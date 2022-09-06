fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Car buying advice

Can you get a car subscription from a car dealer?

Clever software allows car dealers to provide subscriptions on any of their vehicles, turning inventory into monthly revenue

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Stuart Masson

Car subscriptions are considered to be the Next Big Thing for car sales, offering short-term contracts with no up-front deposits to offer customers maximum flexibility.

Your monthly payments is notably higher than for a traditional lease or PCP car finance agreement, but you don’t have to provide thousands of pounds up front, and you can generally walk away with only a month’s notice and no penalty fees – rather than being locked in for up to four years with huge penalties for cancelling early.

Right now, the number of subscriptions is small, but growing quickly. And unsurprisingly, there are plenty of businesses trying to establish their niche in this mushrooming marketplace.

Currently, most of the operators work much like a regular leasing company, where you can choose a vehicle (either new or used) from what’s available and have it delivered to your door.

But there’s another option that could change how you fund any new or used car, and that’s taking out a car subscription directly through a car dealership. This model is already seeing huge success in markets like Australia, and is now starting to be rolled out here in the UK.

How does it work?

A clever software platform from a company called Loopit (which is one of our commercial partners here at The Car Expert) allows dealers to set up their own subscription service in a matter of days, then start renting out any of their vehicles to customers.

Car dealers already provide company cars to their employees as well as loan vehicles to service customers, so they’re certainly used to managing a fleet of vehicles. But by adding a subscription service, they can take any vehicle in stock and lease it to a customer for a matter of weeks or months.

This opens up all sorts of possibilities for dealers, as well as providing another option for customers. And we’re very much in favour of giving customers as much choice as possible.

A much-needed opportunity for car dealers

The last couple of years have shown that consumers are increasingly happy to buy new and used cars online, without ever setting foot in a dealership.

The growth of online platforms (and, let’s face it, you’ve been able to lease a new car completely online without going to a dealership for well over a decade) poses an existential threat to car dealerships. This is particularly a problem for independent traders who are not affiliated with a major car manufacturer.

Meanwhile, millions of customers who would prefer to go to their local dealer to find their next car have been automatically excluded from the burgeoning subscription marketplace until now.

So the opportunity for dealers to operate their own subscriptions programme, whether small or large, could be game-changing. Essentially any car in stock can generate recurring monthly revenue for as long as necessary, then sold on later.

For dealers with new-car customers facing long waits for delivery, there’s an opportunity to buy the part-exchange vehicle now then earn income from a short-term subscription on another vehicle until the new car arrives. You can set the monthly payment at whatever level you like, so you can work out a deal that suits your business and your customer.

Flexibility for both dealers and customers

Offering a subscription option allows dealers to manage their inventory between full payment for a sale and recurring income for a subscription, adjusting the balance to suit current business needs.

Obviously, this has a massive consumer benefit as well – which is what we’re all about here at The Car Expert. The potential for a customer to visit any dealership and choose any new or used car for a short-term subscription on a rolling contract will be an attractive prospect for many people.

More car subscription information

The best car subscription providers

The best car subscription providers

Car subscriptions – pausing and changing

Car subscriptions – pausing and changing

Subscriptions for company cars

Subscriptions for company cars

Try before you buy? Electric car subscriptions

Try before you buy? Electric car subscriptions

Car subscriptions while you wait for a new car

Car subscriptions while you wait for a new car

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

MG 4

Audi RS 7

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network