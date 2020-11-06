Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

BMW Z4 (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

BMW Z4

(2019 – present)

The BMW Z4 is a two-seat roadster, with the current version being the third generation model. It was revealed in summer 2018 before going on sale in the UK in early 2019. It was jointly developed with Toyota, and forms the basis for the latest Toyota Supra coupé.

The current Z4 has a soft-top roof instead of a folding hard-top roof like the previous model as BMW has abandoned folding hard tops on its convertible models. The same move will apply to the forthcoming BMW 4 Series Convertible that is set to arrive in the UK in late 2020 or early 2021.

The BMW Z4 has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although several outlets have pointed out that it is more of a cruiser than a sports car. Based on 27 different UK reviews in our database, the Z4’s Expert Rating of 75% falls 5% short of its mechanically-identical twin, the Toyota Supra.

The Z4 has been praised for its comfort, build quality and improved handling compared to its predecessor. However, it’s still not considered as enjoyable to drive as a Porsche Boxster or Audi TT, while the styling – as on most modern BMWs – has been polarising.

Body style: Two-door convertible (soft-top or hard-top)
Engine: petrol
Price: From £38,745 on-road

Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated:
Replacement due: TBA

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019

97%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

91%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

No eco rating

The BMW Z4 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

No security rating

The BMW Z4 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Z4 is tested, we will update this page.

Alpine A110 | Audi TT | Ford Mustang | Jaguar F-Type | Mazda MX-5 | Mercedes-Benz SLC | Nissan 370Z | Porsche 718 Boxster | Subaru BRZ | Toyota GT86

