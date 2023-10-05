fbpx

BYD Seal

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

69%

Expert Rating

BYD Seal

(2023 - present)

    BYD Seal | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The BYD Seal is an all-electric executive saloon and the third model BYD has launched in the UK. As the brand’s new flagship model, the Seal poses direct competition to the likes of the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and Polestar 2.

    “On price and equipment alone, the BYD Seal is an attractive proposition”, says Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times, who adds that the car also drives with a similar degree of quality and finesse to its established rivals.

    Car‘s Keith Adams explains that the Seal is more efficient than the BMW i4, more responsive than the Hyundai Ioniq 6, and has a higher interior quality than the Tesla Model 3. That said, Adams also concludes in his Parkers review that “the BMW i4 outdrives it, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is more comfortable, and the Polestar 2 has a funkier interior and better infotainment.”

    John McIlroy of Auto Express says that BYD has “a real star on its hands”, praising the saloon for its “generous” standard equipment list, its “solid” battery range and “respectable” charging speeds. On the other hand, several reviewers comment that the car’s rather intrusive safety assistance systems need some work. Evo‘s Sam Jenkins says this tech may prove to “be a sticking point for many.”

    As of October 2023, the BYD Seal holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. Please note that the majority of these reviewers were published before BYD announced the car’s UK pricing, and we expect to see more reviews published in the coming months that could alter this score.

    Seal highlights

    • Refined and spacious interior
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Competitive range and performance

    Seal lowlights

    • Slower charging than rivals
    • BMW i4 has better handling
    • intrusive assistance systems

    Key specifications

    Body style: Saloon
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £45,695 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    BYD Seal front view | Expert Rating
    BYD Seal rear view | Expert Rating
    BYD Seal interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Evo

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of October 2023, the BYD Seal has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of October 2023, the BYD Seal has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of October 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Seal to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the Seal, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of October 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Seal. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the BYD Seal, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | BMW i4 | DS 9 | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Jaguar XE | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.7 | Volvo S60

    More news, reviews and information about the BYD range at The Car Expert

    BYD Atto test drive

    BYD Atto test drive

    BYD Dolphin

    BYD Dolphin

    All-electric BYD Dolphin pricing announced

    All-electric BYD Dolphin pricing announced

    Who or what is BYD Auto?

    Who or what is BYD Auto?

    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs