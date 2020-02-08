The PCP (personal contract purchase, sometimes called a personal contract plan) is by far the most popular car finance product on the UK market for both new and used cars.
Most car manufacturers and car dealerships push this type of finance pretty hard. In fact, car sales executives tend to be more interested in your monthly budget than which car you want.
About 90% of all private new car buyers finance their purchase at the dealership, and the vast majority of those finance agreements are PCPs – in some cases, it’s basically 100%. PCP car finance is also becoming more and more popular for used car finance, especially ‘approved used car’ offerings from big dealerships.
But what exactly is a PCP? How does it work, why is it so popular and what should you be looking out for?
The personal contract purchase is a rather complicated finance product, so we’ve developed and refined this ultimate guide to PCP car finance. it has been updated and improved over the last six years based on reader feedback, and will help you understand everything you need to know about the most popular form of car finance in the UK.
PCP car finance can seem very confusing
Despite its enormous popularity in recent years, research from 2015 found that a staggering 88% of men and 75% of women could not explain what a PCP was. A more recent study found that nothing has changed, with about 90% of people not understanding the fine print in their finance contracts.
Even the media regularly get tripped up trying to explain how PCPs work when they report on car finance issues, confusing a PCP with a lease or other forms of finance, which certainly doesn’t help consumers understand what’s really going on.
There are millions of car buyers in the UK are unsure how a PCP actually works, despite the fact that they are taking out a PCP agreement for thousands of pounds to buy a car. So the good news is that if this applies to you, you’re certainly not alone!
If you want to brush up on your car finance jargon, we’ve produced this most excellent glossary that explains all the terminology you will come across in a finance quote or contract:
At most new car dealerships, car finance is usually offered by the manufacturer’s own finance company. The offers tend to be much better on new cars than on used cars. That’s because car manufacturers are far more interested in selling you a new car than one they built a few years ago. They also have various different names for their PCP offerings, which can be confusing.
There are other lenders who also offer PCPs, but they are usually aimed at used car finance and are not normally competitive with manufacturer finance on new cars. PCP car finance has become much more popular on used cars in recent years, and the rates are becoming more competitive.
What exactly is a Personal Contract Purchase?
A personal contract purchase (PCP) is a specific type of hire purchase (HP) finance agreement, and it will often be shown on a finance contract as a hire purchase. It’s often incorrectly referred to as a personal contract plan (rather than purchase).
Like a traditional hire purchase or a mortgage on your house, a PCP is a secured finance agreement. That means that the finance company ultimately remains the owner of the vehicle until the last penny has been paid off, which is important.
In comparing a PCP and a traditional HP, you are usually borrowing the same amount of money and paying a similar amount of interest (usually slightly more on a PCP). The fees for both finance products are usually about the same as well. The main difference is how the monthly payments are structured.
In a traditional hire purchase agreement, you pay off your entire borrowing in equal monthly instalments. A PCP is different in that you have much lower monthly instalments followed by a very large final payment at the end. This final payment is often known as the balloon (also known as the Guaranteed Future Value, but that’s actually a slightly different thing).
For example*, If you borrow £20,000 on a hire purchase over four years, you would have 48 monthly payments of about £420. If you borrowed the same amount on a PCP over the same period, your monthly payments would be about £250 but you’d then have a final payment of about £8,000.
*(example for comparison purposes only, excludes interest and fees, etc.)
You have several options as to how to deal with this final amount, depending on whether you want to keep your car or change it.
What is the attraction of a PCP?
If you compare financing the same car on a PCP against an HP, you are generally borrowing the same amount of money. The big difference, as shown in the example above, is that you are paying off a much smaller amount of your debt via your monthly repayments and deferring a large amount (the balloon) to the end of the agreement.
This means:
- Your monthly payments will be much lower, and/or
- Your initial deposit will be much lower, and/or
- Your repayment term will be shorter
Most people tend to change their cars about every three to four years. Most buyers also have a reasonably small amount of cash available to put down as a deposit. For this sort of situation, a PCP gives you a much lower monthly payment than an HP.
Alternatively, you can buy a more expensive car for the same monthly payment (which is what has generally happened over the last decade).
However, there is a large caveat – at the end of the agreement, you have to take action of some sort to settle the outstanding debt (the balloon). If you don’t, you will be stung hard.
For a car dealer or car manufacturer, the personal contract purchase has two main benefits:
- Lower monthly payments on a PCP mean more customers can afford more of their cars
- Customers can’t usually afford to pay off the balloon amount, so they are effectively forced to buy another car on another PCP. As a result, the dealer/manufacturer has a good opportunity of securing repeat business.
Hi Stuart, Please can you advise. I have a PCP through Mercedes and have had the car for a year. I have been transferred to Jersey by my work and I would like to take my car with. I would have to register the car with the Jersey authority and receive new number plates. Is it possible to do this under a PCP and if so, do I need to notify Mercedes? Thanks Patrick
Hi Patrick. Different manufacturers have different rules when it comes to the Channel Islands. Check your PCP agreement to see if there is a clause about permanently moving to the Channel Islands. Alternatively, call Mercedes-Benz Finance to ask them. You will have to notify them of address and registration change anyway.
Hi iv recently bumped my car after only 3 months it's resulted in it needing a new bumper , am I able to have it fixed anywhere or does have to be by an approved manufacturer. And when I return the car will they know it's been repairs will I have to declair this? And do I have to tell them it's happened as I'm not wanting to go through my insurance?
The repairs don't have to be done by the dealer, but they do have to use approved parts. You don’t have to declare the repair to the finance company, as they are only interested in the car’s condition. If it has been properly repaired, there shouldn’t be any problem claiming the GMFV at the end of the agreement.
Hi,
I have ordered a new Touareg from VW which is due to be at the showroom at the beginning of August. I am looking to PCP this car. The dealership has come back and suggested that I wait until the new plate is Sept before taking the car. They have said that if I take it when it arrives then I will be hit by 3 months depreciation. I would have thought that this would all equal out over the course of the agreement, but this is not the case and would effect the price that they will offer me that may be above the minimum future value. is this right or is he just trying to manipulate his sept registrations?
Thanks
Lee
Hi Lee. It’s most likely that the dealer is trying to manipulate their registration numbers for August and September based on their targets and number of cars already sold. If you’re planning to keep the car for 3-4 years, it’s not really going to matter. If you need/want to sell it in a few months’ time, then yes there will be a negative effect. Have a read of our article on new car depreciation for more information.
Hey! Can you get a pcp on a used car? Or would you tend to get better offers on new cars? The used cars being cheaper in value, does that mean the monthly payments will be lower?
Hi Imon. Yes, you can absolutely get a PCP on a used car. The APR will usually be significantly higher compared to a new car, but the car will obviously be cheaper. Also, there is usually little or no deposit contribution on a used car, which is a common discount tactic for finance offers on new cars.
In short, your monthly payments will usually be less on a used car than on a new car, but not by as much as you might expect given the sticker price difference.
Hi Stuart. Does the way different manufacturers calculate GMFV differ much ?. The reason I ask is we are coming to the end of a 24 month ford options pcp and obviously will have to pay a further deposit to start another plan. Some one we know took out a 24 month pcp about the same time as ourselves with Audi and now tells us that she`s changed her car with the same monthly payments and no upfront cost. I find this difficult to believe. Is this possible ?.
Regards John
Hi John. As rule, the finance company doesn't want to be left at the end of the agreement with a car that is worth less than the settlement figure (GMFV), so they will be slightly conservative in their valuation. However, they do plenty of research into the market and are generally very accurate in their estimations, so there isn't normally a lot in it.
it is entirely possible that there is something going on behind the scenes that this customer is unaware of. Sometimes there will be bonus offers for renewing customers, other times there will be offers for conquest customers changing from rival brands, or possibly there was a particular deal on a particular car that the dealership was desperate to get rid of. There are many possibilities for someone to get a deal which is better than an advertised offer, but it's always to suit the manufacturer or dealership needs rather than the customer.
Hi, My father in law has (had) a PCB but has died recently about 2 years into the contract. Toyota financial services have quoted a £6666 settlement figure. We don't want the car and asked them to collect the car. They have offered instead to sell the car on our behalf raising the risk of a shortfall. Aren't we entitled to just ask them to collect it? Clive
Hi Clive. Sorry to hear of your loss. Unfortunately, there is no provision in a PCP for this scenario, meaning that the money is still owed to the finance company. If the car is sold, then any shortfall would be claimed from the estate just like any other outstanding debts.
You may be able to voluntarily terminate the agreement if more than 50% of the Total Amount Payable has already been paid. Alternatively, it may be that the shortfall to get to 50% is less than the shortfall if the car is sold and the settlement paid. Finance companies tend not to explain how voluntary termination works as it means they get less money, but it may be a solution in this instance.
Hi Laura. You are correct in that much of the advertising is (deliberately) unclear about how a PCP works and the financial implications.
Once you hand over cash or your part-exchange as deposit, it is gone. I try to avoid the word 'deposit' as it is misleading and you will never get it back. I prefer 'initial payment' or 'up front payment'. At the end of the PCP, you will need another deposit for your next car. It may be that your car is worth more than its outstanding finance, so that will give you some deposit (eg – you still owe £5K, but your car is worth £6K, so you have £1K left over once the finance is settled to put towards your next car), but this is relatively rare and you should always budget to have no equity left over at the end of your PCP, so you will need to save another deposit.
Thanks for the reply Stuart. I expect it is rare that the car is worth more than you owe at that point given the small repayments over the term and if you were to go back to the same dealer they would probably only be entertaining the gmfv figure in any future deal. Thanks for your help – I suspect I might stick with hp!
Hi Stuart
This is a very helpful article. Can I just ask, say I enter a PCP now and use a trade-in as the deposit. Pay the 36 monthly payments. Then the three years are up and I decide I would like to move up to a newer model… Obviously the balance of the finance is outstanding… I understand that I can hand back the vehicle to settle the finance on the existing PCP contract. But does this mean that I need to have the deposit for the new vehicle saved at this stage? Or does the vehicle from the old PCP form the deposit for the new PCP? Some of the adverts are not terribly clear on this – they almost make it sound like you can drive away in a new car in 3 years without having to put any money down, which I suspect might not be the case. This arrangement is relatively new where I live and so I am just looking for some general clarity (subject to all individual agreements being different and me needing to read the small prints). Thanks
I am trying to weigh up my options for when my PCP is ending next year and have a few questions regarding high mileage. Due to my job being relocated my mileage is much higher than it was agreed on the initial contract. (by the end I am looking at 25k over!) I wish to know what options are open to me. Handing back the car is out of the question due to the massive mileage ive clocked up. If I were to part exchange it for a new car/pcp would the high mileage become a hinderence with regard to the GFV, will I be offered much lower by a car manufacturer than id need to part exchange the car for a new one, eg, will I owe money on it? For instance if my GFV was £5000 based on 35k mileage over 3.5 years, my mileage is 55k, surely this would make the Value of the car too low to pay off the GFV? I hope im making sense to you, basically can I part exchange my current car on pcp when its finished no matter what the mileage?
Many Thanks Indeed
Alex
Hi Alex. Yes, your car’s value will be reduced as a result of the increased mileage, and you will be stung somewhere in the region of £2,000 if you hand it back and claim the GMFV. If you part-exchange the car, the chances are that you would have some negative equity but likely less than the penalty from your mileage.
You can usually call the finance company and ask them to bump up the mileage allowance. This would increase your monthly payment but would cover off the excess mileage cost. The only problem is that this is best done before your mileage starts going up rather than a long time afterwards. If your mileage is already well over the contract amount, you will probably have to pay a significant amount more each month to cover the increased mileage.
If I were you, I would start saving now for the expected negative equity when you get to the end of your PCP next year. Alternatively, depending on your situation, you may be able to go down the voluntary termination path.
Hi
I have a merc on pcp, initially it was for my husband and agreed mileage of 40k a year but then he changed jobs and had a new car
The final bal is due in November of 6500 I would assume the car will be worth more as that value was worked out with the car having done in excess of 120k miles when it has in fact done 55k
I don't want the car so will be changing it , so will pay the 6500 and then can I sell it privately or to something like we buy any car ?
Confused as to what to do
Thanks
Hi Jane. Yes, you can pay out the settlement figure and then do whatever you like with the vehicle. If you want to part-exchange it on another car, the dealer will settle your finance for you as part of the part-exchange process. If there is any equity, then you can use that towards your next car.
Hi Stuart, my mileage is far higher than the agreed mileage in the PCP contract so I am trying to decide what to do after my monthly payments are up. Either to keep the car by re-financing or take out a new PCP deal, will the excess mileage hamper this?
Thanks
Hi Alex. Your contract will tell you how much you will be expected to pay if you hand the car back (usually it's about 10p/mile, which is £100 per 1000 miles). If you part-exchange the car or sell it privately, it may be that even with the high mileage that the car is still worth more than the settlement figure.
Refinancing is usually expensive because you have already paid interest on the GMFV amount as part of your PCP. So if you are refinance, you are paying interest on money that you have already paid interest on, plus the rates are normally quite high.
Explore all your options becire making a decision; it may be a case of what is the least expensive option.
Hi Stuart
Can you provide a definitive answer to the question of whether I am obliged to use a main Mercedes Benz dealership for servicing in order to remain within the terms of my PCP arrangement with MB Finance.
I have seen a number of blogs, which contradict each other but one blog in particular sites EU anti competition law as a reason as to why they cannot insist on dealership servicing as long as it is done with MB genuine parts and to the required standard.
Any help much appreciated!
Darren
Hi Darren. Short answer is yes, you have to use Mercedes-Benz servicing if you want to hand the car back and claim your GMFV at the end of your agreement. This is because the valuation they guarantee for your car is based on a full manufacturer service history. If the car has not been serviced by Mercedes-Benz, its value will be reduced (although the finance companies do tend to exaggerate this to suit their purposes).
If you get to the end of the PCP and your car is worth less than the GMFV, you give it back to the finance company rather than part-exchanging it. If your car is worth more than the GMFV, or you plan to pay out the settlement figure (which is the GMFV) and keep the car, it doesn’t matter where it has been serviced.
From a warranty perspective, you don’t have to have the car serviced by Mercedes-Benz. Have a read of this article about servicing and warranty requirements for more information.
Hi
I visited an Audi dealership last Wednesday and walked away with a PCP. Once talking with senior memebers of my family, it was clear that i had acted out of haste. I revisited the dealership on the Thurs and advised them of my request to cancel, the salesman dealing with my transaction advised that this would not be possible and that i am now liable for the car- somewhat became very rude.
I signed some paperwork on my original visit to the dealership and paid £500 of a £3000 deposit. The remainder was due to be paid upon collection of the car.
I challenges the salesman who then advised that i should write to sales manager and inform her of my request which i did immediately after leaving the dealership. I am yet waiting a resposnse.
Please can you advise me if there is anyway of me to cancel this purchase?
Many thanks,
Hi Sobi. Legally, the salesman is correct. You can cancel the PCP (you have a 14-day cooling-off period for that), but if you signed a contract on the dealership premises and were of sound mind at the time, you can be held to it. Cancelling the PCP simply means you will be invoiced for the full price of the car. There is no cooling-off period in the purchase of a car on the dealership premises. For more information, have a read of this article about changing your mind after you have bought a car.
You have acted correctly in advising the sales manager in writing of your intention to cancel the order, however, you are reliant on the dealership agreeing to cancel the purchase. You will almost certainly lose your £500 deposit if they agree to cancel.
You said that you signed ‘some paperwork’ when you visited the dealership. This was presumably a vehicle contract, and you should have been given a copy. You should also have been given a receipt for your £500, which should clearly state that it was a deposit for the purchase of a new (or used) car.
You seem to be unhappy with the way that the dealer has treated you, but on what grounds do you think you should be able to cancel your order?
hi i am at the end of a 42 month pcp. i am looking at part exchanging it for a new car. since i took out existing car i have unfortunately accumulated a poorer credit rating,. it is nothing major, and all car payments, mortgage and cards i have an exemplary record for. nevertheless the rating is now given as 'poor'
question is, is the new pcp an entirely new contract agreement? or is the a way to take a new agreement with old finance company without them running a credit search? i have had no issues at all paying the car payments for the last 42 months
Hi Lulu. Yes, even if you stay with the same finance company, it is an entirely new contract and credit check. The credit check is one part of the overall process, although it is important. If you are making a new application with the same finance company, obviously they will be able to see that your payment history has been exemplary, so they will take that into consideration as part of the overall application. However, all finance companies have rules which they are required to stick to, so it will depend on the overall circumstancees of your credit history and your new finance application.
Hi Stuart…great article! We are looking to upgrade our faithful Kia Sorrento tow car. We tend to buy nearly new cars…look after them and keep them! The problem is that aren't many near new Sorrento's around! Our current car is a 2006 model, and cost us @ £11K. The same 2-3 year old used now costs @ £18K – £20K, that's if you can find one within a sensible travelling distance. Our car has only done only 72K miles, and many 3 year plus are already reaching this sort of mileage. Kia prices have soared over the last 5 years, and are no longer the budget brand they used to be. To be fair…the cars have improved immensely, especially the 'All New Sorrento'
We need a 4WD to get us off muddy fields, and our current car has been amazing! Due to the lack of nearly new, we are thinking of biting the bullet and buying new at around £30K. This seems an awful amount of money to spend! Our local Kia dealer suggests PCP @ 4.5% APR, and paying the 'balloon figure' at the end of the term. They assure us that this by far the best way to do it…I bet they do!
I'm attracted by the lower monthly payments, and low deposit. Our GFV is @£11K , sorry figures not to hand, which seems to be ok as we can't buy, or even find, a 2-3 year old Sorrento for anywhere near that sort of price. We are thinking of term ownership here, due to Kia's 7 year warranty. Our mileage is quite low @ 7,000 miles per year. Would you advise this sort of deal, or hold out for the right second hand car and go down the personal loan finance road. Thank you in advance.
Garry
Hi Stuart. Just a quick question. I'm looking to take out a new Audi on A pcp. I've got a fair credit score, what kind of chance do you think I have?
Hi Mike. Credit score is one component of the application criteria, but Audi Finance will take several other factors into consideration as well, such your income vs. expenditure, deposit amount, other credit commitments, and specifics of your credit history before making a final decision.
Stuart thank you so much for the article. It was very helpful. I do have a few further questions to fully understand how PCP works in practical terms.
1) I have seen some suggestions that with certain PCP deals the GMV may be different from the final settlement amount (the balloon payment). This is somewhat counterintuitive so I wanted to confirm that this is in fact true. In other words, under what circumstances, if any, would a customer and finance company choose a settlement amount that is different from the GMV. Or put it differently under what circumstances would a finance company guarantee a value that is different from the settlement amount, which amount presumably equals sales price – depreciation.
2) What determines the amount of depreciation and therefore the settlement amount? Is this determined on a case by case basis or does every model have a depreciation schedule that finance companies cannot stray from?
3) How is the actual value of the car at the end of the PCP determined? As an example, lets say the GMV on the car is 10K. How do I and the dealer agree on what the actual value of the car is? Is there an objective source that sets forth prices for used cars with certain mileage and condition or will there have to be another negotiation process with the dealer? I suspect that this is where dealers have the informational advantage and may force customers to agree to values that are as close to the GMV as possible. Would you agree?
Thank you in advance for your insight.
Aram
Hi Aram. In a PCP agreement, the GMFV is always equal to the settlement amount at the end of the agreement. In certain other types of car finance, you can choose your own settlement figure/balloon, but the finance company does not offer to buy the car back for that figure.
The GMFV is determined by a depreciation formula based on the model, specification, mileage and options. It is not varied on a case-by-case basis, so if you had two absolutely identical cars on two identical PCP agreements, their GMFVs would always be identical.
The valuation of the car at the end of the agreement is simply whatever the buyer is prepared to pay – whether it be a dealer part-exchanging it, a private buyer or an auction value. Dealers will be guided by market values according to industry guides like CAP and Glass's Guide, but you are welcome to negotiate as much as you can for the car. If the valuation/sale price is greater than the GMFV/settlement/balloon, then you get the equity (leftover amount after settlement is deducted). If it's less than the GMFV, you simply give the car back to the finance company and they pay the settlement value (assuming you have complied with mileage/servicing/condition requirements).
Stuart…thank you. This certainly clears things up. I do have three more follow up questions if you don't mind:
1) It seems that the "equity" transaction is between the customer and the new dealership and the PCP arrangement is of course between the customer and the financing company. So it appears that the "equity" transaction is not a guarantee under the PCP arrangement since the party granting equity (the dealer) is not obligated to do so since it is not a party to the PCP arrangement. What recourse does the customer have if dealers are refusing (for w/e reason) to grant equity based on the customers assessment (or CAP and Glass's Guide) of what the car is worth? Would the finance entity step in and grant some form of rebate towards a purchase of a new vehicle (same brand of course)? Or is the customer at the mercy of the market forces at that point and would have to either accept a lower amount of equity or buy out the car and try to sell it himself/herself.
2) Do you know approximately what percentage of the new car sales are made under PCP arrangements and under standard PHC arrangements. I want to assess what other customers are finding beneficial based on statistics.
Thank you again.
Aram
Your car is worth whatever someone will pay for it – so market value. You are free to shop your car around to as many dealers as you like to get the best price for it, but there is unlikely to be a massive variation in the car’s value. Dealers buy and sell cars every day of the week, so they have a good idea of how your car compares to everyone else’s. Their valuation will depend on what they think they can sell the car for – have a read of this article about part-exchange values, and this one about how to get a better price on your part-exchange.
The finance company funds your car purchase – they don’t get involved in vehicle valuations. You owe them £X to settle your PCP, and you hope that your car is worth more than £X so you have a bit left over once the finance is settled. If you give it back to them, they cover the £X settlement regardless of whether the car is worth more or less than £X (assuming you’ve kept to your responsibilities of mileage/service/condition).
The percentages of cars bought on PCP vary significantly between new & used cars, and between brands. But most manufacturers are pushing PCP finance because it suits them, not because it's a wonderful deal for the customer.
can you give the car back any time , and finish the agreement or is there any charges to settle if you want to do that>?
Hi Maciej. There are almost always costs associated with settling your PCP early. Have a read of the linked article for more information.
Hi Stuart please can you help I am hoping you are able to give me a solution to my problem! I have a Range Rover on a PCP and am 1 year in on my agreement. I have just taken a new job where I am doing a lot more annual miles. I have spoken to LEX and they have told me there is no way I can alter the agreement at all which means I am going to be really stung at 22p per mile at the end of the term. Any advise would be really appreciated. Thanks Laura
Hi Laura. LEX tend to finance fleets and business users, so their contract purchase terms & conditions could be quite different to other companies' terms. I don't believe they offer a PCP, although they do have a contract purchase option aimed at small businesses. If you are using your vehicle for personal use more than business use, a business finance option is not usually the best choice.
If the vehicle is being used for business purposes, you should be able to claim your mileage as a business expense, but you will need to speak to your accountant.
Your contract should have all the details regarding settling the finance early if you do not wish to continue with the vehicle, however you will need to be prepared to lose money since you are still early in your agreement.
Hi
I’m a bit confused. PCP deals on new cars seem to be a lot better deal than on used say 4 year old cars, the APR seems a lot higer on used eg Nissan 14.9% Am i right in saying you might be better of getting a loan at around 3.6% and paying over a longer period than taking out a pcp on a used car with a high APR. To me it seems a bit of a con to buy used on a ridiculous rate. I’ve only started looking do you know if you can negotiate on the APR on a used car doing a pcp ? I’m in a position where a new one is out of budget and a used one is but still want to get a good deal. Also there are sites where you can order a car online (new and used) seem a lot cheaper than going to main dealer, Has anyone experienced a main dealer matching an online site monthly payments for like for like car ? I know most people never pay the asking price but in a chicken and egg situation whereby want to make sure i can afford the payments before going to testdrive and liking the car ! but i can’t negotiate price until i am ready to buy the car. I just want to save time and money so any advice would be appreciated. Sorry for the long post !
Hi Lou. The manufacturers will always do better deals on new cars because they want you to buy a new car, rather than one they built and sold four years ago. As such, they subsidise/discount the new car offers via deposit contributions and reduced APRs. Used car finance rates are usually unsubsidised, which means that the new car might cost twice the price of the uesed car, but the monthly payments might be a lot less than twice those on the used car. It’s all aimed at pushing people towards new cars rather than used.
It is usually pretty difficult to beat the manufacturer’s own finance offer on a new car, once you factor deposit contributions in. The lower APRs usually mean there is much less margin for the dealer, so less (or no) room to negotiate the rate.
On a used car, there is every chance you can negotiate with the dealer on the APR. The dealer has a margin on the finance just as they have a margin on the car. It might only be a couple of percentage points (eg – 12% vs 14%), but there is always a margin.
