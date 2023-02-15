The interest in car subscription as an alternative to traditional form of car finance or leasing is continuing to grow. Although it only makes up a small part of the marketplace right now, the awareness and interest in subscription programmes is increasing.

We’ve previously covered how car subscription works and rounded up the UK’s best independent car subscription providers, and now we’re looking at the car companies that have launched their own subscription services.

As more and more car manufacturers expand their online offerings, subscriptions are a natural extension of their existing finance programmes and also tie in well with other short-term programmes like rentals.

A car subscription is essentially the four-wheeled equivalent of pay-as-you go phones or pay-TV plans. The idea is that you have a car for as long as you like with either no fee or a small charge to sign up, and you can end the contract or swap the car when you feel like it, subject to conditions.

As the popularity of independent subscription providers continues to grow, several car manufacturers have started to get in on the act. Some have their own subscription brands that offer deals on a wide selection of models from their range, while others have started offering subscription deals on their latest flagship model to pull in potential punters.

For now, the list is relatively small. However, we expect to see things expand significantly over the next year or two, and we will continue to update this page as more car companies get on board the subscription bandwagon.

Please note that the information given below is accurate as of February 2023. We’ll keep updating this page as more subscription programmes are added, so keep checking back for the latest information!

Car manufacturers offering subscription programmes in the UK

Genesis

URL: genesisfinanceuk.com/genesis-flexibility What we like: Brand’s full range is on offer, scheduled servicing included Minimum term: six months What we don’t like: No three month contracts are available, you need to contact the sales team to get a tailored quote, wear and tear charges may apply

Models on offer

Genesis is a new premium car brand from Hyundai, much like Lexus is to Toyota or Audi is to Volkswagen. It’s just getting started in Europe, after several years of success in the USA, and has now announced its own subscription service called Flexibility.

The brand’s entire range of upmarket models are available, from the G70 saloon to the large GV80 SUV, and even the new all-electric GV60 hatchback. Pricing starts at £635pm for a Genesis G70 saloon on an 18-month term and heads upwards to about £1,225pm for 18 months on a Genesis GV80 large SUV.

These offers are based on an annual mileage of 10,000 miles, and insurance and maintenance costs are not included. Genesis Flexibility also offers six month contracts, but for a higher fee.

Hyundai

URL: subscription.mocean.com/uk What we like: User-friendly website, car insurance can be sorted by Mocean for an extra monthly fee Minimum term: three months What we don’t like: Home delivery costs extra, optional insurance packages are expensive for younger drivers

Models on offer

Hyundai launched its subscription platform in late 2021, called Mocean. A decent selection of the brand’s models are currently available on subscription, excluding the brand’s uprated ‘N’ models, the large Santa Fe SUV, and the new Ioniq 6 saloon. Pricing starts at £249pm for a Hyundai i10 city car on a 24-month term. If you are looking for a three month term, the price increases goes up to £429pm.

These offers do not include car insurance, and assume that the car will by travelling up to 800 miles a month (mileage can be adjusted, increasing the fee).

Jaguar

URL: drivepivotal.com What we like: Subscriptions can be paused after three months, tiered packages makes car swapping more straightforward Minimum term: three months What we don’t like: Only two Jaguar models currently on offer, limited vehicle customisation

Models on offer

Both owned by Tata Motors, Jaguar and Land Rover launched a joint subscription service in 2018 called Carpe (from the Latin Carpe Diem seize the day) as a 12-month unlimited mileage subscription, aimed at high-mileage drivers who could sign up to a new Land Rover or Jaguar every 12 months. It was relaunched in 2020 as Pivotal, with a minimum 90-day term and monthly vehicle swaps possible.There are multiple membership tiers and members can put their subscription on hold from month to month. A fresh vehicle arrives every six months. If you opt for a Jaguar, it’s either £850 to £1,250 a month, insurance included.

The entry-level ‘Blue’ package allows you to opt for a F-Pace SUV for £850pm, while the mid-range £1,250pm ‘Indigo’ package includes the I-Pace as an option. Jaguar subscriptions are currently limited to these SUVs – no other models are currently on offer.

Land Rover

URL: drivepivotal.com What we like: Subscriptions can be paused after three months, tiered packages makes car swapping more straightforward Minimum term: three months What we don’t like: Limited vehicle customisation

Models on offer

If you are more intrigued by the Land Rover range, Pivotal offers subscription deals on the entire Land Rover line-up – including the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models that both won class-leading accolades in The Car Expert’s 2022 end-of-year awards.

There are multiple membership tiers and members can put their subscription on hold from month to month. A fresh vehicle arrives every six months. It costs from £850 to £2,000 a month depending on the model you choose, insurance included.

The Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport are available with the lead-in ‘Blue’ package, while the flagship Range Rover reserved for the most expensive ‘Ultraviolet’ package.

Volvo

URL: volvocars.com/uk/care-by-volvo What we like: 30-day trial allows you to see if the car suits you, Volvo’s full range on offer Minimum term: three months What we don’t like: Only three-month or three-year contracts

Models on offer

Volvo’s Care by Volvo subscription went UK-wide in 2020. Customers can choose any model from the current Volvo line-up (built to order or from stock), assemble the monthly package on an app and try the car on a 30-day trial. There’s no sign-up fee and then a three-month rolling contract. Insurance is not included, and rates go from £659pm for the petrol-powered XC40 small SUV on a 36-month contract, up to £1,729pm for the soon-to-arrive EX90 SUV on a three-month rolling contract.

Manufacturers with limited subscription deals

Cupra

URL: cuprasubscriptions.wagonex.com/browse What we like: Cheaper with Cupra than Wagonex Minimum term: three months What we don’t like: Limited vehicle customisation, only three-month contracts, delivery waiting list

Volkswagen Group has started a small subscription offering, with deals now available for the all-electric Cupra Born hatchback, thanks to a partnership with subscription provider Wagonex.

A great way to trial an all-electric car to see what all the fuss is about, Cupra currently only offers a Born subscription on a three-month contract, with prices starting at £699/month. Breakdown cover, road tax and maintenance costs are included, but you will need to sort out the insurance yourself.

Renault

URL: renault.co.uk/finance/subscription What we like: Car insurance included in your monthly payment Minimum term: three months What we don’t like: Limited vehicle customisation

Renault has also started offering subscription deals, but as of February 2023 it’s only for its flagship Mégane E-Tech electric hatchback. Prices start at £599pm on a 24-month contract, but three month contracts are also available for a higher monthly fee of £719.

Renault calls these offers “all-inclusive”, and they are – insurance, road, tax, maintenance and breakdown cover is all included in the monthly payment. Renault adds that it will soon be adding more models from its range to its subscription programme, though doesn’t state exactly when.

Is your favourite car brand not featured above? Our subscription partners will be able to find you a great deal on the car you are looking for – check out our guide to the best car subscription providers.

More car subscription information