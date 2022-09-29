BMW Z4 gets minor model refresh

BMW has decided to give its Z4 convertible a mild refresh, consisting of a subtle front grille redesign, more standard equipment, and an expanded range of exterior colours.

To start, the facelifted Z4 now comes with the previously optional ‘M Sport’ as standard, which installs sporter bumpers in the front and rear, more pronounced side skirts, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the ‘M Sport’ package adds a leather steering wheel, sports seats, and ambient lighting. The dashboard is trimmed in ‘Sensatec’ synthetic leather.

The front grille has had some minor revisions – now detailed with a honeycomb pattern which is finished in matte black. BMW adds that it has made the air intakes on either side of the front bumper slightly larger too.

Matching the matte black grille, customers can opt for darkened “M Shadowline” headlights, which can be specced as an optional extra with or without adaptive LED headlight technology.

Matte black 19-inch alloy wheels are also available for an extra fee, and three additional exterior colours have been added to the options list.

That sums up this minor facelift – pricing begins at just under £44k for the Z4 ’20i M Sport’, rising to over £55k for the more powerful ‘M40i’ model. The updated range is now available to order online and at UK BMW dealerships.

Praised for its comfort, build quality and improved handling compared to its predecessor, the third-generation BMW Z4 currently holds an Expert Rating of 69% – a score hindered by the convertible’s polarising exterior design.