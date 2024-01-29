fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Cheaper Smart #1 ‘Pro’ now available

Smart has introduced a new trim level to its #1 crossover range, which will sit below the 'Pro+' and 'Premium' trims already available

Smart #1 Pro

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Smartly logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Smartly
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

Home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Smart has introduced a new trim level to its #1 crossover range. The ‘Pro’ is the new entry-level model, which will sit below the ‘Pro+’ and ‘Premium’ trims already available.

Smart stresses that this cheaper #1 guise “retains the same premium design and extensive range of standard equipment” as the ‘Pro+’, but has a smaller 49kWh battery which reduces customer costs. A smaller battery means a shorter range – 193 miles to be exact, 80 miles less than the ‘Pro+’ model.

The brand also reports that the car’s performance “remains compelling” despite this reduction in battery capacity. The ‘Pro’ can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.7 seconds, which is just as quick as the next trim level up. The car is compatible with charging speeds of up to 130kW , which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Now available here in the UK, pricing for the ‘Pro’ starts at just under £32k, which is £4k cheaper than the ‘Pro+’. While the lead-in price has dropped, features like adaptive cruise control, the panoramic sunroof, heated seats, 360-degree surround camera, motorised tailgate and the 13-inch infotainment screen are still included as standard.

The Smart #1 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 79%, which is currently one of the more impressive scores in our Expert Rating Index.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved