The BMW XM is a large high-performance SUV and the most powerful car ever produced by the German brand’s ‘M’ sub-division. Unveiled at the end of 2022, the SUV is now available to order in the UK.

Powered by a petrol plug-in hybrid 644hp 4.4-litre engine that can muster up to 55 miles of travel on just electric power, the XM is the first car entirely developed by BMW’s M division since 1978, and unfortunately British reviewers almost conclusively agree that its engineers missed the mark.

Evo‘s James Taylor argues that the XM offers “the weakest driving experience of the current M range”, while Parker‘s Georg Kacher concludes that the car is “not as practical, not as comfortable and not as easy to live with” as many of its rivals.

At least “you can’t see the exterior from inside”, says Andy Brady of Heycar. The SUV’s eye-catching looks have split reviewer opinion, with most siding on the side of disappointment.

Its driving dynamics have not fostered much praise either. “Driving the beastly XM confirms what its styling suggests”, suggests Autocar‘s Richard Lane, “that this car lacks authenticity or at least any real purpose beyond shock and awe.” What Car? adds that the XM also “doesn’t compensate for this shortcoming by offering a particularly comfortable ride.”

As of April 2023, the BMW XM holds a very poor Expert Rating of 47% based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media, making it the lowest ranked car across BMW’s entire range.

Please note that this score is currently based on reviews conducted outside of the UK – we expect to see more UK-based reviews published in the coming months, which could alter the XM’s score.

XM highlights The most powerful BMW ever sold

Quiet driving experience

Competitive plug-in hybrid battery range XM lowlights …But not as quick as other M models

Polarising looks

Very expensive

Punishing ride comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £148,060 on-road Launched: Spring 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“A car that we have to mark up as a rather uninvolving triumph of oneupmanship – perfect for China and the Middle East, but probably best ignored by M devotees in the UK.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Driving the beastly XM confirms what its styling suggests: that this car lacks authenticity or at least any real purpose beyond shock and awe. If M is historically about proper driving satisfaction in a truly usable and practical package, I’m not sure where this self-professed bastion of modern M-ness, is meant to fit in.” (Richard Lane)

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“If you like the looks, the status and the execution, the most controversial M car to date ticks all the right boxes, albeit at a sky-high price. Dynamically though, the X5 M Competition is the more compelling choice.” (Georg Kacher)

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The first M-exclusive car since the M1, the XM features the same high-powered V8 as the upcoming endurance race car, but its looks are certainly divisive.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“BMW M’s new flagship is its most powerful model ever, but it’s also the weakest driving experience of the current M range.” (James Taylor)

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW XM is the first ever hybrid M car. It’s a technical tour de force of an SUV, combining a huge V8 engine with an electric motor and a battery big enough to provide an electric-only range of up to 55 miles. Its bold looks are proving controversial, though, and its £145k price tag will win it even fewer fans.” (Andy Brady)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“While it is advanced and powerful, it’s slower than alternatives such as the BMW X5 M Competition – a car that’ll set you back a significant five-figure sum less than the XM. It’s also not as practical, not as comfortable and not as easy to live with as many a rival.” (Georg Kacher)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.5 / 10

“There’s never been a BMW quite like the XM, an extreme SUV mix of performance, luxury and in-your-face street presence. And because its 4.4-litre petrol V8 is also a Plug-in Hybrid, there’s even an element of eco-efficiency built in too.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“BMW’s Icarus moment. The XM tries to be a luxury SUV and an ultimate M car with a hybrid conscience, but fails to convince as a whole.” (Ollie Kew)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s good to drive rather than great, which is disappointing given the price you’re paying. And it doesn’t compensate for this shortcoming by offering a particularly comfortable ride.” (Richard Lane)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2023, the BMW XM has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its expensive price tag, it isn’t likely to ever be tested.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2023, the BMW XM has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The BMW XM is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW XM to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the XM, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW XM, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW X5 M | Lamborghini Urus | Maserati Levante Trofeo | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S | Porsche Cayenne Turbo | Range Rover Sport

