fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

BYD Atto 3

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

65%

Expert Rating

BYD Atto 3

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    BYD Atto 3 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BYD Atto 3 is a mid-sized all-electric SUV, and its Chinese manufacturer’s first foray into the UK market. The model became available to order in Spring 2023, but is only available online – BYD currently doesn’t have any dealerships in Britain.

    Arriving to challenge established family-sized EVs like the Kia Niro EV and Volkswagen ID.4, Car‘s Alan Taylor-Jones comments that the Atto 3 is “a solid start” for the BYD brand – a competitive performance package with a respectable battery range and plenty of on-board tech for a reasonable price tag. “Sadly it’s not as satisfying to drive as the best in class, but it’s comfier than most which goes a long way to make up for it.”

    “It is the character of this car that is off-putting in the end”, says Erin Baker of AutoTrader. “The brakes and steering lack the dynamic finesse of cars designed for European drivers.”

    What Car? adds that the SUV’s rivals offer quicker charging speeds, while Parkers concludes that the Atto 3’s rear headroom is “not great”. The Carbuyer team also points out that BYD is a new name with an unknown long-term reliability record.

    Despite its drawbacks when compared to more expensive rivals, Autocar‘s James Attwood argues that the Chinese manufacturer has “produced a credible contender” in one of the fastest growing and most competitive car segments. “In its quiet competence, the Atto 3 is a statement of huge ambition for BYD’s future plans.”

    As of March 2023, the BYD Atto 3 holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 12 reviews published by British motoring outlets. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Atto 3 highlights

    • Well-built, upmarket interior
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Comfortable driving experience
    • Reasonably priced

    Atto 3 lowlights

    • Long-term reliability unknown
    • Charging speeds could be quicker
    • Rivals are more fun to drive
    • Rear headroom is rather tight

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £36,490 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BYD Atto 3 front view | Expert Rating
    BYD Atto 3 rear view | Expert Rating
    BYD Atto 3 interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Move Electric

    +

    Parkers

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: October 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 89%
    Vulnerable road users: 69%
    Safety assist: 74%

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the BYD Atto 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Atto 3 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Atto 3, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BYD Atto 3, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Buy a BYD Atto 3

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used BYD Atto 3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Lease a BYD Atto 3

    If you’re looking to lease a new BYD Atto 3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Subscribe to a BYD Atto 3

    Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Onto logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Onto.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Chinese brand BYD's first model to arrive on UK roads, the Atto 3 is a credible all-electric contender that is well-equipped and reasonably priced.BYD Atto 3
    Newspress Awards 2022 v2
    The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
    The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries