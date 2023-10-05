Summary

The BYD Seal is an all-electric executive saloon and the third model BYD has launched in the UK. As the brand’s new flagship model, the Seal poses direct competition to the likes of the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and Polestar 2.

“On price and equipment alone, the BYD Seal is an attractive proposition”, says Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times, who adds that the car also drives with a similar degree of quality and finesse to its established rivals.

Car‘s Keith Adams explains that the Seal is more efficient than the BMW i4, more responsive than the Hyundai Ioniq 6, and has a higher interior quality than the Tesla Model 3. That said, Adams also concludes in his Parkers review that “the BMW i4 outdrives it, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is more comfortable, and the Polestar 2 has a funkier interior and better infotainment.”

John McIlroy of Auto Express says that BYD has “a real star on its hands”, praising the saloon for its “generous” standard equipment list, its “solid” battery range and “respectable” charging speeds. On the other hand, several reviewers comment that the car’s rather intrusive safety assistance systems need some work. Evo‘s Sam Jenkins says this tech may prove to “be a sticking point for many.”

As of October 2023, the BYD Seal holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. Please note that the majority of these reviewers were published before BYD announced the car’s UK pricing, and we expect to see more reviews published in the coming months that could alter this score.

Seal highlights Refined and spacious interior

Well-equipped as standard

Competitive range and performance Seal lowlights Slower charging than rivals

BMW i4 has better handling

intrusive assistance systems

Key specifications

Body style: Saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £45,695 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Pricing will be key, but if BYD’s approach to the Seal matches that of the Atto 3 and Dolphin, the company should have a real star on its hands. It’s as good to drive as many rivals, has better packaging and interior finish than some, and delivers a generous spec, even in base trim, plus solid range with respectable charging speeds.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Could the BYD Seal be the model that shifts Brits’ buying intentions towards the east? Persuading Tesla and BMW owners to switch will be a tough hurdle to overcome: as will bolstering brand equity in the UK.” (Sam Phillips)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BYD Seal is a convincing proposition against a Model 3, Polestar 2, BMW i4 or Ioniq 6. It’s more efficient than the BMW, more responsive than the Hyundai, roomier than the Polestar and better built than the Tesla. That is quite a reflection of the astonishing pace the Chinese motor industry has moved towards a dominant position in the electric car market.” (Keith Adams)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.2 / 10

“BYD’s Tesla Model 3 rival shows how quickly the brand is improving, with a long range and impressive cabin.” (Antony Ingram)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The BYD Seal is an electric saloon car that looks to have all the right ingredients to take on the all-conquering Tesla Model 3 – indeed, if the Chinese maker can get the price right, it could even beat the industry stalwart at its own game. Strong range, decent practicality, an agreeable drive and plenty of kit set the BYD Seal up very nicely indeed.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BYD Seal is a sleek, premium saloon car and from my first drive I think BYD has come up with a worthy alternative to the world’s best-selling car.” (Ginny Buckley)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The all-electric BYD Seal offers punchy performance, range and an abundance of tech, but intrusive assistance systems will be a sticking point for many.” (Sam Jenkins)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“It’s easily the best product the company makes, and is the most impressive start-up product we can remember since Tesla or Polestar – and that alone makes it very tempting indeed.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“On price and equipment alone, the BYD Seal is an attractive proposition so it’s a welcome bonus that it also drives mostly with a similar degree of quality and finesse as its closest rivals, though some improvement is required in its driver assistance systems.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“BYD’s Seal is good enough to claim a few hearts and wallets with its dynamic ability and calm but well-appointed and spacious cabin.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Smart styling and deft to drive, but this is an EV you’ll buy with your head rather than heart” (Stephen Dobie)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With its plush interior, high equipment levels and long range, the BYD Seal, especially in entry-level Design form, is a good alternative to the BMW i4 and the Tesla Model 3.” (Dan Jones)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2023, the BYD Seal has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2023, the BYD Seal has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Seal to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the Seal, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Seal. Check back again soon.

