Model update

Cheaper Renault Scenic E-Tech ‘Comfort Range’ now available

Renault has added a new entry-level model option to its electric Scenic SUV range, which comes with a price reduction

Renault Scenic E-Tech

by Sean Rees

After two months on sale, Renault has decided to reduce the entry-level price of its all-new electric Scenic E-Tech SUV range by introducing a less powerful ‘Comfort Range’ powertrain.

Prior to this update, the Scenic E-tech had only been available with the ‘Long Range’ 87kWh battery and 220hp electric motor pairing, which can muster a reported 379-mile range on a single charge. The ‘Comfort Range’ on the other hand uses a smaller 60kWh battery pack and a 170hp motor.

As you might expect, this power reduction reduces the SUV’s range to a reported 260 miles and ups the car’s 0-62mph sprint time to 8.6 seconds – seven tenths slower than the ‘Long Range’.

This additional powertrain is only available in the lead-in ‘Techno’ trim, which includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a portrait-oriented 12-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The more expensive ‘esprit Alpine’ and ‘Iconic’ trim levels are reserved for the ‘Long Range’ powertrain. Opting for the ‘Comfort Range’ brings a £3.5k price reduction, with pricing now starting at over £37k.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
