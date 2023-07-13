Summary

The BYD Dolphin is a compact family-sized hatchback and the second model from Chinese all-electric brand BYD set to arrive in UK showrooms. The hatch will be available to order later this year.

The Dolphin is around the same length as the mid-sized Volkswagen ID.3, though its width is more comparable to supermini-size hatchbacks like the Peugeot e-208. This added length makes the BYD’s cabin more spacious than many of its similarly-priced rivals.

“The spacious interior is a huge highlight”, argues Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire, who also praises the Dolphin for its “interesting” cabin design and its ride quality, which is reportedly “more comfortable than many rivals.” Car adds that the BYD “comes packed full of equipment”, while Pete Tullin of Business Car asserts that the hatchback’s biggest draw will be its low price point.

That said, the Top Gear team found the car “intensely frustrating” to drive, citing slow acceleration and understeer, while Autocar‘s Illya Verpraet concludes that the Dolphin “lacks polish”, as alternatives offer better driving dynamics, more user-friendly infotainment, and higher quality cabin materials.

As of July 2023, the BYD Dolphin holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media. Please note that the car is yet to arrive in the UK, and these reviews were conducted on an international launch model that may not fully reflect the final product that will go on sale here in the UK.

Dolphin highlights Comfortable and tech-laden interior

Spacious cabin

Affordable price tag Dolphin lowlights Alternatives offer more boot space

Not very fun to drive

Brakes sensitivity takes some getting used to

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £25,490 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Many brands have mooted the idea of a £25k EV, but BYD is among the first to put its money where its mouth is and build something that’s affordable and appealing to European buyers in equal measure. It delivers on range, efficiency, space, tech and dynamics, while undercutting all of its main rivals on price.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“With competitive prices, reasonable range and a comfortable ride, it’s definitely a viable option for many, but it falls short in too many areas to be considered a class leader.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“BYD says it wants people to buy its cars because they love the style and individuality, rather than because they’re cheap. As it stands, however, the Dolphin lacks the polish – in its multimedia, its chassis, and some of its interior materials – to really impress.” (Illya Verpraet)

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Dolphin’s biggest incentive will be its price point. It has a sticker price similar to a basic MG4, while offering considerably more range and equipment as well as being considerably cheaper than the likes of a Vauxhall Corsa Electric or Volkswagen ID.3.” (Pete Tullin)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Dolphin confirms that BYD is a manufacturer worth taking seriously. It’s comfortable, handles tidily enough, has an attractive interior and comes packed full of equipment.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Don’t be dissuaded by its low list price or the unknown name – BYD is a big brand in its home country and the Dolphin is a talented all-rounder. There’s space for four, a good range, plenty of equipment and an agreeable driving experience.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BYD Dolphin may be one of the cheapest electric cars on sale, but it delivers in many areas – making it something of an EV bargain.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The ride quality appears to be well resolved while its low centre of gravity allows it to switch directions keenly and cleanly. On the downside, the steering offers little in the way of feedback and feels rather artificial.” (Mike Askew)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Dolphin’s spacious interior is a huge highlight, providing more space for passengers than many cars from the class above. We also like the interesting design and appealing materials inside, while the ride is more comfortable than many rivals. Given the bargain pricing, it’s well worth considering.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“There are things that some owners will absolutely adore, though, from the cutesy naming to the flamboyant colour schemes and dolphin-fin door handles.” (Will Dron)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The BYD Dolphin simply feels unfinished. The dampers and springs need to actually work together to do more than just jellify potholes, and the steering needs a slug of optimism that it might actually turn the car when you want it to.” (Tom Ford)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“On the face of it, the Dolphin looks like a decent alternative to the MG4 – it costs slightly less, has comparable range, is spacious and has a better interior. That said, it’s not quite as capable on a twisty road as the MG, with softer suspension that doesn’t have the same control as the firmer rival.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2023, the BYD Dolphin has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2023, the BYD Dolphin has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Enyaq is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Dolphin to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Dolphin, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BYD Dolphin, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Cupra Born | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | MG 4 | Mini Electric | Ora Funky Cat | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | Smart #1 | Vauxhall Corsa Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

More information

More news, reviews and information about BYD at The Car Expert

Buy a BYD Dolphin

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BYD Dolphin, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Subscribe to a BYD Dolphin

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)