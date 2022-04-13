fbpx

BMW X7 facelift (2022)
Model update

BMW X7 update adds bold style and new engines

Smaller headlights, even bigger grille...

Andrew Charman

BMW has facelifted its X7, three years after the large SUV first went on UK sale.

The updates include the German brand’s latest and much more in-your-face exterior styling, a new range of engines and extra technology.

Split LED headlights dominate the front end of the car, which also includes BMW’s latest and more dominant kidney grille. The upper lights serve as both daytime running lights and indicators while the high and low-beam lights are in more heavily recessed pods underneath.

Both the front and rear ends of the car are more heavily styled, with aluminium-finished elements added.

Three engines are on offer at launch, all of them new turbocharged, mild-hybrid units from BMW’s ‘Efficient Dynamics’ range. They are all allied to all-wheel drive transmissions through an updated version of BMW’s Steptronic eight-speed auto gearbox – this now includes a launch-control function for rapid getaways and a Sprint mode offering a burst of speed.

Entry level X7 models are the 40d and 40i, with either a 3.0-litre diesel of 340hp or a 3-litre petrol with 380hp. The X7 M60i tops the range, its 530hp 4.4-litre petrol V8 unit claiming a 4.7-second 0-62mph time. More engines are expected to be added to the range later.

Inside the car the major update sees the installation of BMW’s ‘Curved Display’ which combines the driver’s 15-inch digital screen with a 12-inch infotainment version – these merge into each other in a panel that curves towards the driver.

Among new standard features on the X7 are a three-section panoramic sunroof, heated ‘comfort’ seats and additional driver-assistance systems including a parking aid. Buyers can also specify such niceties as illumination for the kidney grille and 23-inch alloy wheels, the first offered on a BMW.

Dealers are now taking orders for the revised X7 with first deliveries expected in August. The car can be ordered with six or sevens eats with prices for the 40d diesel starting from £80,980, the 40i petrol from £81,800 and the M60i from £103,600.