On used cars, there is every chance that a bank will offer you a personal loan at a much lower APR. Bear in mind that a personal loan is unsecured, so if you fail to keep up your repayments the bank can come after you and your personal assets. A PCP or HP is secured against the car, meaning you can’t personally be driven into bankruptcy (worst case scenario!) if you can’t pay off the loan.
Hi Stuart, Thanks for the advice on that. That's really helpful
Dear Paul,
Excellent advice from what I read. We have a very unusual scenario. Expensive car (47k) from main dealership on PCP (36 months). Car had non functioning heating system. They would collect the car, bring it back saying to wait 6 weeks for ordered part from Germany, recollect, deliver 3 days later not fixed. This went on for 2 years and 9 months when after 7 such cycles we finally have heating. The mileage on the car today is only 3k. As you can imagine the car was not drivable in the north west without ability to demist etc. We now have to pay 20k to buy the car as we want to keep it now that the heating is sorted. We want to take legal action for compensation for luck of use, not as described etc. If the finance company is the owner, can we take legal action against the deslership? Any advice is appreciated. Many thanks.
I would say that you should be taking any action against the manufacturer (or their UK head office, given that they’re German) rather than the dealership, if the car has been repeatedly failing under warranty. The only fault of the dealer would be if they had repeatedly incorrectly installed perfectly good equipment which resulted in it not working.
Hi I’m going to see a dealer at the weekend regarding a corsa on PCP unfortunately I do have a bad credit score of 561 do you think there is any chance of me getting the car its £99 deposit and £99 pm for 36 mths I currently have £42 of credit on my score and a late payment has just been added to my credit file I don’t think I have a chance but thought I would ask for a little advice. Thank you
Hi Barbara. It sounds unlikely that you would be approved for credit on the basis of what you have described. Also, if you are struggling to pay your current bills, is it really a good idea to be adding another £100/month plus running costs to your monthly expenses?
Thank you for getting back to me. I thought I wouldn't get credit I just needed confirmation on that. I can afford the car that is no problem as i have my own business that i am at from10-5 6 days a week and i also work 12-16 hrs a week with an evening job I only have a late payment as it completely went out of my mind its only a home catalogue. Im so busy I just forgot to pay it. But thank you I am trying to rebuild my credit that's why i got the catalogue. If I get my score up to fair what s the likely outcome for car finance?.
Every application has to pass basic credit score and affordability tests, and each case is usually assessed individually based on all the information that you and the dealership provide the finance company.
This is done by the finance company at their head office, rather than at the dealership. The dealer simply submits all the information provided and has no influence on the decision.
hi, my dad is buying me a car on hp and we would like the car to be changed into my name and my dad carry on paying the repayments, is this possible on a car on finance or does the car have to be paid off in full first. we would like the insurance in my name as i do not live with my dad so the car would not be parked at his address.
Hi Annabel. This is not normally possible, even though you are related. It’s called an Accommodation Deal, and that link will take you to an article all about them. Most finance companies will insist that the vehicle order, registration, finance and insurance are all in the same person’s name for the duration of the finance agreement. This will be particularly problematic as you do not live at the same address as your dad.
hello there i kind of regret getting my clio on pcp finance as i recently changed my career and now cannot afford all of my bills. the agreement started in feb 2013 (for around 13k, i have the exact number somehwere), if i wanted to terminate early what kind of fees would i be looking at?, would it be cheaper to simply keep paying the monthly finance? (178pcm)
Hi David. There are two articles you should read – one about settling your PCP early, and one about voluntary termination.
Stuart,
Thanks for some really great advice on here! I am still a bit confused about something though. It seems like a PCP is exactly the same thing as a lease in practical terms: low monthly payment in exchange for both a mileage limitation, with the option to buy out the car at the end. What, if anything, is the practical difference between the two from the buyer’s perspective? Thanks!
Matt
Hi Matt. There are some legal differences (a PCP gives you the right to Voluntarily Terminate; a PCP is an ownership agreement whereby you buy the car unless you choose to return it, whereas a lease is simply a pure rental), and a PCP is generally more flexible if circumstances change. Have a read of this article which compares a PCP with contract hire (lease).
Hi,
I am looking at a choice between a C Series Mercedes and a 3 Series BMW. The Mercedes PCP tends to have a low monthly payment with a high balloon payment, whereas BMW have a higher monthly payment with a lower balloon payment. I suspect that depreciation after 4 years would be similar on both cars so why the difference and which would be the better deal?
Kind regards
Terry
Hi Terry. The likely difference is that in 4 years’ time, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class will still be the current model, while the BMW 3 Series will probably have been replaced with a new model, making this one the ‘old model’. As soon as a model is replaced, values of the old model drop noticeably.
Thanks Stuart. That makes sense, although both models are due a face-lift. The series this year soon and the Mercedes some time next year. I am going to be asking the question of both dealerships and see what their position is.
BMW and Mercedes-Benz both tend to work on 7-year product cycles. The 3 Series was launched in 2011 and should be facelifted this year, which would probably mean an all-new car in 2018 or thereabouts. The C-Class was all-new last year, so will be due a facelift in 2018 and an all-new replacement in 2021.
Hi,
I have recently purchased a car using PCP, I am slightly worried about mileage. The dealer told me if I was to go over my agreed mileage, if I part exchange my car before the end of the term any excess mileage fees wouldn’t apply, the only time I will be billed for excess mileage is if the car goes back to the finance company?
For example on two years time I walk in to a dealership and they price my car up, get the settlement figure from the finance company and take it from there?
Cheers
Marc
Hi Marc. What the dealer says is true, but it doesn’t exactly help you. As usual, the dealer is trying to suit their needs rather than yours.
If you go back in two years’ time, particularly if your mileage is higher than agreed on the PCP, the chances are very strong that your settlement figure will be significantly higher than your car’s value, meaning you will have to shell out the difference to get rid of your car. So you won’t be better off at all. Have a read of our article on settling a PCP early for more info.
Hi Stuart,
Just wanted to say that this is not only a fantastic article but also an excellent comments section. The effort and diligence you put into the site is astonishing and your willingness to understand and respond to each an every question is impressive. Congratulations on a great blog. Would love to meet you for a pint if you are based in London and talk cars.
Cheers,
Miles
Thanks for your comments, Miles. Shoot me an email regarding the pint.
Hi Stuart, could you offer some advice?
I am looking at my PCP which comes to an end later this year. The car has been damaged following someone bumping it while parking at work.
The dealership I have been loyal to with my last few cars have said I’m now in a negative equity of several hundred which won’t change before Oct (unless I get it repaired which I cannot afford right now)
They’ve offered to get me out of my current PCP now, settle the car and offered me a new Citoren C1 at a slightly higher payment than I pay now.
As I’ve a VW up!, it seems like I’m having to “downgrade” cars and onto a more expensive agreement.
Is this a decent offer given the situation or would I be better off waiting? Are they any advantages to waiting?
Hi Abby. I’m guessing that you don’t know who damaged your car, and therefore can’t get them to pay for repairs. If your damage is that significant, is it not worth getting it fixed under your car insurance policy?
If your car is damaged, you are going to be charged by the finance company at the end of the agreement if you try to hand it back. One way or another, it’s going to cost you in terms of repairs or lost value.
Have a look at the Citroën website to see what the offers on a C1 are, or check with another Citroën dealer, to make sure you are being offered a competitive deal. You should also check and see what the latest VW up! offers are like compared to what you are currently paying, as it may be that today’s offers are not as good as when you bought your current car.
It’s difficult to know whether you are going to be better off changing now or changing later, as you can never know what the offers are going to look like later in the year. They may be better, or they may be worse.
Hi, I have been offered a PCP by a dealer, but a few things don’t seem right. They matched an online deal I showed them with monthly payments, but actually said they don’t need any deposit (the online site wants £800). The website also states I get 10,000 miles per year which is perfect for me. But this dealer easily dismissed the mileage and said “you get 5000-6000 miles but you will be fine going up to 10,000 miles, don’t worry about that” this comes accross rather reckless and seems to be taking advantage of somebody that has no idea about leasing, am I correct? Thanks :)
Hi Mike. The PCP quote should show exactly what your annual mileage allowance is. If it is 6,000 miles per year but you do 10,000 miles per year, then after three years you will have accumulated 12,000 miles of excess mileage, which would usually cost you about 10p/mile, so about £1,200 in total.
Hi Stuart
I am looking for purchase a new Audi A1 from a main dealer, originally going to finance through a low apr personal loan (very good credit rating) but now the dealer has introduced me to pcp. So we have gone over the figures has i have never purchased a vehicle this way before. I pointed out the apr was higher than a personal loan but they said you cannot compare directly with a loan as thry work difrently. So i accepted that as we are getting £500 contribution from audi if we take pcp so it goes someway to offsetting the higher Apr. Now my main question as this is totally new to me is the gfv or ballon payment which is 8500 on a 17000 vehicle. The salesman has told me that the A1 have strong res value and likely to get more than gvf when i put the car in 3 years time, the dealer currently has 3 year old vehicles same spec for 13000 on the forecourt, far more than the gfv, so my question is how do they determine the price in 3 years over and above the gfv. If they are selling for 13k after 3 years with same mileage i will be doing i would expect 10k plus when i put it in, but what if they offer just the gfv making them over 4k. Are there rules around this? I could pay the ballon but then i have paid more interest than if i had set up hp from day 1, so the plan is to take another car in 3 years.
Hi Alan. For your circumstances, the PCP is only worth considering if you know you are going to change the car at the end of the agreement. If you are planning to keep it (and therefore pay out the GMFV/balloon figure), the higher APR will mean that you will end up paying more in total than you would with a personal loan. The dealer is partially right in that the two products work differently, but at the end of the day the APR tells you how much interest you are paying on the amount you are financing.
The golden rule when taking a PCP is to always assume that you will not get any equity at the end of the agreement. If you do, then it’s a bonus. Just because a dealer is selling ‘similar’ cars at well above the GMFV doesn’t mean that they will buy your car for more than the GMFV. A dealer will ALWAYS tell you that your car is likely to get more than the GMFV at the end of the agreement, but it really doesn’t happen very often, and they use words like ‘likely’, ‘probably’ and ‘historically’ which do not equate to ‘guarantee’. The only guaranteed number is the GMFV, and that has strings attached to it in terms of condition, mileage and service history.
A1 resale values are currently quite strong, but in 3 years’ time when your PCP ends, it will have been replaced by an all-new model and the value of the ‘old model’ will inevitably drop. There is also probably a £3,000ish difference between the dealer’s selling price and their buying price. Have a read of this article about part-exchange prices, and why they are usually disappointing.
You can usually also avail yourself of the deposit contribution without having to live with the dealer’s finance. Have a read of this article about deposit contributions and cooling-off periods.
Always remember that the dealer wants you to buy their finance (and insurances, and other add-ons) because they make a LOT of money by selling it – often more than they do on the car. Everything they tell you is aimed at getting you to take everything they are offering, regardless of whether it’s in your best interests. Keep that in mind, and you will be well armed to judge things for yourself.
Hello, I am considering taking out a car under PCP. Your articles and comments here are very interesting. However, I am slightly baffled about what happens if I return the vehicle at the end of the period (say 36 months) and I am over my agreed mileage? The dealer says I just hand the car back and they take the ‘loss’ in value for the vehicle as the mileage and guaranteed value would have been affected. But then again, I also read excess mileage charges – what is the interaction between excess mileage at the end of a contract and just handing the car back when the expected value is lower than originally expected? Many thanks Peter
Hi Peter. If you go over your agreed mileage and then want to hand the car back to claim your Guaranteed Minimum Future Value, you will certainly be billed for it – even if your car is absolutely immaculate. It is nothing to do with the dealership, it is the finance company who will charge you.
Many thanks Stuart. Good linked article.
PCP certainly seems like an easy way of getting a far more expensive vehicle that otherwise one would not get. For me, over and above the cost of financing, the negatives are the fact the initial payment (erroneously called a "deposit") is most likely lost and also at the end of the PCP period and there is scope for big arguments on the state of the vehicle on what is normal wear and tear and what is damage.
Seems to me that these days being an outright cash buyer no longer one the advantages as in the past.
Thanks again
Edward
Hi Stuart. Great article, thanks.
Quick hopefully easy question. Buy outright or PCP?
I don't really want to borrow money. Am thinking of getting a one year old MB at about £20k. However MB suggests I go for a car at for about £32k (newer, less miles and higher spec ex demonstrator) and finance it via PCP.
Cheers
Ed
Hi Edward. The dealership will ALWAYS recommend that you take their finance offer, and usually a PCP. This is because they are probably making at least as munch on the finance commission as they are on the sale of the car.
