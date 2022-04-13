Citroën adds new entry-level trim to C3 range

Citroën has added a new entry-level trim to its C3 hatchback range, which the brand labels as “the most affordable Citroën passenger car available in the UK“.

Called the ‘YOU!’, this cheaper trim has been introduced in an effort to attract those on a city car budget, following Citroën’s decision to end the production lifespan of its C1 city car.

With prices starting at just under £13k, the Citroën C3 YOU! is over £3,000 cheaper than the Sense trim, which was previously the cheapest trim level in the range. Like the Sense, the YOU! is powered by a 83hp 1.2-litre petrol engine – the top-spec 110hp engine is only available for range-topping C3 models.

The C3 YOU! distinguishes itself from more expensive C3 trims with its white door mirrors and bumper trimming, and smaller 15-inch alloy wheels.

As standard, the C3 YOU! comes with LED headlights, electrically adjustable door mirrors, a five-inch infotainment console with DAB radio, and cruise control with a speed limiter.

A rather generous number of safety assistance features are also available on the entry-level model, including a lane-departure warning with traffic sign recognition.

By comparison, the similarly-priced Dacia Sandero Comfort trim comes with a bigger eight-inch infotainment screen and a number of other features not available as standard on the C3 YOU!, including keyless entry, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

On sale since early 2017, the Citroën C3 has been consistently praised for its distinctive styling and wide range of personalisation options, but criticised for its poor driving dynamics and limited practicality, underscoring its current Expert Rating of 60%.