The third-generation Citroën Berlingo launched in 2018 and remains a no-nonsense small people-carrier based on a van, and a formula that works – this is Citroën’s second-biggest global seller after the C3.

The MPV is also part of one of those manufacturer alliances – the Peugeot Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life are effectively the same car with the main distinction of the Citroën some slightly quirky styling panels which give it a little more presence than its siblings.

The car comes in two varieties – a standard five-seater and a 35cm longer XL with seven seats. Engine choices are between two petrol and two diesel with an electric version on the way – most reviewers favour the diesels for their combination of performance and economy.

All these cars are marketed on what you get on a budget and reviews emphasise this, Auto Express calling the Berlingo “one of the best-value ways to transport a growing family and all that goes with it,” while Top Gear dubs the car “epic value”. As of June 2021, the Citroën Berlingo currently holds an Expert Rating of 79% from 14 reviews to date.

Reviewers highlight the space – basing the car on a van profile means loads of room for both people and their belongings. The interior is still somewhat basic, no posh digital touchscreens and the like here, but despite the hard plastics several testers note that the quality of the fit and finish has stepped up significantly since the previous version.

On the road reviewers find the Berlingo “surprisingly good”, with smooth, refined progress. However at high speeds the wind noise becomes intrusive while big bumps can crash their way around the cabin.

Body style: Small MPV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £22,135 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: Winter 2020/21

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2020 update

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen Berlingo keeps all of the things that made the previous model a great MPV – brilliant passenger and boot space, low running costs, great value – and improves on each even further. It’s much better to drive than before, too.”

Read review Model reviewed: XL Flair BlueHDi 130

Score: 8 / 10

“Inner peace is difficult to find on today’s hectic roads, but the Citroen Berlingo instantly brings about a sense of calm, relaxation and equilibrium.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“Bargain MPV remains one of the best value ways to transport a growing family and everything that goes with it.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroen Berlingo provides a gargantuan amount of space for a very affordable price. It’s reasonably comfortable and quiet to drive, too, and it’s packed with some really clever storage solutions.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It rides quietly and softly, assuming a ‘strolling’ motion reminiscent of the original model but far better controlled.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Citroen Berlingo MPV was very ‘no-frills’ before, but now has a surprisingly nice interior, lots of kit and Citroen’s latest safety features.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroen Berlingo majors on space and practicality, but it’s comfortable too.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Flair

Score: 7.7 / 10

“It does what you’d expect, and well. Sensible family choices don’t come in a more sensible package, including space, kit and efficiency. But not much raw excitement.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën Berlingo MPV has exceptional leg room and loadspace, a high level of standard equipment, and affordable running costs.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“As a pragmatic choice, the Berlingo bristles with appeal for those who value spaciousness, comfort, practicality and low running costs.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Flair

Score: 10 / 10

“A refreshingly honest and practical family car that’s a genuine breath of fresh air. But there’s craft and substance beneath the commercial vehicle underpinnings – and it’s great value, too.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Epic value. The Berlingo majors on comfort, economical diesels and an enormous interior.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“For the money the Citroën Berlingo offers unrivalled interior space and a relaxing ride. It’s also better-trimmed inside then the Vauxhall Combo Life and slightly nicer to drive than a Peugeot Rifter.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“If space and effortless usability are your top priorities, the Citroen Berlingo will hold plenty of appeal. However, as funky and versatile as the Berlingo is, it can’t quite match the driving experience, interior quality or safety ratings of the best large MPVs we’ve tested.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: October 2018 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 81% CHILD OCCUPANT 58% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 68% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

The Citroën Berlingo’s four-star safety rating is based on Euro NCAP’s testing of the almost-identical Peugeot Rifter. The only real differences are some cosmetic body panels in the nose section, and Citroën would have been required to demonstrate that those differences would not affect the Berlingo’s performance in a crash.

Areas that prevented a full five-star rating included the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking, which while performing well at low speeds was rated ‘marginal’ at motorway speeds and in its reaction to pedestrians.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Citroën Berlingo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën Berlingo has received

2021 Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best MPV 2020 Autocar Britain’s Best Car Awards – Best Large Car

What Car? Awards – Best MPV

Parkers New Car Awards – Best Medium Family Car 2019 Auto Express Awards – Best MPV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën Berlingo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Fiat Doblò Passenger | Ford Tourneo Connect | Peugeot Rifter | Vauxhall Combo Life | Volkswagen Caddy Life