You have answered your own question – “I don’t really want to borrow money”. So don’t. The dealer will make a lot more money selling you a more expensive car on a PCP than a cheaper car in cash, so inevitably they think it’s a much better idea!
Hi there
Owing to the nature of my ‘training’ on medical rotations, my tax code was mixed up between trusts. I ended up owing HMRC almost 10k which has meant maxing out on my cc. I am now having to repay my cc and an additional 400/month to HMRC over the next 6-8 months. Having looked at my costs, my BMW PCP was the only area I could potentially realistically chip away. Or at least so I thought.
I have a PCP with BMW on which started July 2010. After reading your article on VT after the 50% mark I thought this would probably be the best way forward but owing to the nature of my job and family set up, I need to have a car. I called BMW todaywho gave me a settlement figure of £14000 which I obviously do not have owing to the recent HMRC shenanigans. I could potentially continue with the PCP but at a tad bit of a stretch. Can I part-exchange the car for a second hand HP car – probably with MB or Volkswagen – and get a favourable deal that would sort out the finance owing and then cover the deposit at a competitor?
My current car is a used 2010 330D MS which came with some optional extras and still has the warranty. It is in good nick. Mercedes have a few good used E’s in the £teens with reasonable mileage – 50 or less – which I’d be ‘happy’ to pay a deposit on and then pay monthly on HP what is effectively half per month of what I am paying now.
I say ‘happy’ but what I am actually hoping for is that MB offer me a higher valuation on it than the finance owing with the extra becoming the deposit rather than anything coming out of my pocket. Not that there is anything in my pocket off-course. Would MB view this as a chance to capture from BMW or would the fact that I want an HP deter them? I have attempted to price my current car on BMW’s website but I can’t find a similar one with the same mileage at the price point BMW are quoting for the finance owing or below it.
What do you think are my chances of success with MB
Hi Tindo. Firstly, if you’ve had the car for nearly 4 years, you should be able to VT by now. Unfortunately, if you don’t use very clear and specific terminology when speaking to a finance company then they will tend to give you the answer which suits them best. So instead of “Yes, you can hand your car back”, you’ve been told “Yes, you can settle your agreement and it will cost your £14,000”. Check your contract for the VT amount and add up how much you have paid off so far – if you’ve paid at least that much then you can VT the car. If not, you can pay the difference to bring you up to the VT amount and then VT the car.
If you want to part-exchange the car for something else, they obviously need to be giving you at least the value of the BMW settlement. Check car buying sites like webuyanycar.com to see what it is going to be worth – they’re far more realistic than BMW dealer ads.
In answer to your question “Would MB view this as a chance to capture from BMW or would the fact that I want an HP deter them?”, the answer is that they couldn’t care less. They will want to sell you a car, and it will just depend on how the numbers stack up.
Thanks for that. I’ve obtained valuations from webuyanycar, CAP and Glass which all gave an estimate of between £500-£2000 below the finance owing which would leave me with a shortfall. The MB site valued it even lower. Interestingly selling it privately gave an estimate 2-3k above the finance owing. With the advertising etc and arranging viewings, test drives, haggling etc that may be involved with that I think I’ll go an and VT it. I’ve checked the sums and they are favourable for VT. Thanks again
Bear in mind that private ads will show you what the seller is asking, but not what they actually sell it for or how long they’ve been advertising the car. Check out our article on part-exchange prices for a bit more explanation.
Hi there, I’ve just signed up to a pcp agreement. Currently my annual mileage on the car is 6000 miles, the sales advisor choose this amount for me, after coming home and thinking it over I may change jobs which may require me to go over my limit but currently it’s okay! As I havent found a suitable job! I was wondering after my 3 years with pcp could I go on to a hp and pay off the remaining balance over so many years? If so should I say o the advisor at the start of the pcp contract?
Hi Rachael. Most finance companies will allow you to increase your mileage if necessary, but check before you take delivery of the car.
You won’t be able to convert the PCP to an HP at the end of the term; you would have to re-finance the balloon figure, which means you are paying interest on that amount again (you already paid interest on it in the PCP), plus the interest rate is likely to be relatively high. If you think you would prefer an HP, you are better off doing that now. If you haven’t commenced your agreement, you can cancel without penalty (there is a 14 day cooling-off period once the contract is activated) and take an HP instead.
Hi Stuart,
PCP virgin here with a few questions. My biggest concern with PCP is the risk of dents and scratches as I just know the car will end up getting them where I live. Questions…
– if I have a car on PCP and it has dents, scratches, etc how will this affect me wanting to part-exchange my car for another car at a NEW dealer (i.e. they will just value my car as it is and there is no need for me to get it repaired)?
–if so, If I part exchange my finance car at a new dealer and it’s value is less then the GMFV, I will have to settle the oustanding finance?
-If I hand the car back to the current dealer with scratches and dents, but want to take out a new PCP (i.e. not just hand it back and walk away) will I still be charged for bodywork repairs?
Many thanks
Hi Mir,
If you have any damage that is considered beyond normal wear and tear, you are normally best getting it repaired before returning the car if you are going to hand it back to the finance company (it doesn’t go back to the dealer, as it belongs to the finance company).
If you are part-exchanging the car at any dealership, they will value the car based on its age/mileage/condition just as they would with any other car. It is then simply a question of whether the PX value they offer is more than your GMFV. If it is, then happy days. If not, you would give the car back to the finance company as detailed just above.
Hi Stuart, just ordered a car on PCP, £2000 deposit and £450 a month for 48 months. Adding this up 48×450 = £21600 + £2000 deposit = £23600.
On my order it says amount due from customer is £31000 (this is after the 2k deposit)
My question is, if I’m able to pay cash and buy the car outright, could I pay this amount? £31000.
Hi Geoff. You will need to check your PCP agreement to see if there is a deposit contribution being included by the dealer/manufacturer. If so, then the price to buy the car in cash may be higher. You can take the finance option and cancel within 14 days which will mean you don’t have to pay any fees or interest but can still claim the deposit contribution.
I am a chauffeur and I have a 730LD BMW it was bought on a PCP and in April I am half way through the PCP and my circumstances have changed I also claimed back the VAT when I bought it. My dealer has said in April I can hand the car back to the dealer and end the agreement, the car is in excellent condition and less mileage than I opted for. do I have to pay VAT on the car when I hand it back like you would if you sold it, or not?
Hi Dave. Don’t know about the VAT implications, you will need to speak to your accountant about that. As for handing the car back, read our article on Voluntary Terminations.
Hello, Ive recently bought a car on pcp, only had for a month, I am not happy with the car, can I change it? I would like something more expensive, please help!
Hi Alex. Changing your car now will almost certainly be massively expensive. Have a read of our article on settling a PCP early, as well as our article on depreciation. Best advice is to hold onto it for as long as possible and learn to enjoy it.
Hi Stuart
I have an affordable 36 mth PCP at 0%APR with Toyota started in July 2013. So far I have paid £9088 (inc deposit) and there is a balloon payment of £5800 due in July 2016. I am about 95% happy with the car which is immaculate, has done 8500 miles (contract max 10000pa) and has 5 yr manufacturer’s warranty. According to various internet searches my car is currently worth between £10500 – £11500 and should produce equity of around +£1500 at the end of term. The dealer paid first year insurance, 1 yr roadside breakdown and £0 RFL. I paid for 3 annual services upfront, so still have 2 in credit.
The dealer has called me to offer an upgrade to the 2014 model which has marginally better spec at the same monthly and final payment. My initial benefit thoughts are; new car with new boots and 2015 plates, new 5 yr warranty and no 3rd yr MOT to consider. I will have an extra 18 mths before the final payment becomes due so my money stays in the bank earning interest. I have an appointment with the dealer on Tuesday 10th Feb to discuss the issue. Could you possibly offer some advice please before I go in.
Hi David. Firstly, have a read of this article about part-exchange values, as you want to be sure of its value and 95% of people overvalue their own cars. It is rare to have that much equity in a car at the end of its term.
Secondly, go to another Toyota dealer and get a quote for the same new vehicle but without mentioning your part-exchange (say you’re going to settle the finance and give it to another family member or something). This will give you an idea of what the actual offer on the new car is, because the original dealer is quite probably factoring your part-exchange into the equation.
Get a settlement figure from Toyota Finance, and when you go into the dealer on Tuesday make sure you get a clear idea of what they are offering you for the part-exchange (so you understand your exact financial position on your current car). Then have them explain the exact offer on the new car, and compare it to the quote you got from the other dealer.
Finally, find out whether the services can be transferred over to your new car. If not, then you have paid for two services which you will lose.
It is very common for dealers to try and convince existing customers to upgrade mid-term. It always sounds great, but in real terms it isn’t always as good as what you already hav. Remember that they are only doing it because it suits them, not because they are remotely interested in whether it’s best for you. Their job is to make it sound like what’s best for them is actually best for you…
Hi Stuart, with my partner now pregnant, we need to find a house and my car PCP is preventing this as the mortgage lenders don’t like it. My car value is currently leaving me with about £3k negative equity and I need to get rid of the PCP. However, I need to have a car for work, so my dad has agreed that he would take on a PCP on my behalf (new or existing). How can I make the most of this situation? I’ve been offered a lower spec car (increased annual mileage allowance by 8k miles PA) and I would need to contribute £1700 as deposit. Doesn’t sound appealing at all.
Please help.
James
Hi James. Unfortunately you can’t magic away your existing financial obligations, and your father can’t take out a PCP on your behalf. Have a read of these articles:
How do I settle a PCP early?
Voluntary termination of a PCP (depending on how far you are into your current PCP, this may apply to you)
Can I take out finance for someone else?
It is quite possible that you won’t be able to get a mortgage if your other financial commitments are too high, so you may need to rent a place until you can reduce your outgoings and/or increase your salary.
Hi. I have a pcp plan that ends with balloon payment in five months. I want to extend the monthly payments for another year with a balloon payment at end. Will the car finance allow this if my credit fie is damaged since, although my car and priority payments have always been paid on time.
Hi Chris. I don’t think you will be able to do this.
Many manufacturer finance companies will no longer allow you to refinance the PCP balloon, meaning you would have to go to your bank or other financial institution to borrow money to pay off the finance company for the balloon amount. If the finance company does allow you to re-finance the balloon, it is usually to pay the whole balloon off rather than extending the PCP term by another year.
If the finance company does allow you to refinance in any way, they will probably look at it as a new application and therefore reassess your credit rating. Whether or not they take into consideration your good payment history is probably an individual matter.
If I take a car on PCP will it affect my credit history, I am wanting to buy a property soon.
Hi Helen. It will show on your credit record, and its effect on your property borrowing power will depend on how much you are looking to spend. Finance companies look at your total payment commitments compared to your earnings to decide how much they will lend you.
Do you get your deposit back if you return the car??
Hi Abbie. No you won’t, because it’s not that kind of deposit, and you can’t simply return the car. Have a read of our car finance glossary, and check out articles such as this one about changing your mind after purchasing and settling your car finance early.
Hi Stuart, I have today agreed to purchase a new car on pcp over the phone placing a £500 deposit
Another dealer has come in a couple of hours after this with a better offer.
I have rang the dealership to see if they would match this and they said they had already ordered car and it was last thing at night and he will have a look in morning.
I am very worried now that I can not cancel and will lose my money. Also checked bank and they said payment had been made 15mins after I called to try and hold the deal……funny that!!!
What are my rights.
Hi Mark. Have a read of this: .
You can walk away from the deal but you will probably lose your £500 unless you can get the bank to reverse the transaction. The dealer is not obliged to match the other price, as you have already agreed a price with them.
Hi, I am currently about 32 months into a 60 month HP deal on my car…..I have been told I can change my car which would be nice, but means I have to part-ex my current car which will pay off the outstanding finance and then financing the new car on PCP. The monthly costs would be roughly the same….am I better off doing that or waiting to pay off my current car and then using the value of it to then pay into a new car?
Hi Ed. There’s no right or wrong answer; it depends on what your overall goal is. A Hire Purchase (as you are currently financing) encourages you to keep your current car, as once it’s paid it’s yours. A PCP encourages you to keep changing your car, as most people won’t have enough money to pay the balloon/GMFV at the end of the agreement and therefore they need to start another PCP or re-finance the balloon.
Your financial position on your current car will only get better as you pay more and more of the finance off, so there is no urgency to change the car (your net deposit for your next car will only increase as each month goes by), so you should ideally wait until you really want or need to change the car before making your move. If that’s right now then great, but there’s no pressure on you to make a decision.
