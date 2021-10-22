Citroën C3 range loses its Shine

Citroën has adjusted its trim levels and specifications for the C3 supermini, dropping the Shine trim level and adding more equipment to the recently introduced Saint James grade.

Now the third trim level in the range, Saint James versions of the C3 cost from £16,755, which is £2,575 more than entry-level C-Series variants. The price has increased by £400, but Citroën says this is more than compensated for by the extra equipment added.

The additions include a reversing camera, dark tinted windows, a leather steering wheel and Citroën’s Advanced Comfort Seats. These combine high-density foam at the centre of each seat with a thick, textured foam on the surface and softer fabric and leather-effect materials.

Saint James cars also come with styling details reflecting the name that celebrates the French Saint James clothing brand, founded in 1889. These include a bespoke styling pack with logos and roof decal and distinctive carpet mats.

The £16,755 price buys a car with the 83hp petrol engine with a manual gearbox – a 110hp version with a six-speed auto transmission is also available for £2,545 more.

The C3 range now comprises four trim levels – the entry-level versions are only available with the 83hp engine with manual transmission, while the top Shine Plus version can also be supplied with the 110hp engine in both manual and auto forms, or a 100hp diesel.

As of October 2021, the Citroën C3 has an Expert Rating of 61% on our industry-leading Expert Rating Index. That puts it firmly in the midfield of the small car rankings, but well off the pace of the top-ranked SEAT Ibiza and Ford Fiesta.