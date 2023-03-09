fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

BMW X7

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

72%

Expert Rating

BMW X7

(2019 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    BMW X7 (2022 facelift) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BMW X7 is a large SUV model that was unveiled in late 2018 before going on sale in the UK in early 2019. It is a new addition to the range that sits above the X5 in the BMW SUV family, and is a rival for luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Range Rover.

    The X7 has received consistently good scores from the UK motoring media in the first few months since it was launched, although many of these reviews took place at the European launch rather than in the UK. We will keep updating our results as more reviews on local roads are published.

    The BMW X7 has received praise for its driving dynamics, refinement and the quality of its engineering. However, it has been widely criticised for its heavy-handed styling and for feeling very little different to the significantly cheaper X5.

    A facelift for the X7 arrived in summer 2022, which brought revised styling and upgraded engines, along with BMW’s latest interior infotainment screens.

    As of March 2023, the BMW X7 has an Expert Rating of 72% based on 30 reviews.

    X7 highlights

    • Quiet and comfortable
    • Spacious and practical high-quality interior
    • Class-leading infotainment
    • Refined driving experience

    X7 lowlights

    • Polarising front-end styling
    • Very bulky
    • Rivals are cheaper
    • Expensive options list

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines: petrol, diesel
    Price: From £86,260 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2019
    Last updated: Summer 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW X7 (2022 onwards) – front | Expert Rating
    BMW X7 (2022 onwards)
    BMW X7 (2019 to 2022) – rear | Expert Rating
    BMW X7 (2019 to 2022)
    BMW X7 (2022 onwards) – rear | Expert Rating
    BMW X7 (2022 onwards)
    BMW X7 (2019 to 2022) – interior | Expert Rating
    BMW X7 (2019 to 2022)
    BMW X7 (2022 onwards) – interior | Expert Rating
    BMW X7 (2022 onwards)
    BMW X7 (2019 to 2022) – front | Expert Rating
    BMW X7 (2019 to 2022)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    The Car Expert

    +

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Company Car Today

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of March 2023, the BMW X7 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and limited expected sales, we don’t expect it to ever be assessed.

    Eco rating

    Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the BMW X7 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Security rating

    Thatcham Research 600x300

    Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

    Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable
    Relay Attack: Pass

    Date: 2019

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW X7 has received

    2021

    • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV for Big Families

    2020

    • What Car? Awards – Best Luxury SUV over £70K

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW X7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Aston Martin DBX | Audi Q7 | Audi Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW XM | Lamborghini Urus | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover

    Buy a BMW X7

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used BMW X7, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa.
    We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Lease a BMW X7

    If you’re looking to lease a new BMW X7, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Subscribe to a BMW X7

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more