Hi I have very poor credit rating how do I go about getting PCP because I need a car badly and have been turned down finance there last week does the PCP do credit checks
Hi Mark. Unfortunately if your credit rating is very poor, you will almost certainly be unable to get finance for a PCP from the major finance companies. Your best bet is to try to borrow a smaller amount on a personal loan from your bank, and buy a cheap used car. Make sure it is easily within your budget, and successfully repaying this loan will help to rebuild your credit rating.
Hi, Stuart
I have been looking to terminate / settle the PCP on my new car after four days of collecting it from the dealership. In contacting the finance company, I was told that there would be a charge of £150 for ‘withdrawing’ the agreement (within the 15 day cooling off period), or £443 in the event of ‘settlement’ of the agreement. Either way, I would be paying off the balance of the finance in full. Whilst I would naturally opt for the cheaper option, I was informed that, as the finance would be deemed to have never existed, I would lose a number of important rights under consumer protection law and it was even suggested that I would lose the warranty cover for the vehicle ! It strikes me that this can’t possibly be the case as in both cases the net financial effect for the finance company is exactly the same. The finance company has been very cagey about how the charges in both cases are justified and have made a very unspecific reference to a provision in the finance agreement, evidence of which I have requested but not received. By way of further background, I received a contribution of £1,000 for taking out the finance. I would appreciate your guidance as to how I might best go about terminating the deal. Many thanks.
Hi Chris. There should be absolutely no charge if you cancel your finance agreement within the 14-day cooling-off period as it is your legal right to do so. Have a read of this article, which explains it for you.
There is also no connection between warranty and finance, unless we are talking about a used car and an aftermarket warranty was provided as part of the finance deal.
It would appear that the dealership/finance company are giving you quite incorrect advice, to put it politely…
Thank you so much, Stuart, for your very speedy and helpful reply. It just so happens that I received the finance agreement in the post today. The only reference to a charge for withdrawal is a daily interest charge of £6.01, which equates to £30.05. There is no clause indicating any loss of consumer rights or warranty cover, so it does rather sounds as though they are trying to pull a fast one. I will call them tomorrow and failing a satisfactory outcome threaten to make a complaint through the Financial Conduct Authority. Hopefully, this won't be necessary, but I'll keep you posted. Many thanks again for your help. With kind regards.
My understanding is that they can’t actually charge you any interest charges either. It is your legal right to cancel the agreement within 14 days at no cost to you, end of story.
Thank you so much for your help, Stuart. I am pleased to say that, after words with the finance company about issues of suitability, misleading information and complaints to the FOS, they conceded and allowed me to withdraw from the agreement at no charge. Although they admitted that, contrary to previous advice, I would still benefit from warranty protection on the car, they remained adamant that I would still be losing certain rights under the Consumer Credit Act and seemed to be talking about those rights I would have in the event of the car being not fit for purpose (I wonder if this mirrors the same protections as you have in buying goods on a credit card ?) It all seems far-fetched to me and, so long as I have the warranty protection, that is really all I am fussed about.
You should feel very proud about the amount of valuable guidance and support you have given people like me – you're a true legend !
Kind regards.
Hello,
We intend to purchase a used BMW 4 Series convertible M Sport for circa £32,000 in March 2015 from a main dealer. We plan to trade in our current car(approx £6000 value) and pay the difference in cash -say £26k to £27k.
Is it possible to secure a better discount on the “new” used car price by using BMW PCP or is this not possible on a used car?
Also could we pay off all the “finance” in less than 14 days without being hit with any set up/interest charges?
Regards
Billy
Hi Billy. Have a read of this article, as it should answer your questions. Basically, yes you can pay the finance off within 14 days without paying any fees. As for whether it’s a better deal, it will depend what offers BMW are pushing on used 4-series models in March.
Hi Stuart,
Many thanks for a swift reply,I am really grateful for the advice received, regards Billy
Hello Stuart,
Wonderful blog.
I have an existing PCP with BMW on a X5 for 48 months, I have been on the PCP for 21 moths and after some consideration I decided that I would like to keep the car. my PCP APR is 7.8% and I was thinking of taking a loan with a 4.4% APR and use it as an early repayment. I believe that this will save me some interest.
Anything else I should consider?
Hi Sally. Double check your numbers to make sure – bear in mind that you have already paid a lot of interest on your current agreement (you basically pay back the interest first and then the principal afterwards), and if you take out a loan now, you are paying interest on top of that interest already paid.
Compare two numbers: 1) the total you will pay on a loan now to cover your current settlement, and 2) the total you would pay from now on if you finish your 48-month PCP and then take a loan (assuming the same 4.4% for simplicity’s sake) for the balloon. It may be that you don’t save as much as you think, so be confident that it is worth the effort to do it.
I have an existing PCP with Citroen but I have changed job and I am now exceeding my mileage limit (18000 miles) significantly. Can I readjust my mileage and therefore payment mid contract or do I need to look at a new deal altogether?
Hi Christian. Most manufacturer finance companies will allow you to amend your annual mileage allowance to cover the reduced GMFV at the end of the agreement. Give the finance company a call and they should be able to set it up for you; basically it will mean bumping up your monthly payments for the remainder of the term to cover the increased depareciation.
Hi my son is going for a new car on pcp but kia say that it’s 4.9% with payments of £194 a month over 3 yrs but when I use a pcp calculator online the calculator says that my payments should be £171 per month the figure of £194 a month works out at 13% how could this be, thanks in advance Karl
Don’t trust online PCP calculators; I’ve yet to see one that gets everything right.
I’d imagine that they’re missing something in the price of the car or any extras. Check the on-road price of the car and the financed amount – dealers are very sneaky about adding extras like GAP insurance in without you asking for them.
Thanks for your reply and you were bang on, the calculator I used didn't add two of the figures together which was giving me a false payback figure, thank you for taking the time to reply & for your valuable knowledge keep up the good work!. regards Karl
Hello I have recently got a new job which gives me a company car but i also have a car on a finance agreement with Renault i need to cancel this as i have no need for it and its a waste of money each month. I went into to Renault to try and cancel but they didn’t seem interested at all do you have any advice.
Hi Liam. It will depend on how long you have had the car for. Have a look at this article on settling your finance early, and this one on your voluntary termination rights to see if which applies to you.
Hello, If I am to exceed my annual agreed mileage will I have to pay anything extra at the end if I opt to buy the car?
Hi Rhys,
If you plan to pay out the balloon at the end of the agreement and keep the car, then your mileage (and condition and service history) are irrelevant. The balloon is simply the amount you still owe the finance company to pay off the loan. It only matters if you want to give the car back.
Stuart,
What about if you are planning on taking out PCP on another car – I want to get a new car at the end of my contract but I am going to be over my agreed mileage so am unsure if it's worth changing this and paying more or if it will matter when part exchanging for a new vehicle anyway? Also does this matter when using a different dealership when they pay off your finance?
Thanks
Hi Abie. it doesn't matter who pays off the settlement figure, all the finance company will want to know is that it is paid.
If you are part-exchanging the car, it will depend on the offer you get for your car. If it is more than the settlement figure, then the mileage is irrelevant and the dealer will settle the finance. If the part-exchange valuation is less than the settlement figure, you will either have to claim the GMFV and pay the excess mileage, or accept the part-exchange offer and pay the negative equity – whichever is cheaper.
Hi there Stuart, looking at purchasing a new/newish car via PCP at 0% finance. It seems on most occasions it will be around the £3000 mark for the balloon payment at the end. If i wanted to, after the 0% has finished, do you think they would offer the continued 0% for the remainder of the balloon payment, or would it be different then?
Thanks
Hi Nathan. Most finance companies no longer offer to refinance the balloon at all, and if they do then it certainly won't be at 0%. Instead they will be trying to lure you into a new car on another PCP rather than refinancing your existing vehicle. Usually the cheapest way to finance the balloon amount is to take out a personal loan from a bank.
That is incorrect Stuart, Nathan already told you he was taking a 0% PCP deal so no interest will have been charged at all….
Ah, good point Paul. Well spotted and thank you. I copied and pasted the bit about refinancing the balloon from another comment. I'm surprised that no-one has noticed that before now, since it was nearly a year ago. I will correct my earlier reply, so apologies to anyone else if the rest of this conversation no longer makes sense…
Hi Stuart
Can you please advise, I have recently sourced a car mistakenly thru PCH rather than PCP. I haven’t taken delivery of the car yet nor signed any documents. However, I would prefer to have it on PCP, which I have done twice before in the past. But the dealer says that I cannot now change to PCP as the car would have to be de-registered. I the scheme hasn’t actually kicked off yet, why would the car have to be de-registered. I still want the car.
If you haven’t signed any documents, then they have jumped the gun somewhat by registering a car. This is not really your problem, it’s theirs.
You could simply walk away from the lease and start again at an entirely different dealership on another car and they would lose out completely. I would suggest holding firm, not signing anything, not paying any money or providing any bank details for them to start direct debiting you until you get what you want. If you have already provided your bank details, I would cancel any standing orders which they have set up until it is resolved.
Hi,
I have VW finance and received a letter recently saying now was the ‘optimal time’ to consider changing my car. I’m 28 months into a 36 month PCP agreement. They have said I can trade my car in for the new model and keep my monthly payments as they are. I’ll need to pay a £500 deposit and I think the balloon payment at the end is slightly larger but as we intend to change cars in 3 years anyway that’s not much of an issue.
I took my car into the garage and they were happy with the condition etc but I’m just wondering if there is a catch anywhere. Am I likely to be billed after the cars been returned for any damage or excess mileage? Also, financially will trading in at this point of the contract have much of a financial impact when we come to trade in next time?
Hi clarolux. There’s no such thing as an ‘optimal time’ – it depends entirely on what works best for you. However, it is certainly ‘optimal’ for Volkswagen to try and sign you up for another 3 years before you really start thinking about how much you’d quite like a new BMW or Peugeot…
It’s a very common ploy that is used by many manufacturers and finance companies. If it suits you to change now, then by all means listen to what they have to say. However, if you’re not in any hurry then it is highly unlikely you are missing out on the deal of a lifetime.
The potential upside of part-exchanging your car early is that you could avoid any excess mileage or repair costs. If the dealership has appraised your car and has offered you more than your finance settlement, then it may be a good time to change. Regardless, whether you change now or later should have no bearing on next time – you settle up on this agreement and start afresh on a new one.
Hi,
I received my delivery of my brand new car last Tuesday (9 days ago), but I no longer need it can it still return the car to the dealer?
My husband has just got a new job with a company car so I do not need it anymore.
Is there a cooling off period at all?
Kind Regards,
Nicola
Hi Nicola. No, there is no cooling off period for the car itself. It is now yours and you will need to sell it. There is a cooling off period for the finance if you financed the vehicle, but that is probably not going to help you as you will simply then have to pay the full value of the car before you sell it.
Hello Stuart, really great article. I have a question, I recently sustained some bodywork damage to my PCP car. I am expected to service my car at an approved dealership which is fine but with regards to having bodywork repairs, would I be expected to have that done by an approved dealer also? and what are the consequences of not doing so? My insurers are insisting I use a garage on "their network" and I see no reference to having to use an approved dealer in my PCP paperwork…
Hi Davide. You are entitled to have the car repaired wherever you like. As long as the repair work is done to a good standard, there should be nothing preventing you from choosing any repairer.
Hi Stuart,
I am looking at a new Audi A3 on PCP and want to really understand the way it works. I currently have and Audi A3 and can put around £5000 down as a deposit for the new one. Over 3 years the payments would be £200 with a final balloon of around £11,000 (havent got the exact details to hand).
Say after the 3 years I want to part exhange my car with audi for a new one, have I effectively lost the £5000 deposit and then would only get the difference between the cars worth and the GMFV the company have given. For e.g I sell the car for £13000 and the GMFV was £11000, do I only get £2000 to move forward into the next agreement?
Thanks
Charlie
Hi Charlie. Yes, you are absolutely correct. The word “deposit” is a misnomer; it is more of an up-front payment. You can reduce your deposit and pay a higher monthly amount (over 3 years, reducing your deposit by £1000 will increase your monthly by approx. £30), but consider any money you pay the dealer/finance company to be gone. If you are lucky, you may have a small amount of equity at the end of the agreement, but it’s unlikely to be as much as £2000 (ie – you probably won’t get £13,000 for it at the end of 3 years).
Hi Stuart
I’ve tried several online PCP payment calculators to try and work out likely repayment costs but can’t seem to find one that matches the Dealer’s examples. As a result I’ve tried creating my own spread-sheet to calculate this but again I can’t get the figures to match up. Do you know the exact algorithm used to calculate monthly payments with any given combination of deposit, term, GMFV and APR? I appreciate the only certain way is to request a personalised quote from a dealer but I tend to do a lot of research before buying a new car and it would be helpful to work it out for myself.
Thanks in advance
Mark
Hi Mark. There are no decent PCP calculators around because the payments are entirely dependent on the GMFV. The finance company determines the GMFV based on the specific model (and it can be quite different across a given model range depending on engine/gearbox/specification), term length, options and accessories. These GMFV calculations are highly confidential and revised regularly. Usually it’s not an algorithm but more of a specific calculation with some basic standard allowances (eg – having metallic paint improves the GMFV by £X over 36 months). It’s essentially impossible to replicate this in your own research.
Hi Stuart, I bought a car on a PCP agreement last May. I have recently found out that the annual mileage the dealer quoted on the agreement is approxiamtely 6000 miles less than i would actually do a year. Is there anyway I can arrange for this to be changed? As I was never made aware of it at the point of sale and never would have agreed if I knew.
Thank you
Hi Jen. Contact the finance company and they should be able to be able to up your mileage allowance to match your driving. Bear in mind that this will increase your monthly payments to cover the increased depreciation and reduced GMFV based on the higher mileage. They will probably be unsympathetic to your suggestion that the dealer did you not make you aware of the mileage, as it is your responsibility to read and understand all the details of the contract before signing it.
Hi there. I have recently taken out a car with motorpoint on their boomerang finance option through black horse. I’ve got a fiat 500 which cost 9000, and total borrowing is 14000. after some thinking I’ve now decided that normal HP finance would have been more suitable. can you switch from the one finance option to the other?
Also if I was to trade the car in, could I trade the car in for something lower in value and from a different dealer (would this mean my monthly payments or term would reduce?)
Hi Rach. You can’t change finance agreements mid-stream, so you would have to settle your current finance agreement before starting a new HP. As for changing the car to something cheaper elsewhere, yes you can but it will cost you a lot of money to do so. You will have to settle your current agreement, which means that you will owe close to the full £14,000 and your car is now worth quite a bit less than £9,000 thanks to its immediate depreciation.
Your best bet for now would be to keep paying your car off, and if possible save some additional money to put in when you finally need or want to change it.
Hi Stuart,
I’m 20 months into a 37 months PCP with Fiat / FGA Capital for a Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 2013 plate.
Cash price (inc VAT) £11,810.00
Fiat contribution £500
My Deposit £1,500
Amount to finance £9,810
Interest charges £766.96
Balance £10,576.96
36 monthly payments of £164.86
Final payment £4,642
Option fee with final payment £285
Total amount payable £12,861.96
APR 4.7%
However we’ve been very unlucky with damage to the car. Firstly someone reversed into the front of the car causing 2 small scratches by the number plate, then someone punched the passenger door and just yesterday someone hit the car drivers door and side panel. We’ve contacted the Police and insurance company.
I went to see our local dealer today who offered me an early upgrade to a new Fiat 500 for £186 a month for 4 years at 7.6% APR. They want to use our insurance to fix our present car, with their contribution of £1,500 and me having to pay about £196 cash. This values my car at £6,000 about £1,400 under market value when made good.
If I use my insurance to get the car back to good condition do you think I would be better off waiting for the end of the PCP and getting the GFV of £4,642? We are well under the 6,000 pa mileage.
Many thanks,
Jim
Hi Jim. My advice, despite what car dealers may tell you, is never assume your car will be worth more than its GMFV. If you happen to have equity in the vehicle at the end of the agreement then it’s a bonus, but don’t plan on it happening. In terms of claiming your GMFV, the finance company will be very strict regarding scratches, interior marks and service history. You can’t trade any penalty charges off against lower mileage, so you may still have an outlay even though you are well under the agreed mileage.
Hi Stuart, I am planning on taking out a PCP agreement but am trying to find out how this agreement will effect the amount i can borrow on a mortgage. if the car PCP finance is £20k, will this finance be registered like a loan and be deducted from my potential mortgage amount? Or will they just look at the monthly payment and deduct that from my monthly disposable?
Thanks
Gav
You’d need to speak to a mortgage advisor or your bank about how they assess your mortgage application. One of the key tests is an affordability, so they are looking at your income against your expenditure. Obviously if your monthly car payments are £300, you have to be earning enough to comfortably cover that plus unexpected costs (which all cars will eventually have) and still have plenty left over to afford your mortgage payments plus unexpected costs (which all houses will eventually have).
Hi Stuart.
I bought a brand new car in Dec 2013. I put down a £250 deposit and I am scheduled to pay £263 P/M for 4 years with the usual ballon payment at the end. However I am in the military and I am about to go away for 6 months. Instead of the car being sat stagnating, burning a hole in my pocket for 6 months (£1578) I am looking to sell it and buy a new car when I get back. I have just spoken to Renault Finance and the settlement figure is £13589.40 however the car is only worth £10500 now.
Is there any way around this?
Many thanks in advance.
Hi Chris. There’s no real way around it, because PCPs tend to work that way. You have only had the car 9 months out of a 48-month agreement, and you initial depreciation is greater than your monthly payment. After a while your depreciation rate will slow down and you start to reel in your negative equity. Have a read of our article about settling a PCP early for a more detailed explanation.
Hi Stuart,
I have a brand new Toyota Yaris on finance, I put down £3300 as a deposit and am paying monthly instalments for 3 years and at the end of it I can purchase it for another £5000 (total car being about £15,000). However I wont be able to afford this and I would really like to own my car. I really should have looked at getting a car around £10,000 which I could then afford to buy and own it out right myself. I don’t want to own my car at present as it will take 6 years to pay it off but which time I will want to change again.
Is there anyway of being able to change my car before the 3 year contract is up? For example If I instead go for a Toyota Aygo this could be £10,000 and I could almost own it after the 3 years.
Sorry I hope this makes sense!
Thanks,
Nicola.
Hi Nicola. Yes, you can change the car before the end of your current agreement. You need to settle the current agreement early and then start a new agreement on whatever you want to buy next. It is not unusual for people to want to change down to a cheaper (or cheaper-to-run) car.
Thanks Stuart really appreciate the advice and the link is really useful.
I’ll probably keep it for a year as I do love it then ask them about the option of changing.
Thanks again.
Nicola.
Hi,
I want to buy a car worth 15000. The GFV is about 6500. If I pay a deposit of 3000 and take a loan of 5500. If in future I pay off the 5500. Can I pay off the 6500 at the end of term. Do I still need to pay the interest on the 6500.
Hi Rahul. You are paying interest on £12000 (£15K price of the car minus the £3K deposit), which is the total amount borrowed. Your monthly payments include interest on this full amount. You repay £X per month plus at the end of the agreement you give back the car or pay £6500 instead.
Hi. Just reading about PCP and found your blog. Very interesting! I have just recently signed up for a PCP loan and looking over the figures, it seems I am paying a horrific amount of interest on the loan even though it advertises it at just under 15% APR. I had a £4000 deposit on a £12000 car over 3 years with a GFMV of £5000. would I be correct in thinking that I should only be paying interest on the difference (ie £3000 which I am borrowing), or have I got that completely wrong? The interest coincidentally is being quoted at over £2600. Kind Regards. Bill
Hi Bill. You are paying interest on the whole borrowing (£8,000). However, instead of paying off the last £5,000 you simply give the car back. 15% APR is not unusual on a used car when you are only borrowing a relatively small amount over three years (basically you are paying £866/year in interest & fees to borrow £8,000). If you were borrowing more money over a longer term (say £20K over 4 years), your APR would be less but the total amount of interest you pay will be higher.
Hi Stuart love your blog. Do you pay interest on £8000 at 15% over 3 years giving you a total interest of £4167.(8000x(1.15^3)=12167-8000=4167).
Seems I am gone wrong somewhere!!! Ta Derek.
Hi Derek. Interest can be calculated differently depending on the type of finance agreement (eg – HP vs. PCP). It’s usually best to speak to the finance company to get a breakdown of their quote.
I have a personal contract hire agreement and only had the car for 8 weeks and it is being investigated for a fault which they cannot replicate at the moment, however i lost all faith in the vehicle now so wish to cancel the agreement – do you know if i am able to do this with no charge given that i have had the car for such little time?
Hi Imogen. Unfortunately the law is fairly unclear with regard to this. To be able to walk away from the car and your finance agreement, you have to show that the car is not fit for purpose, which is almost impossible. If you want to fight the manufacturer to replace the car with another one, you might have more luck. It will depend on what sort of fault you are talking about, and whether they can repair it properly. Cars develop faults, this is a normal thing. To say that you have lost all faith in the vehicle would mean it would have to be a pretty major fault which can’t be fixed.
Hi, we have a car on PCP and are about to service it, the dealership wants double the cost of a first service at any other garage (I.e Halfords or kwikfit), am I breaching my agreement by going out with the dealership? Thanks
Hi Fiona. You will need to check your contract with the finance company about this. Many manufacturer finance companies do insist that the car is serviced by an Approved Service Centre (ie – a dealership). This is because the GMFV at the end of the agreement is based on a full manufacturer service history – if you have had the car serviced by the dealer, it is worth more than if it has been serviced by KwikFit. If you don’t intend to claim the GMFV at the end of the agreement, then it doesn’t matter, but basically you are best served by having it serviced by the dealer. If you fail to have the car serviced by the dealer, the finance company can penalise you for hundreds or even thousands of pounds when you give the car back.
Warranty-wise, it is a different story. You are not required to have the car serviced by the dealer.
Hi. Due to change in circumstances I will go over my contracted milage and be charged 9p a mile! The company wont adjust my contract what do I do as I could end up owing thousands
Hi Vicky. I’m surprised that they won’t adjust your milage allowance, as it’s usually in their best interests as well as yours. Are you financed on a PCP through a manufacturer finance company, or through an independent finance company/bank? Also, if you are on a lease rather than a PCP, the finance company may well refuse to adjust your mileage.
Hi stuart i have a car on pcp but im forced into bankcrupcy can they take my car off me? I can still make the payments??
Regards sam
Hi Sam. If you are still making payments then there should be no problem. Once you have repaid more than 1/3 of the total payable, they can’t automatically take your car off you anyway, and have to get a court order to do so. If you find that you are struggling with the payments, then contact the finance company immediately to try and work something out rather than missing payments and forcing them to take action against you.
Hi stuart thanks for that info… but ive only been paying for 6 months and its for 3 years i put a £5500 deposit down as thats wot i got for my old car.. wasnt sure if they could take it because ive put a large deposit down…i can keep up with the £160 a month payments thats no problem.. thanks regards sam
Hi Stuart
I am almost at the end of my PCP deal and won’t be able to keep my car. Is there ever a situation whereby the car is actually worth more than the GFV and therefore you receive equity back, or do you simply give the car back?
Thank you.
Hi Lolalou. You can possibly sell your car privately, and if you make more than your GMFV then you can keep the difference. Talk to your finance company first, as they may have terms and conditions if you want to sell the car (eg – they may insist that the buyer pays them directly, rather than paying you and you paying them).
If you are returning the car to the finance company, then you do not benefit if the car is worth more than the GMFV – you just give it back.
Thank you, I appreciate your help.
My understanding was that if your car is worth more than the gfv,upon return,the equity /difference would be returned or you could use it towards another agreement?
If you simply return the car to the finance company, you do not benefit from any equity; you are handing back the car in lieu of the balloon payment. If you decide to sell the car otherwise – either privately or by part-exchanging on another vehicle – then you are entitled to keep any equity over and above the GMFV.
Hi Stuart
First and foremost, thank you for all the amazing advice you provide. I see lots of people asking, but very few thanking all te effort you put in responding back.
If I may, I have a question too.
I am about to start a new job where I have a 7.8k car allowance a year. The car I want, has a price around 30k. We have savings to fund up to 10k deposit if required.
I could get the car as a company car (insured, serviced, etc) which is one option (im a high rate tax payer, base salary 85k) or get into a HP or PCP.
I fully intend to change the car after 3 years for a newer one.
I currently drive a company car and find it quite comfortable, i dont have the hassle of worrying about it, nor the net salary ht is noticeable.
Would you say getting into a PCP be the best of all three options?
