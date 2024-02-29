BYD Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV debuts

BYD has announced that its plug-in hybrid Seal U SUV is set for a UK arrival during the car’s reveal at the Geneva motor show, as the Chinese brand looks to target the UK best-sellers like the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and Nissan Qashqai.

BYD’s UK range is currently electric-only, from the compact Dolphin hatchback to the larger Seal saloon and Atto 3 SUV. The Seal U (‘U’ standing for Utility) – which isn’t directly related to the Seal despite sharing some exterior design traits with the saloon, will be BYD’s first plug-in hybrid to go on sale in Europe, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric electric motor pairing that can reportedly provide an electric-only range of more than 60 miles.

The SUV’s full name is the BYD Seal U DM-i, the ‘DM-i’ standing for the brand’s ‘Dual Mode’ technology that prioritises electric power, with less reliance on the petrol engine intended to improve overall fuel efficiency. So far, BYD is yet to announce the car’s fuel consumption figures.

Compatible with both AC and DC charging points, the Seal U can recharge its 18kWh battery from 30% to 80% in 35 minutes, and the car also comes with a V2L (vehicle-to-load) feature, which allows the owner to power laptops, kettles and any other external electrical device using the car’s battery.

Sitting on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, the SUV is 4.7 metres long (around 30 centimetres longer than the smaller electric Atto 3 SUV) and offers 552 litres of space in the boot. This extends to 1,440 litres with the rear seats folded.

Inside, the Seal U’s large centre console leads up to a 16-inch rotatable infotainment touchscreen on the dashboard. The seats are trimmed in vegan leather and ‘atmospheric’ ambient lighting comes as standard. The package also includes a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, dual wireless smartphone charging pads and a panoramic sunroof.

That sums up what we know about the BYD Seal U so far – more details, including UK pricing and specs – will be announced closer to the model’s UK arrival in the latter half of this year.