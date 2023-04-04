BMW Z4 (2009 to 2017)

Summary

The BMW Z4 is a two-seat roadster, with this version here being the second-generation model. It was launched in 2009 and was sold until 2017, before being replaced by the current model in early 2019.

This generation of the Z4 is the only model in BMW’s Z Series history to feature a retractable hard-top roof, which was dropped when BMW reverted to a soft top for the current model. The range consisted of four different petrol engine options, ranging from 154hp to 355hp.

A facelift in 2013 didn’t change much visually, but brought some new engine options and made substantial improvements to the handling. Meanwhile, trim levels and specifications were revised at the same time.

“Don’t come to the Z4 expecting a Porsche Boxster-beater, and you won’t be disappointed”, commented Car‘s Ben Pulman after the roadster’s 2009 launch. Unlike its fairly raw predecessor, the second-generation Z4 was less a rival dor the Boxster and more a competitor for the Mercedes-Benz SLK, against which it compared far more favourably. Indeed, Pulman noted that the 3.0-litre six-cylinder motore was an “awesome engine that will make you forgive its other foibles.”

Despite regularly noted drawbacks like the limited boot space, the road noise and expensive range-topping models, British reviewers agreed that the Z4 was certainly an improvement over the first-generation version. The Parkers team added that the roadster’s handling was markedly improved during its 2013 facelift, making it “great fun to drive on open and twisting roads.”

No longer in production, the second-generation BMW Z4 holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 21 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

Z4 highlights Strong performance and stylish looks

Comfortable driving experience

Improved steering after 2013 facelift

High-quality folding hard-top Z4 lowlights Not much usable boot space

Top-end models were expensive

Loud wind and road noise at speed

Porsche Boxster was more engaging to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Two-door convertible

Engines: petrol

Price when new: From £27,560 on-road Launched: Winter 2009/10

Last updated: Spring 2013

Replaced: Spring 2019

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 3 stars

Date tested: December 2015

Date expired: January 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 69%

Child protection: 61%

Vulnerable road users: 91%

Safety assist: 46%

The second-generation BMW Z4 was awarded a middling three-star safety rating by Euro NCAP back in 2015. This rating expired in January 2022 as the Z4 no longer met the requirements for a five-star car. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

However, if you are comparing a used BMW Z4 to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The second-generation BMW Z4 was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its lifetime. A testing programme that only focuses on the emissions of new cars, Green NCAP was founded in 2018, after this iteration of the Z4 was removed from sale.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy Total claims: 12

Average repair cost: £228.38

Last updated: March 2023 Reliability score « » All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

The BMW Z4 has a higher than average reliability rating according to warranty data provided by our commercial partner, Motoreasy. Please note that this data covers all models in BMW’s Z Series, which includes all generations of the Z4, as well as the older Z1, Z3 and Z8 models.

Not many owners have reported issues with their Z4, but data suggests that, if an issue is to arise, it will relate to the car’s suspension. This is a relatively cheap fix though, costing £250 on average to correct. Braking system repairs are the most costly issues reported, with an average bill of around £300.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the BMW Z4 has received.

2009 Red Dot Design Award

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Drop Top

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BMW Z4, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alpine A110 | Audi TT | Mazda MX-5 | Mercedes-Benz SLC | Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche 718 Cayman | Subaru BRZ | Toyota GT86

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BMW Z4 at The Car Expert

Buy a used BMW Z4

If you’re looking to buy a used BMW Z4, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Buy a car online from your sofa.

We’ll deliver it. Find out more Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Subscribe to a BMW Z4

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)