Car maintenance

Third of car owners putting off servicing because of coronavirus

Pandemic had an effect on routine maintenance

Jack Evans
- Advertisement -

A third of UK drivers have delayed getting their car serviced as a result of financial constraints brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey has found.

The poll, of 10,000 UK motorists, also found that 29% of drivers had postponed their car’s servicing because their car had covered far fewer miles than normal during lockdown.

While more than half of those queried used the Government’s MOT exemption to delay the need for an MOT, the number of drivers who have put off their servicing equates to more than 12 million vehicles across the UK.

Additional research found that the amount of extra repair work that was needed by cars booked in for an MOT in July was double that of the same period last year, highlighting concerns that vehicles on the road might not be in the best state of repair.

The survey was conducted by car servicing portal BookMyGarage, so unsurprisingly they have a vested interest in the results. Jessica Potts, head of marketing for BookMyGarage, said: “The figures we’ve seen coming through our network of 9,000 franchise and independent garages suggests that the pandemic and lockdown has definitely had an adverse effect on the health of our cars.

“It’s understandable that motorists have wanted to save money during the pandemic, as many have unfortunately lost their jobs, earned less because of the furlough scheme or taken pay cuts. But it’s important that motorists get their cars up to scratch now that Britain’s car park is moving again.”

- Advertisement -
View comments0
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Latest Expert Advice

Driving

More than half of drivers exceed 30mph limit, says DfT

Department for Transport analysis found that 54% of drivers exceeded 30mph speed limits during free-flow conditions last year.
Read more
Car maintenance

Third of car owners putting off servicing because of coronavirus

A third of car owners have delayed servicing as a result of financial constraints brought on by Covid-19, a new survey has found.
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Expert Rating

BMW X2

75%
The BMW X2's Expert Rating places it firmly in the small SUV midfield. It's good to drive but not as practical as most rivals.
Read more
Expert Rating

Ford S-Max

79%
The Ford S-Max holds an Expert Rating of 79% with scores that range from average to outstanding, and praise for its driving dynamics.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

New model

Maserati MC20 supercar marks ‘new era’

Maserati has pulled the covers off the MC20, its much-anticipated mid-engined supercar that's aimed directly at Ferrari and McLaren.
Read more
Model update

Abarth reveals two new 595 special editions

Abarth has revealed two new special edition versions of the 595 hatchback, called Scorpioneoro and Monster Energy Yamaha.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, August 2020

August is generally the calm before the September storm, but these ten models led the way in new car registrations.
Read more
Car industry news

New car sales cool in August

After a very strong month of new car registrations in July, it was a more realistic set of results in August, with private sales down 2%.
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.