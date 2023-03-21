Summary

The BYD Atto 3 is a mid-sized all-electric SUV, and its Chinese manufacturer’s first foray into the UK market. The model became available to order in Spring 2023, but is only available online – BYD currently doesn’t have any dealerships in Britain.

Arriving to challenge established family-sized EVs like the Kia Niro EV and Volkswagen ID.4, Car‘s Alan Taylor-Jones comments that the Atto 3 is “a solid start” for the BYD brand – a competitive performance package with a respectable battery range and plenty of on-board tech for a reasonable price tag. “Sadly it’s not as satisfying to drive as the best in class, but it’s comfier than most which goes a long way to make up for it.”

“It is the character of this car that is off-putting in the end”, says Erin Baker of AutoTrader. “The brakes and steering lack the dynamic finesse of cars designed for European drivers.”

What Car? adds that the SUV’s rivals offer quicker charging speeds, while Parkers concludes that the Atto 3’s rear headroom is “not great”. The Carbuyer team also points out that BYD is a new name with an unknown long-term reliability record.

Despite its drawbacks when compared to more expensive rivals, Autocar‘s James Attwood argues that the Chinese manufacturer has “produced a credible contender” in one of the fastest growing and most competitive car segments. “In its quiet competence, the Atto 3 is a statement of huge ambition for BYD’s future plans.”

As of March 2023, the BYD Atto 3 holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 12 reviews published by British motoring outlets. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see more UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Atto 3 highlights Well-built, upmarket interior

Well-equipped as standard

Comfortable driving experience

Reasonably priced Atto 3 lowlights Long-term reliability unknown

Charging speeds could be quicker

Rivals are more fun to drive

Rear headroom is rather tight

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £36,490 on-road Launched: Spring 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“We like the Atto 3’s comfort and it’s stylish, well-made interior, while the technology is as good as it gets right now. The car is efficient and safe – the biggest challenge it has is to keep BYD’s full name quiet – having Build Your Dreams emblazoned across the back may put some buyers off.” (Steve Fowler)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It is the character of this car that is off-putting in the end. The brakes and steering lack the dynamic finesse of cars designed for European drivers, who tend to drive on twisty roads and are in a permanent hurry to be somewhere else.” (Erin Baker)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“With the Atto 3, BYD has jumped straight into one of the most competitive car segments going – and produced a credible contender. In that way, in its quiet competence, the Atto 3 is a statement of huge ambition for BYD’s future plans.” (James Attwood)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If we’re talking thoroughly sensible family transportation, the BYD Atto 3 is definitely worthy of your consideration. Performance is strong enough, the range respectable and it’s certainly keenly priced for the sheer amount of kit you get. Sadly it’s not as satisfying to drive as the best in class, but it’s comfier than most which goes a long way to make up for it.” (Alan Taylor-Jones)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The BYD Atto 3 is an electric SUV from a Chinese newcomer that’s well priced, spacious and has a 260-mile range.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“For a first foray into the UK market, the BYD Atto 3 is a respectable effort. It offers the value and quality to seriously consider compared with the established names, although that lack of space may prove a sticking point.” (Ryan Hirons)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BYD Atto 3 is a quirky but compelling electric family SUV with a comfortable and well-appointed cabin that allows it to stand out from the pre-established competition.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Atto 3 might not set a new price benchmark in the same way MG did with the MG4, but in terms of equipment, the Atto 3 makes everything else in the segment look a little mean.”

Read review Move Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a convincing and credible contender in the fast-growing electric SUV market, and while it plays it safe in terms of driving dynamics there’s enough character and quirk to help it stand out among a big pool of rivals.” (James Attwood)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Space inside is for the most part good while quality and equipment impresses. Given that it’s nearer the price of an EV hatch than similarly sized SUV, it’s good value, too. We do wish there was a bit more rear headroom while the driving experience isn’t going to appeal to an enthusiast.” (Alan Taylor-Jones)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BYD Atto 3 drives decently, and depressing though it is to say, in this class ‘decent’ is as good as it gets.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Atto 3 should turn a few heads in the electric SUV world. While far from groundbreaking in any area, it has a plush interior and tidy driving manners. Equipment levels are strong too. A few improvements – including a faster charging rate and slightly less road noise – would make this contender even stronger against established rivals.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 69%

Safety assist: 74%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2023, the BYD Atto 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Atto 3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Atto 3, we’ll publish the score here.

