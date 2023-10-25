fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Car manufacturer news

BYD scores top marks in safety tests

Safety body Euro NCAP has put BYD's UK range through its paces, also awarding favourable results to two of Mercedes' latest models

BYD Dolphin Euro NCAP

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Safety body Euro NCAP has put BYD’s UK range through its paces, also awarding favourable results to two of Mercedes’ latest models.

Top marks have been given to the all-electric BYD Dolphin hatchback and Seal saloon, both of which arrived on UK roads this year. Euro NCAP’s secretary general Dr Michiel van Ratingen comments that the Chinese brand has “hit the ground running, recognizing that European car-buyers will not compromise on safety.”

The compact Dolphin has been given a full five-star safety rating, with high scores for occupant crash protection and pedestrian and cyclist collision safety. The Seal received identical passenger crash safety scores, but a slightly lower pedestrian and cyclist protection score, presumably due to its larger weight and size.

BYD Dolphin front view | Expert Rating
BYD Dolphin
BYD Seal front view | Expert Rating
BYD Seal

This latest batch of tests also included the latest iteration of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class executive saloon, but Euro NCAP only tested the car’s automated driving tech, not its collision safety. The saloon was given the highest rating, denoted as ‘very good’, and was praised for its intuitive lane keeping assistance, traffic sign recognition and blind spot monitoring, as well as its clear head-up display.

The larger electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, which uses the same assistance systems, was given an identical score.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Last but not least, Euro NCAP has also now crash tested the P7, an upmarket saloon from another Chinese brand, XPeng. Targeting Tesla Model 3 sales like the BYD Seal, the XPeng P7 has been awarded a full five-star safety rating and is already on sale in some Northern European countries. The saloon is yet to arrive in the UK though, with its arrival date still unconfirmed.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved