Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Model update

Citroën adds ë-C4 models to retain Government EV grant

Citroën has revised its ë-C4 line-up, dropping prices and tweaking specs to ensure it still qualifies for the government's Plug-in Car Grant

Andrew Charman

Citroën UK has revised its ë-C4 Electric line-up, dropping prices and tweaking specifications to ensure that two of the three models in the range still qualify for the government’s Plug-in Car Grant.

The latest changes to the government grant announced in December cut the maximum price for qualifying cars from £35,000 to £32,000, which placed all three previous versions of the ë-C4 above the threshold.

But now the ‘Sense Plus’ entry-level model has been dropped and replaced by a new version simply called ‘Sense’ and already available with combustion-engined C4s. This is priced almost £2,600 cheaper than its predecessor at £29,995, which reduces to £28,495 after the government grant is applied.

The new model does without some of the equipment formerly offered on the Sense Plus, including the head-up display, rear parking camera and satellite navigation.

However the specification does include LED headlights, alloy wheels, power folding mirrors, keyless entry & start and a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system with DAB digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Autonomous braking, speed limit information, lane-keeping assistance and a forward collision warning are among the safety aids.

Meanwhile the mid-range ë-C4 ‘Shine’ model has been renamed ‘Shine Edition’ and its price dropped by £1,540 to bring it jut under the grant threshold – with the grant applied it costs £30,495. There are no specification changes, additions over the Shine including a head-up display, sat nav, reversing camera and significant extra safety features including active cruise control, active blind spot detection and a pack that adds night-time and cyclist detection features to the autonomous braking.

The top ‘Shine Plus’ model, which has previously been the most popular trim choice, remains in the new range but at £34,995 (an increase of £715) does not qualify for the Plug-in Car Grant. Additions include wireless smartphone charging, an upgraded speaker system with subwoofer, heated front seats and a bespoke black-themed interior.

The changes to the ë-C4 specification go some way to addressing one of the criticisms of the model when it was launched a year ago – namely that it was expensive compared to alternative EVs. Citroën has also managed to squeeze a bit more battery range out of ë-C4s built since October 2021 thanks to alterations to the heat pump and transmission.

As of January 2022, the Citroën ë-C4 holds an Expert Rating of 68% according to our industry-leading Expert Rating Index. That’s a fair way off the (slightly more expensive) Volkswagen ID.3, which currently holds a rating of 76%.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