Hi Sudtai, thank you for your kind words. Bear in mind that any savings you put in up front will be gone, so you may prefer to spend less up front and pay more per month. If you are going to be using the car for business purposes, then you may find that contract hire (lease) is a better option – especially if you can claim any of the VAT. If it is simply personal use and commuting, then often a PCP works out to be a better bet. At the end of your 3 year period, it may be worth more than the settlement value which gives you a bit of equity towards your next car. If you manage your own servicing and insurance, you can often save money over paying for this to be managed for you as part of a company car package.
If you have a regular accountant, I’d speak to them, as they will know your tax affairs and may recommend a particular path that is best for you.
HI Stuart is there a maximum payment i can make with Audi PCP? And is there a minimum i can take it down to per month to make sure i don’t get hit with interest
I.e. could i pay say £20k on month 2 which would take the payment down to £20 a month or so or are there any restrictions?
I heard you could only do £3K over the phone at once but thought you might be able to do a BACS transfer for the rest?
Hi Steven. There is a maximum deposit you can pay on a PCP up front, and it depends on the car’s GMFV, the term length and how much you are borrowing. An Audi dealer will be able to give you a precise maximum for the car you are considering. Most finance companies have a minimum monthly payment of about £50/month, but it varies.
If you are making an overpayment, there will be a limit as to how much can be taken over the phone (and £3K seems about right, although some may be lower). The finance company will probably insist on an electronic transfer for anything more.
You are probably better setting up the PCP to suit you best before you start, rather than trying to adjust it on the fly. Additional overpayments or mileage changes are best for changes in circumstance to allow you to maintain some control over your finances, rather than trying to minimise interest once the agreement has been started. The finance company will always get their money from you, so there’s little point trying to game the system.
Hi Stuart, thanks for your speedy reply.
Yes 50% is the deposit max in this case. I had hoped to bring the min payment down to £20 or so per month as to not pay much interest, being a bank holiday at the moment they cant tell but was hoping it would be less than £50 a month. Thanks will look at the electronic payment option but want to do it as soon as the next payment option is available so i can get rid of the interest. Yes have taken the final payment down to as low as it will go £1K or so as. I didn’t think there was any mileage charges if im looking to own the car and pay for it pretty much outright early on and the small balloon payment at the end to make it easy when the time comes.
I get what you mean on the finance company element but if i pay nearly the whole car off in month 2 payment wise (by using a 0% interest credit card for some of it) and only have a minimum payment per month then surely that means the interest will reduce from say in total over 4 years from £3400 to around £500 as i am paying it straight away therefore getting access to the deposit contribution they give me?
Thanks
You can settle the outstanding finance at any time, which will save you all of your outstanding interest and of course you still benefit from the deposit contribution. Obviously the sooner you do this, the more you save. Even if you cancel the finance agreement within 14 days of it being activated, you will still get the deposit contribution.
Thanks Stuart, i found out today that the minimum payment is £50 a month so they have said that has to stay there, you can reduce the length of the agreement but that monthly payment has to remain there? I was also told that i had to leave a balloon payment which is at its lowest of £1k ish – with all that in mind it suggests on this Audi PCP agreement i need to keep this going and cant pay it off early?
Wouldn’t want to cancel after 14 days as doing it through a friend.
Cancelling within 14 days makes no difference to credit ratings or anything else – it’s your legislative right. However, if you are “doing it through a friend” then you are already courting trouble with Audi Finance, as this is an Accommodation Deal and they would not have allowed it if they had known about it. If they find out about it, then both you and your friend will be hearing from Audi Finance and they won’t be happy.
Apologies for the confusion when i said through a friend i meant my friend works there and im not doing it through them in that they are the sales person, it is my finance agreement i just meant they are my sales contact if you like so i didn’t want to cause them any problems by cancelling after 14 days. Thanks
How does the 50% rule work on giving the car back?
Hi Howard. We have an article all about it, and it is called voluntary termination. Have a read!
What recognised guidelines cover the condition of repair / disrepair at the end of the term if I hand back to dealer. The contract with the finance company uses fairly subjective terminology. There are a couple of parking scrapes but the milage is significantly lower than originally agreed ( almost half) so I would expect one to offset the other and me to walk away with no charges?
Hi John. Unfortunately no, it doesn’t work that way and the contract is always set out in the finance company’s favour. Your agreement allows for a maximum mileage, but there is no provision for your mileage being less. They are also allowed to charge you for the parking scrapes if they are considered damage rather than normal wear and tear (which they almost certainly will be). You can try and negotiate with them, but it almost certainly won’t work.
I have had my BMW 1 for 9 months now . I took out a pcp of 36 months. But I’m getting bored with the car, is it possible for me to change it now or do I need to keep it for 3 yrs ? Also can I go to any dealer to do this
Hi Darren. Have a read of this article all about settling your PCP early.
I bought a car on finance but am three month in and can’t afford to keep paying is there any way I can swap it and get another cheaper car with lower payments ??
Hi Scott. Sorry to hear about your situation. Have a read here about settling your finance early. It will be difficult to swap to a cheaper car in the short term, as your car is probably worth a lot less than the amount owing due to its depreciation and the interest on the borrowing.
Hi Stuart, really interesting article. I've wanted a Qashqai for years so would like to take a new PCP out. I have a car which is 14 months into a 36 month agreement. I have £2k in equity on my existing car after settlement and I would like to take a new PCP at 6,000 mile per year over 48 months to keep the monthly payments down, knowing that I'll do over 14,000 miles per year. I'm very unlikely to hand the car back so does the 6,000 mile per year matter apart from making a nonsense of the GFV? Thank you.
Hi tmrinaldi. Bear in mind that if you are planning to pay the car out and keep it, you have to have the funds in place to be able to settle the PCP at the end of the term. If you are going to take out a 48-month PCP with the intention of keeping the car, you might also look at other options like a 5-year HP so there is no balloon to pay at the end of it.
Intending to run massively over the agreed mileage is a risky strategy. What you are doing is intentionally keeping the GMFV higher than you expect in order to keep your monthly payments low, and banking on having the funds in place in 4 years’ time to settle up. If anything changes during the next 4 years and you suddenly need to settle your PCP early, you will have put yourself into a severe negative equity position. Also, if the finance company finds out that you have knowingly underestimated your mileage, they may decline to finance you or take action against you as it is basically an act of fraud (you are knowingly devaluing the asset by far more than the stated amount).
Great article. A quick question I am coming to the end of a 3 year PCP deal in 2 months. The car is worth less than the GFV. I will have gone over the agreed mileage by around 11k! The GFV is £16,200. I would quite like to buy the car at the end. Is there anyway to negotiate the £16,200 figure down or is this fixed?
Hi Hitman. The figure is fixed, as it is simply the amount of the loan that is unpaid and needs to be settled. You can certainly try to make the finance company an offer, but I have never heard of it working before!
Hi! Just some quick advise please on PCP contracts. I have already taken out one PCP agreement for my son – can I take out another for my daughter too or are you only allowed to take out one agreement under one name? It will be through 2 different dealerships. Also is it difficult to get a PCP contract if you credit rating is average? Any help/advise greatly appreciated.
Hi Emma. Have a look at this article about taking out a PCP for someone else. In short, you’re not allowed to do it, so you’re probably lucky that it worked the first time around. It doesn’t matter if it’s the same dealership or not, as all the finance companies have access to the same credit information about you, which is your Experian report or similar.
hi , great article, I just wanted to know the realistic options and consequences if for example you were to lose your job whilst within the first year of a pcp deal, can you hand the car back but pay some penalty, I take credit score would be effected, but what are the actual options available ? thanks
Hi Stewart. The best bet is to contact the finance company straight away and talk it through with them. You can settle the PCP early and sell the car, but the ‘penalty’ is that you will almost certainly have a shortfall to cover thanks to your car’s depreciation. Your credit score is only likely to be significantly affected if you start missing payments and default on the loan.
Hi Stuart,
I’m coming to the end of a 3 year PCP. I think the agreement should finish at the end of August. Should I have heard something from the finance company (Santander) or the dealer (Mazda) about my options by now? I want to exchange for a new car but with a different dealer. Should I go straight to the new dealer?
Hi Andrea. It is surprising that you haven't heard anything from the finance company, and unusual that the dealer hasn't bothered calling to try and lure you into a new car. You are most welcome to go to any dealer you like to purchase a new car. That dealer will settle your finance (you will need to provide a settlement letter from Santander) as part of the part-exchange process.
Thanks for your reply. Could Santander just take the final balloon payment without contacting me first?
Quite possibly, yes. Your agreement with the bank is for an initial payment of £X, however many monthly payments of £Y and a final balloon payment of £Z. If you wish to hand the car back rather than paying the balloon, it is your responsibility to notify them oF this. If you are going to part-exchange the car on another vehicle, you will need to give the dealer your settlement figure from Santander and they will settle the balance for you. This needs to be done before your balloon payment is due. If you do not notify Santander, they could assume that you intend to keep the car and so take the final payment. Usually the finance company will try to notify you in advance, as most people don’t have that sort of money in their bank account and they don’t want to put you into default unnecessarily, so I’m surprised that they haven’t written to you.
Hi Stuart
We are 12 mths into a PCP agreement & thinking of changing cars, likely to one of a lower value, worth while or hold off for a while longer? Our other thought was to make a overpayment, not likely to be huge but maybe a couple of thousand, is it that is something worth doing if you can? Thank you
Hi Mary. You can settle your PCP early, but it will be a question of how much it is going to cost you to do that. The linked article has more detail about it. Paying an overpayment will lower your remaining monthly payments, but won’t change the end date or the balloon value at the end of the agreement. If it suits your needs to do that then fine, but most people don’t find it that beneficial.
I thought if you settled up a large part or all the payments in one go for example (not including balloon) of PCP it may alter the amount of interest, as in effect you aren’t having the finance for as long, even if the agreement end date is the same oray alter t&cs of agreement, you could maybe exchange early if wanted etc?! Or does principle stay the same. The thought behind it is whether we use some savings to alter PCP buy paying a large portion off or possibly buy a cheaper car (cash) for the errands/school run etc as current car is not so economical for this (& the mileage clause is something I have in my mind) & use the “good” car for weekends, which sounds little uneconomical to pay for a car you are not using to full potential but still paying a lot for (if that makes sense?)
Yes, you are correct. If you settle your finance agreement early, you will save the interest owing on the remaining period of the loan. However, most finance companies will charge you a fee to settle early, so that will take a bite out of your interest savings. If you are making an overpayment, they may or may not charge you a fee so best to check.
If your plan is to change the car early, then you can either make an overpayment now to reduce the settlement figure in a few months’ time, or settle it all now and have a larger settlement figure. It’s not going to make a massive difference – you either pay more now or pay more later.
Hi Stuart
With a PCP I presume you just lose your deposit when you hand the car back ?
Hi Carl. Yes, the term ‘deposit’ is a bit of a misnomer. It is really an up-front payment, followed by your monthly payments.
Hi there, i need some advice please. I have taken out HP on my car and have only paid 5 months off. (Its a 5 year loan) i have decided i want to change my car for a more expensive one with the same dealer. Is that possible?
Hi Paul. You will need to settle your current Hire Purchase and start again. This is basically the same process as settling a PCP early. Be aware that as you are very early into a 60-month agreement, it is quite likely that your finance settlement will be considerably higher than your car’s value, so you may have to pay quite a bit of money to settle your current car before worrying about another one. Check our guide for what to consider before taking car finance to make sure you’re not going to run into the same issue again.
We brought a brand new car in july last year, on finance on a agreement I thought was HP and I now discover is PCP. We are 11 mths into agreement & the car had sat at dealership for over 6 wks awaiting parts for a technical issue (we have been given a courtesy car). We are wanting to get out of the PCP is this possible? – we put down a £10k deposit, on a £36k car, on a 48 mth deal. It was not by the way explained to me about the final repayment etc & am actually a)feeling silly for not seeing it before b) cross at dealership for not full explaining it all to me (a large nationwide dealer) What would be are best option? Thanks
Hi Mary. Yes, the dealer should be explaining everything fully when they are selling you a finance agreement, but you also have to take responsibility for reading a contract before you sign it. Some basic maths would show that after 48 months of payments and your deposit, you are still well short of paying for the whole car (plus interest). You can settle the PCP early, but that is not really going to help you. Your best bet is to ride out the last three years, save up a deposit for your next car over the next three years and take an HP on your next agreement.
Thanks for the reply. Would it be worth waiting another year & looking into voluntary termination? Part of reason for wanting to get out of the HP/PCP is we are going to be buying a new house (not anticipated last year) & want this off!! Cheers
Yes, you can voluntarily terminate the agreement once you have repaid 50% of the total amount owed (which is not the same as the total amount financed, as you need to include interest and fees). However, the finance company will probably not want to finance you on another car if you do this, so you will have to look elsewhere for your next car. I am going to do an article on voluntary termination in coming weeks, so keep an eye out for that – it’s not always as easy or attractive as it sounds.
