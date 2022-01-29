Citroën C1 reaches the end of the line

The final Citroën C1 has rolled off the production line, after amassing nearly 1.2 million sales since it was introduced in 2005.

The C1 is essentially identical to the Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo city cars, produced as a joint venture over two generations and 17 years. This announcement comes after Toyota came into full ownership of the factory in Czech Republic where all three models were made. This factory will now focus on the production of the all-new Toyota Aygo X, as the C1/108/Aygo triplets become consigned to history.

This means that customers interested in purchasing a new C1 hatchback do not have long, as Citroën will sell the last of its C1 stock in coming months.

With Citroën and Peugeot’s parent company Stellantis now also owning Fiat, it is likely that any future Citroën or Peugeot city car will be based on the new, all-electric Fiat 500.

First-generation Citroën C1 (2005 – 2013)

Second-generation Citroën C1 (2014 – 2022)

The retirement of the C1 means that the C3 hatchback will soon be the smallest car in the Citroën range, which will soon receive a new trim – the C3 ‘You’, arriving in the UK in April 2022.

The even smaller all-electric Citroën Ami is also set to arrive around the same time, but that is a quadricycle rather than a production car, meaning it does not have to comply with the same safety regulations as a regular car.

The second-generation C1 arrived in the UK in 2014, being commended for its low running costs and driving dynamics throughout its tenure, but also receiving criticism for a lack of refinement compared to rivals like the Hyundai i10 and Volkswagen Up.

As it reaches the end of its life, the Citroën C1 is ranked towards the bottom of a very competitive small car class in our Expert Ratings Index, holding an Expert Rating of 53%. Unsurprisingly, the almost-identical Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo have fairly similar scores.