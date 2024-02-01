fbpx

BMW Z4 now available with manual gearbox

The BMW Z4 convertible can now be specified as a six-speed manual as part of an optional package that also includes some cosmetic touches

BMW Z4 Handschalter

by Sean Rees
The BMW Z4 convertible can now be specified as a six-speed manual as part of an optional extra package that also includes some sporty cosmetic touches.

Called the ‘Handschalter’ pack, this optional extra is currently only available with the top-spec Z4 M40i model. It replaces the convertible’s eight-speed automatic transmission with a six-speed manual gearbox that BMW says has been “developed exclusively” for the Z4.

Paired with the M40i’s 340hp straight-six petrol engine, the Z4 ‘Handschalter’ can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 4.6 seconds – a tenth of a second slower than the automatic.

This optional pack also includes the brand’s dark high-gloss ‘Shadowline’ exterior finish on the grille, headlights, wing mirrors and front bumper, while the upgraded ‘M Sport’ brake calipers are painted in red. The ‘Handschalter’ also comes with mixed-size wheels – a first for the Z4 – with 19-inch alloys in the front and 20-inch alloys in the back. The only exterior colour option is a new metallic ‘Frozen Deep Green’.

Inside, the convertible’s interior is trimmed in ‘Cognac’ leather – replacing he standard black leather upholstery – with BMW M stitching.

In addition to the Z4 M40i’s starting price of just over £57k, the ‘Handschalter’ pack costs and additional £5k, upping the total to over £62k. BMW is yet to announce if this six-speed gearbox will eventually be available with other Z4 variants, or as a standalone option outside the ‘Handschalter’ pack.

The BMW Z4 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. That’s a combination of excellent scores for safety and reliability, middling media reviews and high running costs.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
