fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Car manufacturer news

Citroën C1 reaches the end of the line

C1 bows out as Citroën exits the city car market for the forseeable future

Sean Rees

The final Citroën C1 has rolled off the production line, after amassing nearly 1.2 million sales since it was introduced in 2005.

The C1 is essentially identical to the Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo city cars, produced as a joint venture over two generations and 17 years. This announcement comes after Toyota came into full ownership of the factory in Czech Republic where all three models were made. This factory will now focus on the production of the all-new Toyota Aygo X, as the C1/108/Aygo triplets become consigned to history.

This means that customers interested in purchasing a new C1 hatchback do not have long, as Citroën will sell the last of its C1 stock in coming months.

With Citroën and Peugeot’s parent company Stellantis now also owning Fiat, it is likely that any future Citroën or Peugeot city car will be based on the new, all-electric Fiat 500.

  • First-generation Citroën C1 (2005 – 2013)
  • Citroën C1 (2014 onwards) wallpaper
    Second-generation Citroën C1 (2014 – 2022)

The retirement of the C1 means that the C3 hatchback will soon be the smallest car in the Citroën range, which will soon receive a new trim – the C3 ‘You’, arriving in the UK in April 2022.

The even smaller all-electric Citroën Ami is also set to arrive around the same time, but that is a quadricycle rather than a production car, meaning it does not have to comply with the same safety regulations as a regular car.

The second-generation C1 arrived in the UK in 2014, being commended for its low running costs and driving dynamics throughout its tenure, but also receiving criticism for a lack of refinement compared to rivals like the Hyundai i10 and Volkswagen Up.

As it reaches the end of its life, the Citroën C1 is ranked towards the bottom of a very competitive small car class in our Expert Ratings Index, holding an Expert Rating of 53%. Unsurprisingly, the almost-identical Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo have fairly similar scores.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Volkswagen Touran

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved