The Citroën C4 is a medium-sized family car, which was unveiled in late 2020 and arrived in the UK in early 2021. It’s similar in size to a Volkswagen Golf or Ford Focus, although it’s more a liftback than a regular hatchback, and rides a bit higher like an SUV/crossover. So it’s certainly a bit different to its competitors.

Unusually, the C4 is available with a choice of petrol, diesel or electric power. This page only covers the conventional fossil-fuel models, and we are building a separate page for the electric ë-C4 version so check back soon.

The initial reviews for the new Citroën C4 have been generally positive, although not quite as strong as for the leading rivals in its class. Being a brand new model – which was launched during a global pandemic – it will be be a while before we see a complete set of full UK reviews for the new C4 range. As such, its Expert Rating may shift up or down by a few points in coming months.

As of March 2021, the C4’s Expert Rating sits at 75% based on 17 reviews, which is several below the class leaders. We haven’t yet published an Expert Rating report on the ë-C4, but initial data we have gathered to date suggests that its rating will be a couple of points higher.

The C4 has been praised for its comfort and distinctive design, which is notably different from anything else in the mid-size family car sector

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door liftback

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £18,820 on-road Launched: Winter 2020/21

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic 130hp Shine Plus

Score: 7 / 10

“Our rating reflects the fact that the higher-end, automatic car we’ve driven here isn’t likely to be the sweet spot in the new Citroën C4 range; for that, you’d save the cash and stick to a manual gearbox, or choose the electric version as a company car and revel in the tax breaks.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Hatchback

Score: 7 / 10

“With new trim options, and Citroën’s continued focus on comfort, the new C4 is a big improvement over its predecessor.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic 130hp Shine Plus

Score: 5 / 10

“The Citroën C4 is an interesting-looking car with a relatively appealing interior. But it’s a good deal worse to drive than the ë-C4 electric version. It has the worst ride-and-handling combination I’ve experienced this year.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Shine Plus

Score: 7 / 10

“In summary, the new Citroen C4 is a good replacement for the old C4 and Cactus. For those who need to travel reasonably long distances on a regular basis – but still frequent towns and cities – the petrol C4 range is a compelling choice.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Citroën C4 is as supple as a Pilates teacher, refreshingly putting comfort above all else. It’s nicely equipped and competitively priced.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“To those that criticise cars for being too similar these days, the Citroen C4 exists to prove this is definitely not the case. It really is a breath of fresh air in the crossover and hatchback segments, with its bold design, pleasing interior and impressive levels of comfort.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Citroen C4 is a comfortable family hatchback with modern, fashionable styling.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Citroen has rediscovered its mojo and is making funky cars once again, at least if models such as the new Citroen C4 are anything to go by.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Shine Plus

“The new Citroen C4 certainly looks the part and should give the rival VW Golf and Ford Focus a run for their money.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Shine Plus

Score: 10 / 10

“The new Citroen C4 ticks a lot of boxes and looks refreshingly different. It works particularly well as an electric car but is still a great choice in petrol. And diesel offers a possible 70mpg. Whatever the powertrain, the new C4 marks another step forward for Citroen.”

Read review Eurekar + “The new Citroen C4 is a very smooth operator.”

Read review Fleetworld + Score: 8 / 10

“Nothing like as conventional as rivals such as Ford’s Focus and Vauxhall’s Astra. However, if you value comfort then the C4 is definitely worthy of keen consideration.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re looking for a car that’ll turn heads in the Tesco car park, the Citroen C4 is a much better choice than more conventional alternatives. It’s not much of a compromise, either, with a decent cabin and frugal petrol and diesel engines.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Distinctive hatchback majors on comfort.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Petrol C4 and electric ë-C4 combined review

Score: 6 / 10

“The petrol Citroën C4 is a little floaty over bumpier roads, and our test car revealed vibrations on some country lanes that become really quite unpleasant, to the extent that it felt like there was a flat spot on a tyre. The ë-C4 on the other hand, had no such issues.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Citroen C4 hatch isn’t like all the rest and plays big on comfort. Plus, it’s not a crossover.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën C4 is very temptingly priced for a coupé SUV, while comfort and refinement also impress. You do pay for its cushiness with roly-poly handling, though, and there are more practical options.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2021, the new Citroën C4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the C4 has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Citroën C4 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new C4 is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Citroën C4 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new C4 is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