Ok thanks, it does sound kind of easy, but reading a little more seems to effect credit etc Husband thinks we should just bite bullet & keep slogging away at it. Think this may well be a case of lesson learnt & not be wanting repeat situation. Out of curiosity, after 4 yrs and you either pay outstanding balance or return car, if it’s worth more (which seems to be general idea) what happens to the excess balance? I know the dealership likes to encourage you to use it as deposit on next car, but if you don’t what is the “deal” thanks
Voluntarily terminating your PCP should not affect your credit score/credit rating, as it is a clause built into every HP and PCP agreement by law and you are acting entirely within your agreement. The finance company won’t like it, as it means they don’t get the remaining payments from you and they inherit a car which is probably worth less than your outstanding settlement. They will probably decline to finance you again, as you have just told them that you can’t be relied upon to repay your borrowing, but it may not affect other companies offering you finance (although it will be noted on your credit report, so they will see it).
Don’t assume your car will be worth more than the settlement after 4 years. The whole principle is that it should be about even with the settlement, and if there is any equity then it is likely to be quite small. You are not obliged to use it to buy another car so you can keep the difference. However, a dealer will usually only take your car on part-exchange and settle your finance if you are buying another car, so you may have to sell it privately to achieve this.
Hi Stuart,
I am looking to get my first car. I have seen a Vauxhall Corsa 1.0i Excite 3dr
35 Monthly Payments of £169
Customer Deposit: £169
Vauxhall Deposit Contribution: £1,903
Term of Agreement: 36 Months
Option to Purchase Payment: £3,800
On The Road Cash Price: £11,787.35
Total Amount of Credit: £9,715.35
Total Amount Payable: £11,787.35
Rate of Interest (Fixed) 0%
Representative 0.0% APR
It comes with 1 years free insurance and a Lifetime Warranty too.
Paying for the car, is all i’m doing is paying the deposit and then the monthly payments?
Also at the end of the term, can i just give back the car to the dealership and pay nothing extra?
Unless i’ve breached the terms of the contract that was agreed with the sales advisor.
Obviously i’ll be paying the insurance for the final 2 years and 3 years road tax.
Thanks,
Michael
Hi Michael. Yes, assuming you have met all of the criteria (mileage, servicing, condition), you can simply give the car back to Vauxhall Finance at the end of the agreement. You will need to make sure that you follow their processes for giving it back, and communicate your intention to do so well before the end of the agreement. Make sure you keep your car in good condition, as they will be able to bill you (at whatever rate they choose) for any repair work – and they will be super-fussy about scratches, chips, kerbed wheels and so on.
I would like some advice regarding PCP. I currently have a Nissan Qashqai on PCP since 2012. The car is currently at the dealership with a problem with the DPF system. It has had one attempt of regeneration under its warranty which failed. We have now been told it will cost £1500 to repair the system. The car did not have the DPF warning light installed so we were unaware of the problem and knowledge on how to rectify it. Does the finance company have any repsonsibility on the cost of repairs for the car? As we are only hiring it as such. We have made a complaints case against Nissan with their customer services. We no longer want the car as it will not suit us with the driving conditions we do. Where do we stand on handing car back? As we owe half the cost on the car which is £10,000.
Any advice would be great
Hi Christine. If your DPF system has clogged and failed with no warning lights, then it is probably an issue with the car that should have been recognised when it was handled under warranty the first time. Is the car still under warranty now? My guess is no, since they are now asking you for £1500.
A DPF system should give you two warnings as the filter fills up (click here for more info). This should also have been explained to you by the dealer when selling the car. Try again with Nissan UK’s head office to see if they can/will assist.
A PCP is more than just hiring a car – it’s more like an interest-only mortgage. You have the logbook, not the finance company. A lease (or contract hire) is simply hiring the car. Having had the car for two years, you can’t give it back under the Sale of Goods Act, but you can sell the car and settle the PCP agreement (click here). If you have paid off more than 50% of the total amount owed (which is different to 50% of the amount borrowed) then you should be able to give the car back to the finance company using your voluntary termination rights.
Thanks for your reply. The car is still under warranty but the warranty only covers regeneration which they have done but it didnt make a difference. It was just the EML that came on, then went off then came back on a few days later.
There was no mention of DPF when we were buying the car, if they had said then we would have gone for a petrol version or a different make of car.
We are hoping for a phone call today from head office to see if they will assist. Its our last hope as we do not have that sort of money to be handing over. We would have had the car two years this august, not sure if this makes a difference to the Sale Of Good Act?
You have had the car and full use of it for two years, and it fundamentally won’t be in the same condition it was when you bought it, so the Sale of Goods Act won’t apply for you to be able to give the car as being ‘not fit for purpose’. I’m not sure why Nissan won’t replace the DPF or any other systems if they have failed while the car is under warranty – if no warnings have come up, then as a driver you have no clue that the DPF is full.
Dear Stuart
Your reply to the lady with problems on her Nissan refers to the SoG Act 1979 . This act broadly gives ALL consumers the right to have their goods repaired or replaced for a period of 6 YEARS from the delivery date of the goods. Please advise the lady to approach the RETAILER , quoting this Law with its other proviso of ensuring that the goods do not fail before a reasonable time limit.. Or better still for this lady to contact the Consumers Association where she will be able to avail herself of all the provisos of this little publicised help to all consumers
What I the best pay a large deposit or keep some of the deposit as advised by the salesman
Hi Alan. There is no right or wrong; whichever suits your circumstances better. The car’s starting price and final value are the same either way, so you can either pay more up front and less each month, or less now and more each month. The more money you have under finance, the more interest you will pay in total.
The dealer will always want you to finance more money, as they get paid a commission on the total amount financed by the finance company.
Its been a fight really between the dealership and us. Anyway the outcome is customer services are paying 50% of the cost of the part, leaving us with a bill of £1,000 left to pay. Dealership wont pay unless we decide to do a part exchange for another car. They will give us £11,000 which will pay off the rest of the pcp & pay for the rest of the repair and give us £500 on another car. We have to take that offer as we have no other choice.
Thanks for your advice and help
Check the part-exchange price on another car from another dealership, as you may get a better deal elsewhere which more than covers the cost of the repair. Plenty of deals to be had out there!
Hi Stuart,
Very clear and concise article thank you.
My last financed car was a 2006 V8 Vantage which I put 33% deposit down on a HP agreement.
Having sold the vehicle I am now interested in a 2007 R8 but trying to stick to monthly budget the same or lower than my HP payment was for the Aston.
I'm very likely to change cars in 3 years and PCP sounds right for me.
I have been looking at R8s upto around £40k but some are Cat D repairs from dealerships (hence lower prices).
Is it true that most finance companies will not PCP finance a cat d repaired car or a car over a 3 years old?
Thank you in advance
Steve
Hi Steve. Each finance company will have its own policies on things like Category D repairs and vehicle age. With Audi Finance, the age requirement is (well, it used to be, don’t know if it has changed) that the car had to be no more than 6 years old at the end of a PCP agreement (and about 70,000 miles from memory). So you could possibly take a 4-year-old Audi on a 2-year PCP. I don’t know if they will finance a Cat D car, though. Usually, Audi dealers won’t carry Cat D or Cat C stock so it’s not normally an issue.
I’ve had my car 7 months and want to upgrade. It was over 3yrs. Can I upgrade
Hi Sharn. Yes you can, but it will probably cost you quite a bit of money. I am working on an article about settling a PCP early, which should be live tomorrow. Check back for more info then!
i am looking to use PCP to finance the purchase of a car. I have done my research and reduced it down to 2 models from the same range of cars. The cheaper car with a manufacture contribution works out to the same monthly repayments as the more expensive car. The final balloon amount for the cheaper car is thousands of pounds less than the more expensive car, making the amount financed greater. Is it financially better to go for the more expensive vehicle or go with the cheaper car? I may what to purchase the car at the end of the agreement-cheers
Hi Steven. It depends on whether you really are going to purchase the car at the end. If the monthly payments and initial deposit are the same, then the more expensive car is the better choice (ie – you are getting more car for your money). However, if you are going to pay out the settlement at the end and keep the car, then the cheaper car is thousands of pounds better. Many people say that they plan to buy the car out at the end of the agreement but never do, as they don’t have the money at the time.
Really Helpful article, I have two years left on my PCP Plan, due to excessive travel due to work, I am currently over my agreed mileage by 8000. If I continue with this excess mileage and purchase the vehicle, will I still be charged for going over the agreed mileage plan ?
Hi Graham. Short answer = no, you will not be charged.
The settlement/balloon/GMFV figure set at the beginning of the agreement is the amount you owe to purchase the vehicle outright at the end of the agreement. If that is your plan, then the mileage is irrelevant, as is the vehicle’s condition or servicing history. It only matters if you are asking the finance company to take the car back.
If you do not want to keep the car, you can probably contact the finance company and ask them to recalculate your remaining payments based on your increased mileage. They should be able to adjust the GMFV and increase your payments to cover the increased depreciation. If so, check to see if there are any charges for doing this.
Great article. I currently have a PCP plan and have 17 months left out of a 3 year agreement with the balloon figure on the end. Struggling to keep the payments due to a change in circumstances. Can I give the car up and get out of the agreement?
Ben
Depending on the nature of your change in circumstances, the best bet is usually to contact the finance company ASAP and discuss it with them. PCPs do have termination rights which you may be eligible for, or it may be that your car is worth more than its settlement figure. Or you may have to pay some money to clear the settlement figure.
Hello. I am in the same situation as Noel above and thankyou for the guidance. Can you tell me though, who would be the registered owner of the car? Is it the finance house or the car buyer?
Regards
Geoffrey
Hi Geoffrey. The UK is complicated, in that the finance company is the registered owner but you are the registered keeper on a PCP. On a lease, the finance company is both the owner and the keeper. Once you settle the finance, you become the registered owner. However, most of the time there is no real paperwork to explain this, and in real-world terms it means that the keeper can sell the car as long as they settle the finance outstanding.
thanks for explaining that. was wondering if you get any documents of ‘ownership’ this has explained it. thanks
Can I sell my car that is on a PCP agreement to another company and they pay the settlement figure. So that I may buy one of their cars. One of the downsides is you can end up ;coked into a brand and the dealer turns out to be difficult
Hi Paul. By “another company”, I assume you mean another dealership? You certainly can, if the value exceeds the settlement figure, and you use the equity for your next car.
If the value is less than the settlement figure (but you have met all your contract conditions), then you can usually just call your finance company and they will come and collect it.
Thanks, thats what I thought. Well I guess Toyota will not miss one loyal customer then!
Hi just reading your interesting article on PCP. I am buying a new car now and can pay cash for it, I have already had a £1000 contribution from the manufacturer. The dealer is suggesting taking out PCP This entitles me to another £1000 contribution from the Finance house who claim it back from the manufacturer then after one or two months of payments to ask for a settlement figure thus picking up £2000 off my car minus the payments. I am assured this is quite above board but am still sceptical. Mainly because the GFV they state at the beginning is based as you know on my estimated mileage 6000 miles and the term of 24 months. Would this be possible to do in your estimation? I would welcome your views. Kind Regards Noel
Hi Noel. We have recently covered this in our forum (click here), so check that out. In short, yes you should be able to do this. You can settle the finance at any time during the agreement, but the guaranteed value only applies at the end of the term.
If you cancel within 14 days, you should be able to avoid paying any interest or fees. If you cancel after a couple of months, your settlement fee could be considerably higher as your interest payments and fees will be added.
I have been reading your excellent articles about PCP but can not see any information about it and car insurance. My son took out a PCP agreement about 12 months ago and he was involved in an accident last week when he slid into the back of another car in the snow. It looks as though his car will have to be written off. I am worried that he could end up receiving less from the insurance than he is liable to payunder the PCP agreement. I am so worried and was hoping that you could give some advice?
Hi Erin. Yes, that is a distinct possibility. His insurance will cover the market value for the car, which is almost certainly less than the amount owed to the finance company to settle the PCP. If he took out GAP insurance, that would probably cover the difference, but if he didn’t then he would be liable to pay for the shortfall.
It’s not an unusual situation. The car depreciates faster in its first year than the finance is being repaid, so there is usually a shortfall to be paid if the customer wants to sell the car (or if it is written off). This starts to level out over the course of the agreement, with the idea being that the car’s value is the same as the amount owed when the PCP term ends.