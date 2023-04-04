BMW Z4 (2009 to 2017)

Summary
The BMW Z4 is a two-seat roadster, with this version here being the second-generation model. It was launched in 2009 and was sold until 2017, before being replaced by the current model in early 2019.
This generation of the Z4 is the only model in BMW’s Z Series history to feature a retractable hard-top roof, which was dropped when BMW reverted to a soft top for the current model. The range consisted of four different petrol engine options, ranging from 154hp to 355hp.
A facelift in 2013 didn’t change much visually, but brought some new engine options and made substantial improvements to the handling. Meanwhile, trim levels and specifications were revised at the same time.
“Don’t come to the Z4 expecting a Porsche Boxster-beater, and you won’t be disappointed”, commented Car‘s Ben Pulman after the roadster’s 2009 launch. Unlike its fairly raw predecessor, the second-generation Z4 was less a rival dor the Boxster and more a competitor for the Mercedes-Benz SLK, against which it compared far more favourably. Indeed, Pulman noted that the 3.0-litre six-cylinder motore was an “awesome engine that will make you forgive its other foibles.”
Despite regularly noted drawbacks like the limited boot space, the road noise and expensive range-topping models, British reviewers agreed that the Z4 was certainly an improvement over the first-generation version. The Parkers team added that the roadster’s handling was markedly improved during its 2013 facelift, making it “great fun to drive on open and twisting roads.”
No longer in production, the second-generation BMW Z4 holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 21 reviews published by the UK motoring media.
Z4 highlights
- Strong performance and stylish looks
- Comfortable driving experience
- Improved steering after 2013 facelift
- High-quality folding hard-top
Z4 lowlights
- Not much usable boot space
- Top-end models were expensive
- Loud wind and road noise at speed
- Porsche Boxster was more engaging to drive
Key specifications
Body style: Two-door convertible
Engines: petrol
Price when new: From £27,560 on-road
Launched: Winter 2009/10
Last updated: Spring 2013
Replaced: Spring 2019
Image gallery
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Z4 will appeal to those looking for a comfortable and relatively practical convertible sports car.”
Model reviewed: 2009-16
“The BMW Z4 blended an upmarket image with wind-in-the-hair roadster thrills.”
Model reviewed:
“The Z4 has proven a brilliant choice for the enthusiast, but it’s also perfect for anyone who just wants a great-looking sports car that’s fast, agile and usable.”
Model reviewed: sDrive35is
Score: 6 / 10
“Few sports cars age as well as the Z4 has and the flagship model still has more than enough style and performance to get the blood pumping.”
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The BMW Z4 is a fine-looking two-seat roadster with indifferent driving dynamics.”
Car
Model reviewed: sDrive 35iS (2011)
Score: 6 / 10
“Don’t come to the Z4 expecting a Boxster-beater and you won’t be disappointed.”
Model reviewed: 23i (2009)
Score: 8 / 10
“The 23i makes the most sense of all the Z4s. At under £29k, it’s cheap enough not to have to deal with more involving sports cars like the Porsche Boxster, yet you still get the same impressive refinement, mini-SL looks, and proper sports car performance.”
Model reviewed: sDrive35i
Score: 8 / 10
“Drive quickly over challengingly twisty roads and the new Z4 will do a passable impression of being a good driver’s car.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“Great fun to drive, the Z4 is an evolution of its much-loved predecessor.”
Evo
Model reviewed: sDrive35iS
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW Z4 offers a cracking drivetrain.”
Model reviewed: sDrive18i
Score: 5 / 10
“The BMW Z4 is a well-turned out convertible – punchily proportioned, nicely trimmed and comfortably riding, it’s a pleasant car to enjoy the sun in rather than one to hike up your pulse.”
Model reviewed: sDrive20i
Score: 7 / 10
“A cleaner, cheaper BMW Z4.”
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The BMW Z4 is a stylish and refined roadster coupe with folding hard top. Strong performance from six-cylinder engines. Much improved steering feel came as part of 2013 revamp.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The olding metal roof, high quality cabin, rather good looks.”
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“The BMW Z4 is a sophisticated and sporty two-seat road.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The BMW Z4 is a properly appealing roadster.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Not class leading, but this BMW Z4 roadster is far from dull.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 20i sDrive 2dr
Score: 6 / 10
“The Z4 doesn’t feel like a sports car. Even with this lightweight lump up front, this still isn’t the most agile roadster around: if you want a bit more, er, phwoar from your Z4, hold out for the sDrive28i.”
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“On the road, those engines all display the verve we’ve come to expect of the marque, and the Z4 with any of them under the bonnet is a decent flyer.”
Model reviewed: 18i
“The 18i delivers enough power to let you make the most of its enjoyable handling.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Roadster
BMW’s second-generation Z4 roadster has, in contrast to the original model’s fabric top, a folding steel roof. It’s not really an uncompromising sports car, but a more luxurious, refined machine. Safety though is subpar.
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 3 stars
Date tested: December 2015
Date expired: January 2022
Adult protection: 69%
Child protection: 61%
Vulnerable road users: 91%
Safety assist: 46%
The second-generation BMW Z4 was awarded a middling three-star safety rating by Euro NCAP back in 2015. This rating expired in January 2022 as the Z4 no longer met the requirements for a five-star car. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.
However, if you are comparing a used BMW Z4 to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The second-generation BMW Z4 was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its lifetime. A testing programme that only focuses on the emissions of new cars, Green NCAP was founded in 2018, after this iteration of the Z4 was removed from sale.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
Total claims: 12
Average repair cost: £228.38
Last updated: March 2023
Reliability score
All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims
The BMW Z4 has a higher than average reliability rating according to warranty data provided by our commercial partner, Motoreasy. Please note that this data covers all models in BMW’s Z Series, which includes all generations of the Z4, as well as the older Z1, Z3 and Z8 models.
Not many owners have reported issues with their Z4, but data suggests that, if an issue is to arise, it will relate to the car’s suspension. This is a relatively cheap fix though, costing £250 on average to correct. Braking system repairs are the most costly issues reported, with an average bill of around £300.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW Z4 has received.
2009
- Red Dot Design Award
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Drop Top
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the BMW Z4, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Alpine A110 | Audi TT | Mazda MX-5 | Mercedes-Benz SLC | Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 Cayman | Subaru BRZ | Toyota GT86
More information
More news, reviews and information about the BMW Z4 at The Car Expert
