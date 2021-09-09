fbpx
Wey Coffee Munich motor show
Car manufacturer news

Chinese ‘Coffee’ on Wey to UK?

Chinese car maker Wey could be heading to the UK with a new SUV called the Coffee 01 as the brand eyes an expansion into Europe.

Andrew Charman
- Advertisement -

Chinese car maker Wey could be heading to the UK in coming years with a new plug-in hybrid SUV called the Coffee 01 as the brand eyes an expansion into Europe.

The brand, which was set up as an upmarket division of Chinese automotive giant Great Wall, intends to rival executive brands such as Audi and BMW.

Unveiled at this week’s Munich motor show, the Coffee 01 will go on sale in European next year, starting in Germany and then moving onto Spain, Italy and then the rest of Europe. The company plans to eventually open a European production plant for the Coffee 01.

The launch of the Wey brand marks a change in direction for Great Wall, which has previously tried and failed to establish itself in Europe, including the UK, by selling versions of the budget pick-up vehicles with which the manufacturer has topped the Chinese market for several years.

Wey Coffee front Munich motor show

Sized between medium and large SUVs like the BMW X3 and X5, the Coffee 01 is intended to be Wey’s flagship model. It is powered by a 204hp 2.0-litre petrol engine combined with two electric motors, one on each axle to give the SUV all-wheel-drive capability, and a nine-speed auto transmission.

Combined output is said to be 475hp, the car boasting a sub five-second 0-62mph time, with an all-electric range of up to 93 miles.

The Coffee 01’s interior boasts the high-specification technology expected in the sector, including 5G wi-fi, facial recognition software and up to four touchscreens. The interior is also made from sustainable materials.

In case you are enthused by its unusual name – Wey has not confirmed that European versions of the SUV will retain the Coffee tag. Wey believes the Coffee phrase is recognisable around the world, but will poll potential buyers on the car’s final name before its international launch.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved