores from the UK motoring media in the first few months since it was launched, although many of these reviews took place at the European launch rather than in the UK. We will keep updating our results as more reviews on local roads are published.

The BMW X7 has received praise for its driving dynamics, refinement and the quality of its engineering. However, it has been widely criticised for its heavy-handed styling and for feeling very little different to the significantly cheaper X5.

A facelift for the X7 arrived in summer 2022, which brought revised styling and upgraded engines, along with BMW’s latest interior infotainment screens.

As of March 2023, the BMW X7 has an Expert Rating of 72% based on 30 reviews.

X7 highlights Quiet and comfortable

Spacious and practical high-quality interior

Class-leading infotainment

Refined driving experience X7 lowlights Polarising front-end styling

Very bulky

Rivals are cheaper

Expensive options list

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £86,260 on-road Launched: Spring 2019

Last updated: Summer 2022

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: (range review)

“BMW knows how to build a good and proper SUV, and it’s showcased that in the X7. It’s presented a genuine Range Rover alternative that undercuts its British rival just enough on price to be noteworthy, while presenting a more engaging driving experience and some actual off-road ability too.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 8 / 10

“As big and bold as ever, the BMW X7 surprises with a certain finesse to its driving experience matched to superb build quality and lots of kit.” (Jordan Katsianis)

Read review Model reviewed: M50i

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW X7 M50i feels utterly indomitable on the road. It is stuffed with excessive luxury and power, and has an exquisite interior with room for seven adults. It’s a compelling and more practical Range Rover alternative, but it’s not as fun as you’d expect given the M engine and badging.”

Read review Model reviewed: xDive30d M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a high-quality, highly refined and spacious package that rides and handles relatively sweetly.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The first-ever BMW X7 won’t worry Range Rover’s marketing team all that much, but that doesn’t stop it being a seriously accomplished luxury SUV. It’s huge inside and out, excelling as a luxury limo and posh family bus in equal measure.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 8 / 10

“If not especially big on charm the BMW X7 goes large on everything else, this imposing luxury SUV brimming with technology and able to seat seven in impressive comfort.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X7 makes for a compelling alternative to traditional luxury cars, mixing a high-quality cabin with lots of technology and seating for up to seven adults. It drives well for such a big SUV, but its key selling point is the spacious, flexible and well-appointed interior.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic xDrive40i (facelift)

“Sophisticated, roomy, comfortable and, by SUV standards, appealing to drive, the BMW X7 xDrive40i remains a compelling proposition and should continue to prove popular. The changes brought to the 2023 model give it a more upmarket air with a greater feeling of luxuriousness, without taking anything away from its impressively smooth and determined dynamic traits.” (Greg Kable)

Read review Model reviewed: 4.4-litre petrol automatic M60i xDrive

Score: 8 / 10

“As far as big luxury SUVs go, the BMW X7 is quite engaging, with surprisingly sharp actions and well-controlled handling. Yes, there really is a lot to like. We suspect the xDrive40i and xDrive40d will prove wiser buys, but if you want your SUV to have a V8, whether for the performance or the cachet, there’s no reason why it oughtn’t be an M60i.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X7’s long-distance manners are impeccable, its cabin is spacious and comfortable, the handling inspires surprising confidence and, equipped with a subdued but powerful cross-plane V8 engine, overall the car is an unexpectedly likeable companion.”

Read review Model reviewed: xDrive 30d M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite its vastness, it’s actually a car that’s relatively easy to place on tighter stretches of Tarmac.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 8 / 10

“For a car that’s easy to dislike on account of its sheer bulk and those frankly monstrous kidney grilles, there’s a lot to enjoy once you’re aboard the BMW X7, and its mix of luxurious refinement, seven-seat versatility and dynamic ability is unmatched by any rivals for comparable money.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“For a car that’s easy to dislike on account of its sheer bulk and those frankly monstrous kidney grilles, there’s actually a lot to enjoy once you’re aboard the BMW X7, and there’s no doubt its mix of luxurious refinement, seven-seat versatility and dynamic ability is unmatched by any rivals for comparable money.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 10 / 10

“The X7 was already an impressive premium SUV, but it’s only improved as part of this latest update. Now getting a more high-tech interior, it retains its focus on outright quality and sheer spaciousness.” (Ted Welford)

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic 40i

Score: 9 / 10

“With the 19 years of experience behind it, BMW is more than capable of building an accomplished luxury SUV, and the X7 is proof of that. Cheaper and as well built as its main Range Rover rival, the X7 can be a great alternative to the established British luxury model.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The BMW X7 is a huge SUV that feels like a high-riding limousine, showcasing the manufacturer’s latest technology.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X7 offers raised luxury for seven people and is also great to drive, but not everybody will be fond of its styling and it looks expensive next to its alternatives.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: xDrive30d M Sport

“Impressive at what it does, but it’s a big beast at a high price with the looks that many may find challenging, especially the brash front end.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: M50d

Score: 5 / 10

“The BMW X7 powers in with big space and big numbers, but more than ever feels like a needless excess that lacks sophistication.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“More than just an X5 XL, the X7 adds luxury, a little more space and a satisfying driving experience.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 8 / 10

“Enormous, brash and not one for shrinking violets, the BMW X7 is a car that definitely divides opinion. Most people will be happy with the smaller, cheaper X5, but if you must have the ultimate space and luxury in a BMW SUV it’s a strong choice.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: xDrive30d M Sport

“If you want something that can genuinely do it all, the BMW X7 is an easy car to recommend.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW X7 is the antithesis of the compact crossover. It’s an unashamedly big, bold SUV that has much in common with the tech-laden BMW 7 Series.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW X7’s cabin really does live up to being an SUV version of the 7 Series, as it matches, if not exceeds, what buyers can expect from that luxury saloon. Materials and switchgear all feel very premium and the whole interior is beautifully finished, though not particularly distinct compared with other BMW models.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Get past the styling and the BMW X7 is a staggeringly good car. In terms of prestige and opulence it’s just barely edged out by the Range Rover Sport, but the BMW hits back with a better fit and finish, more cutting-edge technology and a sportier driving experience. It’s also more spacious.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range review

“Apparently, BMW had to make a whole new badge for the X7 because the grille is so big, but then everything about this car is super-sized.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic xDrive40d M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Ostentatious and oversized, or epitome of class and taste? Whatever you think of the looks, you can’t deny this beast’s breathtaking ability. So if you are in need of a gigantic seven-seater with luxury in spades, the X7 deserves your attention. Just try not to focus for too long on the grille.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s no getting away from the fact that the X7 is another superbly engineered and executed product. All it lacks is specialness of ambience, a sense that you’re not just in a bigger, better-trimmed and better-equipped X1.” (Greg Potts)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview (facelift)

Score: 10 / 10

“The X7 is everything a big luxury SUV should be. Its huge interior is as practical as it is sumptuous, and it’s comfortable and quiet on the road. What’s more, its style – not to mention its sheer scale – gives it an element of theatre and desirability that few rivals can match.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: (range review)

“Despite its generous size and weight, the BMW X7 manages a degree of poise and agility on the road that rivals such as the Range Rover and Audi Q7 can’t quite match.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2023, the BMW X7 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and limited expected sales, we don’t expect it to ever be assessed.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2023, the BMW X7 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable

Relay Attack: Pass Date: 2019

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW X7 has received

2021 What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV for Big Families 2020 What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV over £70K

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW X7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DBX | Audi Q7 | Audi Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW XM | Lamborghini Urus | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover

Buy a BMW X7

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW X7, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Buy a car online from your sofa.

We’ll deliver it. Find out more Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Lease a BMW X7

If you’re looking to lease a new BMW X7, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Subscribe to a BMW X7

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)