Cheaper Smart #1 ‘Pro’ now available

Smart has introduced a new trim level to its #1 crossover range. The ‘Pro’ is the new entry-level model, which will sit below the ‘Pro+’ and ‘Premium’ trims already available.

Smart stresses that this cheaper #1 guise “retains the same premium design and extensive range of standard equipment” as the ‘Pro+’, but has a smaller 49kWh battery which reduces customer costs. A smaller battery means a shorter range – 193 miles to be exact, 80 miles less than the ‘Pro+’ model.

The brand also reports that the car’s performance “remains compelling” despite this reduction in battery capacity. The ‘Pro’ can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.7 seconds, which is just as quick as the next trim level up. The car is compatible with charging speeds of up to 130kW , which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Now available here in the UK, pricing for the ‘Pro’ starts at just under £32k, which is £4k cheaper than the ‘Pro+’. While the lead-in price has dropped, features like adaptive cruise control, the panoramic sunroof, heated seats, 360-degree surround camera, motorised tailgate and the 13-inch infotainment screen are still included as standard.

The Smart #1 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 79%, which is currently one of the more impressive scores in our Expert Rating Index.