Britain’s best-selling cars of 2023

Another year, another tight sales contest. After a promising January in which new car sales grew by 15% year-on-year, the low-cost MG HS has taken a surprise lead in the sales charts, followed by the compact Volkswagen T-Roc and last year’s best-seller, the Nissan Qashqai.

Despite growing cost of living concerns, January marked the sixth month of consecutive new car market growth, according to the latest data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Just under 132,000 new cars were sold in the UK last month, around 17,000 more than January last year.

The first monthly sales rankings for the year features many of last year’s strong competitors, including the British-built Nissan Qashqai, which was last year’s best-seller, and the popular Vauxhall Corsa supermini, which led the pack for most of 2022 before dropping to second.

However, January’s undisputed winner is British brand MG Motors. Its HS SUV finished in first place, while its smaller ZS SUV also made the top ten, recording an eighth place finish – just ahead of the Hyundai Tucson.

The Volkswagen T-Roc crossover rose in popularity towards the end of last year, and continued this sales form into 2023, sealing second place in January. Kia also had an impressive month, as its Niro and Sportage SUVs finished in fourth and sixth respectively.

Finally, Ford recorded a decent month of sales figures with two models in the top ten. One of 2022’s most consistent sellers, the compact Puma SUV finished the month in seventh, while the Fiesta supermini – the pre-pandemic sales king – recorded a tenth place finish.

Sales results for each car manufacturer (and even for each model range) continue to be defined by supply factors, as car companies battle component shortages – a hangover of the Covid situation from the last two years and supply problems resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Things have been improving in recent months. Mind you, with China facing a fresh Covid meltdown, the rollercoaster may well carry on for a while yet…

Top ten best-sellers chart, January 2023 1 MG HS 3,481 2 Volkswagen T-Roc 3,256 3 Nissan Qashqai 3,121 4 Kia Niro 2,625 5 Vauxhall Corsa 2,425 6 Kia Sportage 2,409 7 Ford Puma 2,316 8 MG ZS 2,260 9 Hyundai Tucson 2,259 10 Ford Fiesta 2,042 Source: SMMT MG HS

1. MG HS

The MG HS was the UK’s best-selling new car in January, as thousands of British buyers took advantage of MG’s plentiful stock and value-for-money deals. Despite this sales success, the SUV isn’t recommended by many UK motoring outlets. The HS currently holds an Expert Rating of 49%, making it one of the lowest ranked SUVs in its class. MG HS (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

2. Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc was one of the most popular compact SUVs among British buyers in 2022, and it has continued its increasingly consistent sales form into the new year. The crossover currently holds an Expert Rating of 68%, placing it firmly in the middle of the small SUV class. Volkswagen T-Roc (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

3. Nissan Qashqai

Last year’s best-selling model, the Nissan Qashqai finds itself in third place in the annual sales race after the first month of 2023. The SUV is also the current jewel in the crown of the British car manufacturing industry – designed in London, developed in the Midlands and built in Sunderland. On sale since Autumn 2021, the Qashqai holds an Expert Rating of 69%, which is reasonable for a medium SUV but nothing to really shout about. Nissan Qashqai (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

4. Kia Niro

Picking up where its predecessor left off, the latest iteration of the Kia Niro is quickly proving itself a UK favourite and its Korean manufacturer’s most popular model – recording more sales than the larger Sportage. Launched in the middle of last year, the second-generation Niro currently holds an Expert Rating of 71%. The all-electric version – the Niro EV – is more popular with reviewers, and holds an Expert Rating of 79%. Kia Niro (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

Kia Niro EV (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

5. Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa sales tailed off towards the end of 2022, after the supermini had built a substantial sales lead by the middle of the year. The Corsa remains the most popular supermini choice, but sits in the middle of the overall top ten after January. Despite its consistent sales success, the Corsa has received average reviews from the motoring media, with an Expert Rating of 62% for both ICE-powered versions and the Corsa Electric. Vauxhall Corsa (2018) – Expert Rating

Vauxhall Corsa Electric (2020) – Expert Rating

6. Kia Sportage

Another of last year’s consistent performers, the Kia Sportage finished in sixth in January, after dropping out of the top ten best-sellers list in the last three months of 2022. Like last year, the Sportage continues to outsell the closely-related Hyundai Tucson by a close margin. The new Kia Sportage currently holds an Expert Rating of 70% on our award-winning Expert Rating Index, which is a substantial improvement on the previous model. Kia Sportage (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

7. Ford Puma

After finishing fourth in the annual charts in 2022, the Ford Puma continues to sell in consistent numbers, finishing seventh in the January rankings. It also continues to be Ford’s most popular model, with around 300 more sales than the Fiesta supermini. The Puma has received plenty of praise from the UK motoring media, and currently holds an Expert Rating of 76% on our unique Expert Rating Index. That puts it top of the charts for supermini-based SUVs. Ford Puma (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

8. MG ZS

The second MG model to make January’s top ten, the MG ZS remains popular with British buyers looking for a bargain on the new car market. On sale since 2017, MG has since shifted its attention to the launch of newer all-electric models, but its petrol-powered SUVs still prove to be more popular with the public. The ZS currently holds an Expert Rating of 38% – one of the lowest scores of any car we have collected data on so far. The electric version holds a higher Expert Rating of 57%. MG ZS (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

MG ZS EV (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

9. Hyundai Tucson