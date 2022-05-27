fbpx

Caterham Seven 420 Cup available to order

Caterham has started taking orders for its new Seven 420 Cup model, which is inspired by the Caterham Seven Championship UK racecar

Sean Rees

Described by Caterham as “the best track day car it’s ever built”, the Seven 420 Cup is now available to order in the UK, which is a variant of the standard Seven 420 track car with a few modifications to improve performance.

The new Caterham Seven 420 Cup uses the same naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine as the regular Seven 420, which produces a power output of 213hp and a 0-60mph sprint time of 3.6 seconds.

However, the new Cup variant adds a few features to improve track performance inspired by the more powerful Caterham Seven Championship UK racecar, including a six-speed manual gearbox that allows you to shift gears using paddles attached to the steering wheel column, adjustable dampers that allow the drive to select one of ten suspension settings, and optional slick Avon tyres for more traction in the corners.

At a glance, this new Cup edition looks nearly identical to the standard Seven 420 track car. However, the Seven 420 Cup comes with new LED lights in the rear, a carbon trim on the dashboard and alcantara leather accents on the headrests and centre console.

Optional extras include a roll cage package, which adds a metal boot cover and racing wing mirrors. Lighter carbon-fibre race seats are also an optional extra.

While the Seven 420 Cup is available to order now online with prices starting from £54,990, Caterham says that production will begin in 2023. While many cheaper Caterham models are available to purchase as kit cars that the buyer can build at home, the Seven 420 Cup is only available as a factory-built model.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
