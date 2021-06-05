Summary
The third-generation Citroën Berlingo launched in 2018 and remains a no-nonsense small people-carrier based on a van, and a formula that works – this is Citroën’s second-biggest global seller after the C3.
The MPV is also part of one of those manufacturer alliances – the Peugeot Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life are effectively the same car with the main distinction of the Citroën some slightly quirky styling panels which give it a little more presence than its siblings.
The car comes in two varieties – a standard five-seater and a 35cm longer XL with seven seats. Engine choices are between two petrol and two diesel with an electric version on the way – most reviewers favour the diesels for their combination of performance and economy.
All these cars are marketed on what you get on a budget and reviews emphasise this, Auto Express calling the Berlingo “one of the best-value ways to transport a growing family and all that goes with it,” while Top Gear dubs the car “epic value”. As of June 2021, the Citroën Berlingo currently holds an Expert Rating of 79% from 14 reviews to date.
Reviewers highlight the space – basing the car on a van profile means loads of room for both people and their belongings. The interior is still somewhat basic, no posh digital touchscreens and the like here, but despite the hard plastics several testers note that the quality of the fit and finish has stepped up significantly since the previous version.
On the road reviewers find the Berlingo “surprisingly good”, with smooth, refined progress. However at high speeds the wind noise becomes intrusive while big bumps can crash their way around the cabin.
Berlingo highlights
- Loads of space for both people and luggage
- Cheap to buy and run, low insurance premiums
- Refined on road
- Tight turning circle
- Build quality better than previous model
Berlingo lowlights
- Less fun to drive than car-based alternatives
- Body rolls a lot in corners
- Wind noise at high speeds
- Overall quality still basic
- Autonomous braking not wholly effective
Key specifications
Body style: Small MPV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £22,135 on-road
Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Winter 2020/21
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 2020 update
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citroen Berlingo keeps all of the things that made the previous model a great MPV – brilliant passenger and boot space, low running costs, great value – and improves on each even further. It’s much better to drive than before, too.”
Read review
Model reviewed: XL Flair BlueHDi 130
Score: 8 / 10
“Inner peace is difficult to find on today’s hectic roads, but the Citroen Berlingo instantly brings about a sense of calm, relaxation and equilibrium.”
Read review
Score: 8 / 10
“Bargain MPV remains one of the best value ways to transport a growing family and everything that goes with it.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Citroen Berlingo provides a gargantuan amount of space for a very affordable price. It’s reasonably comfortable and quiet to drive, too, and it’s packed with some really clever storage solutions.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“It rides quietly and softly, assuming a ‘strolling’ motion reminiscent of the original model but far better controlled.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Score: 7.4 / 10
“The Citroen Berlingo MPV was very ‘no-frills’ before, but now has a surprisingly nice interior, lots of kit and Citroen’s latest safety features.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Citroen Berlingo majors on space and practicality, but it’s comfortable too.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Flair
Score: 7.7 / 10
“It does what you’d expect, and well. Sensible family choices don’t come in a more sensible package, including space, kit and efficiency. But not much raw excitement.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citroën Berlingo MPV has exceptional leg room and loadspace, a high level of standard equipment, and affordable running costs.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“As a pragmatic choice, the Berlingo bristles with appeal for those who value spaciousness, comfort, practicality and low running costs.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Flair
Score: 10 / 10
“A refreshingly honest and practical family car that’s a genuine breath of fresh air. But there’s craft and substance beneath the commercial vehicle underpinnings – and it’s great value, too.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Epic value. The Berlingo majors on comfort, economical diesels and an enormous interior.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“For the money the Citroën Berlingo offers unrivalled interior space and a relaxing ride. It’s also better-trimmed inside then the Vauxhall Combo Life and slightly nicer to drive than a Peugeot Rifter.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.4 / 10
“If space and effortless usability are your top priorities, the Citroen Berlingo will hold plenty of appeal. However, as funky and versatile as the Berlingo is, it can’t quite match the driving experience, interior quality or safety ratings of the best large MPVs we’ve tested.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: October 2018
Notes on safety rating
The Citroën Berlingo’s four-star safety rating is based on Euro NCAP’s testing of the almost-identical Peugeot Rifter. The only real differences are some cosmetic body panels in the nose section, and Citroën would have been required to demonstrate that those differences would not affect the Berlingo’s performance in a crash.
Areas that prevented a full five-star rating included the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking, which while performing well at low speeds was rated ‘marginal’ at motorway speeds and in its reaction to pedestrians.
Eco rating
No eco rating
The Citroën Berlingo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën Berlingo has received
2021
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best MPV
2020
- Autocar Britain’s Best Car Awards – Best Large Car
- What Car? Awards – Best MPV
- Parkers New Car Awards – Best Medium Family Car
2019
- Auto Express Awards – Best MPV
