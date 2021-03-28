fbpx

Citroën C4 (2021 onwards) Expert Rating

Citroën C4

(2021 – present)

The Citroën C4 is a medium-sized family car, which was unveiled in late 2020 and arrived in the UK in early 2021. It’s similar in size to a Volkswagen Golf or Ford Focus, although it’s more a liftback than a regular hatchback, and rides a bit higher like an SUV/crossover. So it’s certainly a bit different to its competitors.

Unusually, the C4 is available with a choice of petrol, diesel or electric power. This page only covers the conventional fossil-fuel models, and we are building a separate page for the electric ë-C4 version so check back soon.

The initial reviews for the new Citroën C4 have been generally positive, although not quite as strong as for the leading rivals in its class. Being a brand new model – which was launched during a global pandemic – it will be be a while before we see a complete set of full UK reviews for the new C4 range. As such, its Expert Rating may shift up or down by a few points in coming months.

As of March 2021, the C4’s Expert Rating sits at 75% based on 17 reviews, which is several below the class leaders. We haven’t yet published an Expert Rating report on the ë-C4, but initial data we have gathered to date suggests that its rating will be a couple of points higher.

The C4 has been praised for its comfort and distinctive design, which is notably different from anything else in the mid-size family car sector

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door liftback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £18,820 on-road

Launched: Winter 2020/21
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  • Citroën C4 (2021 onwards) - interior and dashboard
  • Citroën C4 (2021 onwards) - rear view
  • Citroën C4 (2021 onwards) - front view

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2021, the new Citroën C4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the C4 has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Citroën C4 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new C4 is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Citroën C4 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new C4 is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

