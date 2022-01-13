Citroën adds ë-C4 models to retain Government EV grant

Citroën UK has revised its ë-C4 Electric line-up, dropping prices and tweaking specifications to ensure that two of the three models in the range still qualify for the government’s Plug-in Car Grant.

The latest changes to the government grant announced in December cut the maximum price for qualifying cars from £35,000 to £32,000, which placed all three previous versions of the ë-C4 above the threshold.

But now the ‘Sense Plus’ entry-level model has been dropped and replaced by a new version simply called ‘Sense’ and already available with combustion-engined C4s. This is priced almost £2,600 cheaper than its predecessor at £29,995, which reduces to £28,495 after the government grant is applied.

The new model does without some of the equipment formerly offered on the Sense Plus, including the head-up display, rear parking camera and satellite navigation.

However the specification does include LED headlights, alloy wheels, power folding mirrors, keyless entry & start and a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system with DAB digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Autonomous braking, speed limit information, lane-keeping assistance and a forward collision warning are among the safety aids.

Meanwhile the mid-range ë-C4 ‘Shine’ model has been renamed ‘Shine Edition’ and its price dropped by £1,540 to bring it jut under the grant threshold – with the grant applied it costs £30,495. There are no specification changes, additions over the Shine including a head-up display, sat nav, reversing camera and significant extra safety features including active cruise control, active blind spot detection and a pack that adds night-time and cyclist detection features to the autonomous braking.

The top ‘Shine Plus’ model, which has previously been the most popular trim choice, remains in the new range but at £34,995 (an increase of £715) does not qualify for the Plug-in Car Grant. Additions include wireless smartphone charging, an upgraded speaker system with subwoofer, heated front seats and a bespoke black-themed interior.

The changes to the ë-C4 specification go some way to addressing one of the criticisms of the model when it was launched a year ago – namely that it was expensive compared to alternative EVs. Citroën has also managed to squeeze a bit more battery range out of ë-C4s built since October 2021 thanks to alterations to the heat pump and transmission.

As of January 2022, the Citroën ë-C4 holds an Expert Rating of 68% according to our industry-leading Expert Rating Index. That’s a fair way off the (slightly more expensive) Volkswagen ID.3, which currently holds a rating of 76%.