Citroën Berlingo

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

79 %
Summary

The third-generation Citroën Berlingo launched in 2018 and remains a no-nonsense small people-carrier based on a van, and a formula that works – this is Citroën’s second-biggest global seller after the C3.

The MPV is also part of one of those manufacturer alliances – the Peugeot Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life are effectively the same car with the main distinction of the Citroën some slightly quirky styling panels which give it a little more presence than its siblings.

The car comes in two varieties – a standard five-seater and a 35cm longer XL with seven seats. Engine choices are between two petrol and two diesel with an electric version on the way – most reviewers favour the diesels for their combination of performance and economy.

 All these cars are marketed on what you get on a budget and reviews emphasise this, Auto Express calling the Berlingo “one of the best-value ways to transport a growing family and all that goes with it,” while Top Gear dubs the car “epic value”. As of June 2021, the Citroën Berlingo currently holds an Expert Rating of 79% from 14 reviews to date.

Reviewers highlight the space – basing the car on a van profile means loads of room for both people and their belongings. The interior is still somewhat basic, no posh digital touchscreens and the like here, but despite the hard plastics several testers note that the quality of the fit and finish has stepped up significantly since the previous version.  

On the road reviewers find the Berlingo “surprisingly good”, with smooth, refined progress. However at high speeds the wind noise becomes intrusive while big bumps can crash their way around the cabin.

Berlingo highlights

  • Loads of space for both people and luggage
  • Cheap to buy and run, low insurance premiums
  • Refined on road
  • Tight turning circle
  • Build quality better than previous model

Berlingo lowlights

  • Less fun to drive than car-based alternatives
  • Body rolls a lot in corners
  • Wind noise at high speeds
  • Overall quality still basic
  • Autonomous braking not wholly effective

Key specifications

Body style: Small MPV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £22,135 on-road

Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Winter 2020/21
Replacement due: TBA

Citroën Berlingo (2018 onwards) – front view
Citroën Berlingo (2018 onwards) – rear view
Citroën Berlingo (2018 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Citroën Berlingo (2018 onwards) – boot space

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: October 2018

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

81%

CHILD OCCUPANT

58%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

68%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

The Citroën Berlingo’s four-star safety rating is based on Euro NCAP’s testing of the almost-identical Peugeot Rifter. The only real differences are some cosmetic body panels in the nose section, and Citroën would have been required to demonstrate that those differences would not affect the Berlingo’s performance in a crash.

Areas that prevented a full five-star rating included the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking, which while performing well at low speeds was rated ‘marginal’ at motorway speeds and in its reaction to pedestrians. 

Eco rating

The Citroën Berlingo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën Berlingo has received

2021

  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best MPV

2020

  • Autocar Britain’s Best Car Awards – Best Large Car
  • What Car? Awards – Best MPV
  • Parkers New Car Awards – Best Medium Family Car

2019

  • Auto Express Awards – Best MPV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën Berlingo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Fiat Doblò Passenger | Ford Tourneo Connect | Peugeot Rifter | Vauxhall Combo Life | Volkswagen Caddy Life

