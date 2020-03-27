The Citroën C1 is a small city-car class hatchback, available in either three-door or five-door form. it also has the option of a full-length fabric sunroof, called Airscape. The current model is the second generation, which was launched in 2014.

The C1 is essentially identical to the Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo, with the three models developed together and built at the same factory in the Czech Republic. It has been speculated that, when the current model ends production (expected to be in 2021), it will be replaced by an electric model with no petrol-engined version available.

The Citroën C1 has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although its overall Expert Rating falls a long way short of the class-leading Hyundai i10. It has been praised for its low running costs and overall driving dynamics, but criticised for a lack of refinement compared to newer rivals.

Body style: Small three-door and five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £10,520 on-road Launched: Summer 2014

Last updated: Spring 2019

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Airscape

“Citroën has undertaken a general programme of improvements, and the C1 is likely to continue to appeal across a wide and particularly young audience.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s got plenty of style and it’s decent to drive, but the Citroën C1 loses out to more practical city car rivals”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Furio

Score: 6 / 10

“The Citroën C1 Furio might not be a hot hatch, but it could be worth a look if you want to save a bit of money and still end up with a sporty city car. It looks good, the engine is efficient and fun to use, and the equipment list is pretty good too. However, the C1 is completely outshone in all these respects by the Skoda Citigo.”

Read review Model reviewed: Airscape convertible range

Score: 6 / 10

“If you do have your heart set on a Citroën C1, we’d opt for the more powerful 81bhp 1.2-litre engine. Economy is affected fractionally, but it’s a small price to pay for the welcome dose of performance.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroën C1 has been usefully updated and shows a decent turn of performance, with economy, but it is surprisingly unrefined against the competition.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Feel

Score: 6 / 10

“The Citroën C1 is a cheeky, fun and efficient city car that has few foibles. While not exactly a bargain, it’s competitively priced, is fun to punt around city centres and has plenty of visual drama with an exterior that’s better finished than the VW Up!”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Citroen C1 is a stylish city car with plenty of kit and personalisation options, but it’s not quite class-leading”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“There are three- and five-door body styles and even a pseudo-cabriolet model to choose from. However, the city car segment is a full one and the Citroën C1 has to compete with best-in-class alternatives from Hyundai and the Volkswagen Group. It’s just not refined or enjoyable enough to do that convincingly.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Overall the Citroën C1 is a good quality small hatchback that builds on the qualities of the original model but with some much-needed improvements in quality and refinement. It’s cheap to run and feels solidly built. There are some dated elements inside, but it still has plenty of appeal helped by good equipment levels across the range.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Cheap to buy and run and easy to drive”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Citroën C1 is cheap to buy and run, plus there are enough big-car luxuries to keep you entertained. However, the Hyundai i10 offers you a lot more space for similar money, while the VW Up is classier inside and better to drive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Fun to drive, fun to operate and cheap to run. Other city cars are cleverer, but it’s still competitive”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Decent, but lags behind the class leaders in too many key areas to be a class leader”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“The 1.2-litre engine feels much livelier than the 1.0, and the manual version is much better all-round than the automatic. Push for a decent discount at your local dealer.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: September 2015 80% ADULT OCCUPANT 80% CHILD OCCUPANT 62% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 56% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Citroën C1 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

