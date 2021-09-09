Chinese ‘Coffee’ on Wey to UK?

Chinese car maker Wey could be heading to the UK in coming years with a new plug-in hybrid SUV called the Coffee 01 as the brand eyes an expansion into Europe.

The brand, which was set up as an upmarket division of Chinese automotive giant Great Wall, intends to rival executive brands such as Audi and BMW.

Unveiled at this week’s Munich motor show, the Coffee 01 will go on sale in European next year, starting in Germany and then moving onto Spain, Italy and then the rest of Europe. The company plans to eventually open a European production plant for the Coffee 01.

The launch of the Wey brand marks a change in direction for Great Wall, which has previously tried and failed to establish itself in Europe, including the UK, by selling versions of the budget pick-up vehicles with which the manufacturer has topped the Chinese market for several years.

Sized between medium and large SUVs like the BMW X3 and X5, the Coffee 01 is intended to be Wey’s flagship model. It is powered by a 204hp 2.0-litre petrol engine combined with two electric motors, one on each axle to give the SUV all-wheel-drive capability, and a nine-speed auto transmission.

Combined output is said to be 475hp, the car boasting a sub five-second 0-62mph time, with an all-electric range of up to 93 miles.

The Coffee 01’s interior boasts the high-specification technology expected in the sector, including 5G wi-fi, facial recognition software and up to four touchscreens. The interior is also made from sustainable materials.

In case you are enthused by its unusual name – Wey has not confirmed that European versions of the SUV will retain the Coffee tag. Wey believes the Coffee phrase is recognisable around the world, but will poll potential buyers on the car’s final name before its international launch.