Citroën C1 (2014 onwards) wallpaper

Citroën C1

(2014 - present)

64 %
Expert Rating

The Citroën C1 is a small city-car class hatchback, available in either three-door or five-door form. it also has the option of a full-length fabric sunroof, called Airscape. The current model is the second generation, which was launched in 2014.

The C1 is essentially identical to the Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo, with the three models developed together and built at the same factory in the Czech Republic. It has been speculated that, when the current model ends production (expected to be in 2021), it will be replaced by an electric model with no petrol-engined version available.

The Citroën C1 has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although its overall Expert Rating falls a long way short of the class-leading Hyundai i10. It has been praised for its low running costs and overall driving dynamics, but criticised for a lack of refinement compared to newer rivals.

More Citroën ratings, news, reviews and features

Body style: Small three-door and five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £10,520 on-road

Launched: Summer 2014
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: 2021?

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: September 2015

80%

ADULT OCCUPANT

80%

CHILD OCCUPANT

62%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

56%

SAFETY ASSIST

The Citroën C1 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

