    Summary

    The BMW XM is a large high-performance SUV and the most powerful car ever produced by the German brand’s ‘M’ sub-division. Unveiled at the end of 2022, the SUV is now available to order in the UK.

    Powered by a petrol plug-in hybrid 644hp 4.4-litre engine that can muster up to 55 miles of travel on just electric power, the XM is the first car entirely developed by BMW’s M division since 1978, and unfortunately British reviewers almost conclusively agree that its engineers missed the mark.

    Evo‘s James Taylor argues that the XM offers “the weakest driving experience of the current M range”, while Parker‘s Georg Kacher concludes that the car is “not as practical, not as comfortable and not as easy to live with” as many of its rivals.

    At least “you can’t see the exterior from inside”, says Andy Brady of Heycar. The SUV’s eye-catching looks have split reviewer opinion, with most siding on the side of disappointment.

    Its driving dynamics have not fostered much praise either. “Driving the beastly XM confirms what its styling suggests”, suggests Autocar‘s Richard Lane, “that this car lacks authenticity or at least any real purpose beyond shock and awe.” What Car? adds that the XM also “doesn’t compensate for this shortcoming by offering a particularly comfortable ride.”

    As of April 2023, the BMW XM holds a very poor Expert Rating of 47% based on ten reviews published by the UK motoring media, making it the lowest ranked car across BMW’s entire range.

    Please note that this score is currently based on reviews conducted outside of the UK – we expect to see more UK-based reviews published in the coming months, which could alter the XM’s score.

    XM highlights

    • The most powerful BMW ever sold
    • Quiet driving experience
    • Competitive plug-in hybrid battery range

    XM lowlights

    • …But not as quick as other M models
    • Polarising looks
    • Very expensive
    • Punishing ride comfort

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £148,060 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BMW XM front view | Expert Rating
    BMW XM rear view | Expert Rating
    BMW XM interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of April 2023, the BMW XM has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its expensive price tag, it isn’t likely to ever be tested.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of April 2023, the BMW XM has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    The BMW XM is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the BMW XM to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the XM, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BMW XM, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    BMW X5 MLamborghini Urus | Maserati Levante Trofeo | Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S | Porsche Cayenne Turbo | Range Rover Sport

    More news, reviews and information about the BMW XM at The Car Expert

    BMW reveals high-performance XM SUV

    BMW reveals high-performance XM SUV

