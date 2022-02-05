fbpx

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2022

Strong start for Kia in January, as new Sportage tops the charts and Niro finishes third

Stuart Masson

The new car market got off to a rocky start in 2022, with private new car sales up by more than 60% compared to the same month last year, but fleet registrations almost completely flat. Both results are a hangover of the Covid situation 12 months ago.

The overall market ended up 28% ahead of last January, but results for each manufacturer (and even for each model range) have been heavily influenced by supply factors, as car companies battle component shortages – another hangover of the Covid situation from the last two years.

This year, instead of producing a separate article that looks at the top ten new car registrations for each month, we will simply keep updating this article with the year-to-date results for the best-selling cars of 2022 throughout the year.

Top ten best sellers, January 2022

1Kia Sportage3,458
2Ford Puma2,608
3Kia Niro2,372
4Mini hatch2,313
5Vauxhall Corsa2,285
6Hyundai Tucson2,236
7Vauxhall Mokka2,194
8Ford Focus1,822
9Volkswagen T-Roc1,813
10Toyota Corolla1,767
Source: SMMT

Britain’s best-selling cars of 2022 (as of January)

1. Kia Sportage

Best-selling new cars of 2022 – Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage has been a mainstay of the top ten for a few years now, although it hasn’t appeared since September as stock of the previous model ran down ahead of the launch of this all-new model.

Kia has kicked off the new Sportage’s arrival by going straight to the top of the charts by a comfortable margin – although some sales will still have been the old model.

The new Kia Sportage hasn’t received that many reviews yet, and currently holds an Expert Rating of 71% on our industry-leading Expert Rating Index. This could shift as more reviews are published in coming months.

2. Ford Puma

Best selling cars of 2022 – Ford Puma

The Ford Puma sold strongly throughout most of 2021 until component shortages cut off supply. It did pop up again in December to secure eighth place in the annual new car sales results.

The Puma has received plenty of praise from the UK motoring media, and currently holds an Expert Rating of 77% on our unique Expert Rating Index. That puts it top of the charts for supermini-based SUVs.

3. Kia Niro

Best selling cars of 2022 – Kia Niro

A strong result for the Kia Niro suggests that the Korean manufacturer is doing better than most in securing a supply of semiconductor chips.

The current Niro is in the twilight of its production life, with an all-new model already unveiled and set to reach the UK in the second half of this year.

The Kia Niro has received fairly mixed reviews, with the hybrid version holding an Expert Rating of 62% on our Expert Rating Index. The electric model does better, with a score of 84%.

4. Mini hatch

Best-selling cars of 2022 – Mini hatch

The ageing, twice-facelifted, Mini hatch has been selling up a storm over the last few months. It ended 2021 in third place on the sales charts and has started this year strongly as well. It also takes the title of the best-selling new car that’s actually made in Britain.

Unveiled way back in 2014, the current Mini is expected to be replaced by an all-new model next year.

The Mini has received positive reviews, with an Expert Rating of 76% on our Expert Rating Index. The electric model doesn’t do so well, with a score of just 63%.

5. Vauxhall Corsa

Best-selling cars of 2022 – Vauxhall Corsa

The 2021 new car sales champ was certainly limping a bit by the end of the year, another victim of supply shortages. However, the Vauxhall Corsa had built up such a sales lead that it didn’t matter – and the other challengers were all doing even worse anyway…

Despite its sales success, the Corsa has received distinctly average reviews from the motoring media, with an Expert Rating of just 64% on our Expert Rating Index – for both the combustion and electric versions.

6. Hyundai Tucson

Best-selling cars of 2022 – Hyundai Tucson

The new Hyundai Tucson has been a fairly regular fixture in the top ten since it was launched last year, and it has made a strong start to 2022.

The new Tucson has also received positive reviews from the motoring media, with a solid Expert Rating of 76% on our industry-leading Expert Rating Index.

7. Vauxhall Mokka

Best-selling cars of 2022 – Vauxhall Mokka

The Vauxhall Mokka represents – literally – the new face of Vauxhall. The company’s new ‘Vizor’ styling will roll out across the range over the next few years.

The Mokka is available as both a regular petrol/diesel model as well as an all-electric Mokka-e, which snared our Best New Small SUV title in The Car Expert Car of the Year Awards for 2021.

The new Mokka has received generally good media reviews, with an Expert Rating of 73% for the Mokka-e and 68% for the regular Mokka.

8. Ford Focus

Best-selling new cars of 2022 – Ford Focus

After disappearing from the top ten for most of 2021, the Ford Focus has enjoyed a bit of a renaissance over the last few months, ahead of a facelift arriving early in 2022.

The Focus has always been popular with the critics, and the current model has an Expert Rating of 76%, which is on par with the Volkswagen Golf and well clear of most other rivals.

9. Volkswagen T-Roc

Best-selling new cars of 2022 – Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen may have been the UK’s biggest-selling car brand in 2021, but the T-Roc small SUV is the company’s only representative in the top ten in January, with the Golf and Polo nowhere to be seen.

The T-Roc is getting a light facelift shortly, although nothing major will be changing. It has an Expert Rating of 71%, which is reasonable for a small SUV but nothing to really shout about.

10. Toyota Corolla

Best-selling new cars of 2022 – Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla is the second of two cars in this list that is actually built in Britain. It’s the second time that the Corolla has made a top ten appearance, having previously finished tenth in August last year.

The hybrid-only Corolla has been gradually finding a happy niche in the UK new car marketplace, and is certainly a great improvement over the Auris that it replaced. It has an Expert Rating of 66%, which is midfield for the family hatchback sector.

The next update (February results) will be due in the first week of March 2022. This is normally a quiet month ahead of the number plate change in March.

