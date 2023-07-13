fbpx

Expert Rating

BYD Dolphin

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

57%

Expert Rating

BYD Dolphin

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    BYD Dolphin | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BYD Dolphin is a compact family-sized hatchback and the second model from Chinese all-electric brand BYD set to arrive in UK showrooms. The hatch will be available to order later this year.

    The Dolphin is around the same length as the mid-sized Volkswagen ID.3, though its width is more comparable to supermini-size hatchbacks like the Peugeot e-208. This added length makes the BYD’s cabin more spacious than many of its similarly-priced rivals.

    “The spacious interior is a huge highlight”, argues Parker‘s Tom Wiltshire, who also praises the Dolphin for its “interesting” cabin design and its ride quality, which is reportedly “more comfortable than many rivals.” Car adds that the BYD “comes packed full of equipment”, while Pete Tullin of Business Car asserts that the hatchback’s biggest draw will be its low price point.

    That said, the Top Gear team found the car “intensely frustrating” to drive, citing slow acceleration and understeer, while Autocar‘s Illya Verpraet concludes that the Dolphin “lacks polish”, as alternatives offer better driving dynamics, more user-friendly infotainment, and higher quality cabin materials.

    As of July 2023, the BYD Dolphin holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK motoring media. Please note that the car is yet to arrive in the UK, and these reviews were conducted on an international launch model that may not fully reflect the final product that will go on sale here in the UK.

    Dolphin highlights

    • Comfortable and tech-laden interior
    • Spacious cabin
    • Affordable price tag

    Dolphin lowlights

    • Alternatives offer more boot space
    • Not very fun to drive
    • Brakes sensitivity takes some getting used to

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small hatchback
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £25,490 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BYD Dolphin front view | Expert Rating
    BYD Dolphin rear view | Expert Rating
    BYD Dolphin interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of July 2023, the BYD Dolphin has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of July 2023, the BYD Dolphin has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Enyaq is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of July 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Dolphin to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Dolphin, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BYD Dolphin, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Cupra Born | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | MG 4Mini Electric | Ora Funky Cat | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | Smart #1 | Vauxhall Corsa ElectricVolkswagen ID.3

    More news, reviews and information about BYD at The Car Expert

    All-electric BYD Dolphin pricing announced

    All-electric BYD Dolphin pricing announced

    Who or what is BYD Auto?

    Who or what is BYD Auto?

    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

