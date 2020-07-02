Citroën reveals new C4 and electric ë-C4

Citroën has revealed its latest-generation C4 range, bringing a fresh new look to the midsize hatchback as well as a new electric powertrain option called the ë-C4.

Having previously been teased in images released a couple of weeks ago, this is the first time that we’ve seen the new model in full and learned all the technical details.

The new Citroën C4 is essentially a replacement for the current C4 Cactus, which will continue on for a while but will not be replaced. The offbeat C4 Cactus garnered plenty of critical acclaim over the years, but this failed to translate into sustained sales volumes. A 2018 facelift toned down the original version’s styling, but this didn’t help sales.

Compared to the Cactus, the new C4 has been raised up crossover-style in line with the current obsession for SUV and crossover vehicles, further exaggerated by styling that blends hatchback and crossover elements. The overall look evolves Citroën’s current design language while also drawing inspiration from its 1970s GS and 1980s BX models. The exterior of the car debuts new V-shaped LED headlights and taillights, while the grille represents an evolution of the one fitted to the facelifted C4 Cactus.





The interior also follows the trend for minimalist layouts, digital dials and a large central touchscreen to control most functions. A special tablet holder has also been integrated into the dashboard ahead of the front passenger (presumably out of the way of the airbag…), allowing them to comfortably view their devices while on the move.

In terms of engine options, the new Citroën C4 will be offered with a selection of its existing PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel engines, with power outputs ranging from 100hp to 155hp. The UK line-up will be detailed closer to the model’s on-sale date in September.

A range of advanced assistance systems have been incorporated into the car’s design, with highway driver assist and a level two semi-autonomous driving system included as standard. The new C4 has not yet been crash tested by Euro NCAP, but we will provide results as soon as it happens.

Customisation has been given increased emphasis with the new C4, with customers able to choose 31 different combinations for the exterior alongside six different ‘ambiences’ for the interior.

Citroën’s focus on comfort over handling is reflected in the fitment of its unique hydraulic suspension to help to provide a supple ride, combined with the company’s advanced comfort seats to help make the C4 as comfortable as possible.





High hopes for electric ë-C4

Front and centre at the virtual C4 launch was the ë-C4 electric version. Citroën hopes that the ë-C4 will account for about 10% of sales from launch, increasing quickly to 20% as more consumers demand electric vehicles. The company is adamant that a fully-electric model is a better option for the market than a plug-in hybrid powertrain like the one it offers in the C5 Aircross.

The ë-C4 utilises a 50kWh battery, which Citroën claims will return up to 217 miles between charges.

Production of the new Citroën C4 and ë-C4 will commence after the summer, with deliveries across Europe expected after that. Order books are expected to open in September, with full UK pricing and specifications likely to be announced in coming months.

Additional reporting by Jack Evans, PA Media.