The BMW Z4 is a two-seat roadster, with the current version being the third generation model. It was revealed in summer 2018 before going on sale in the UK in early 2019. It was jointly developed with Toyota, and forms the basis for the latest Toyota Supra coupé.

The current Z4 has a soft-top roof instead of a folding hard-top roof like the previous model as BMW has abandoned folding hard tops on its convertible models. The same move will apply to the forthcoming BMW 4 Series Convertible that is set to arrive in the UK in late 2020 or early 2021.

The BMW Z4 has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although several outlets have pointed out that it is more of a cruiser than a sports car. Based on 27 different UK reviews in our database, the Z4’s Expert Rating of 75% falls 5% short of its mechanically-identical twin, the Toyota Supra.

The Z4 has been praised for its comfort, build quality and improved handling compared to its predecessor. However, it’s still not considered as enjoyable to drive as a Porsche Boxster or Audi TT, while the styling – as on most modern BMWs – has been polarising.

Body style: Two-door convertible (soft-top or hard-top)

Engine: petrol

Price: From £38,745 on-road Launched: Spring 2019

Last updated: –

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + “Provided you like the looks, the Z4 is an excellent, comfortable and dynamic roadster which shows that BMW still has serious form in this class.”

Model reviewed: Range overiew

Score: 8 / 10

“BMW’s Z4 front-engined, rear-drive sports car is an old-school delight, although keen drivers will favour a Porsche Boxster.”

Model reviewed: M40i

Score: 7 / 10

“In a world of downsized three and four-cylinder petrol engines, it’s refreshing to see BMW continue to offer its sonorous in-line six in the latest Z4.”

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic sDrive20i M Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“Lighter than the more expensive M40i by a full 130kg, it steers and handles more sweetly than its big brother, plus it’s cleaner and comes with plenty of equipment.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW Z4 is worthy of consideration for anyone wanting a glamorous soft-top. The entry-level versions brilliantly play the part of stylish runabout that can double as a comfortable long-distance cruiser, while the most powerful Z4s deliver more in the way of performance and engagement.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 8 / 10

“The new BMW Z4 will probably make a better buy for people looking for a fast, luxurious, two-seat roadster-cum-cruiser than for those looking for a really compelling sports car. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?”

Model reviewed: Z4 sDrive20i automatic Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“In the end, the entry-level Z4 deserves its four stars, based on its prowess as an all-rounder and fundamentally enjoyable dynamics, even if there is still plenty of room for improvement.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BMW Z4 is still a car best enjoyed at a cruise with an arm propped on the door in the sunshine rather than setting an early alarm to make the most of a favourite road. That might simply be a reflection of the Z4’s target market, and if that was the car’s internal brief it’s excelled.”

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic sDrive 20i

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re wanting a fun-to-drive roadster, but like a bit of luxury and your creature comforts as well, the BMW Z4 is the car for you. Combining agility with a premium look and superb interior, it ticks a lot of boxes and is a drop-top that would be very easy to live with on a daily basis.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The latest BMW Z4 offers good, old-fashioned fun, but lighter rivals are more exciting.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BMW Z4 is an upmarket soft-top sports car with a posh interior that’s packed with cutting-edge kit but it isn’t as exciting to drive as some less high-tech soft tops.”

Model reviewed: sDrive 20i M Sport

“Improved in all the important areas, the new BMW Z4 makes for a nice premium perk car for those people and businesses that can put up with the impracticalities of a two-seat roadster.”

Model reviewed: M40i

“It’s a wonderfully liberating feeling to have such civilised power under the bonnet while roaring down an otherwise deserted beach road with the roof and windows down and the sun on your face.”

Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic M40i

“The M40i is ­expensive and that’s without any options fitted. The four-cylinder cars are more than quick enough and much more affordable. There are drivers who will want the macho appeal of the M40i badge but those just interested in a well-balanced sports car will find the sDrive 20i will do the job.”

Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic sDrive 30i

“As with the other German roadsters, the BMW Z4 is a class act but its looks give it a special persona which is sure to impress.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Leather upholstery is standard, as are the expected items such as air conditioning, DAB radio and Bluetooth.”

Model reviewed: sDrive20i

Score: 8 / 10

“Downsized approach results in more fun and a worthwhile saving – but we suspect the 30i may be the sweet spot.”

Model reviewed: M40i

Score: 7 / 10

“The new BMW Z4 is a car of conflicting personalities. There’s a fast and capable sports car in there somewhere…”

Model reviewed: Range overview

“Staying away from a heavy folding hardtop roof, the BMW Z4 uses an electrically operated textile roof.”

Model reviewed: sDrive20i Sport

“The all-new BMW Z4 is larger, more luxurious and GT-like than ever before.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“Impressive blend of comfort and sportiness.”

Model reviewed: M40i

“The BMW Z4 M40i really packs a punch with speed and laser-like precision for tight corners.”

Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic M40i

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW Z4 has always been a pleasant enough car to enjoy a relatively sedate drive, but it was never precise or focussed enough to be called a sports car. Technology has helped narrow the gap between cruising ability and high-speed performance, but there are better machines out there.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new BMW Z4 is sportier than the last one, but also capable of long-distance work. The looks? That’s up to you.”

Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“The seats are heated as standard on all Z4s, too, so you’ve no excuse not to lose the top no matter the temperature outside.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The BMW Z4 will appeal to those looking for a comfortable and relatively practical convertible sports car. However, if you’re looking for something that’s primarily precise, fun and exciting to drive, both the Audi TT Roadster and Porsche Boxster outshine it considerably.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.7 / 10

“In its latest iteration, the BMW Z4 is a mature-feeling sports car with high levels of comfort, refinement and technology. It’s an entertaining drive, whichever model you go for, although it isn’t quite as exciting as its more overtly sporting rivals.” Rated a BEST BUY.

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2019 97% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 91% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 76% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The BMW Z4 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The BMW Z4 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Z4 is tested, we will update this page.

