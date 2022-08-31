Summary
The Citroën C5 Aircross is a medium-sized SUV/crossover. It was initially launched in China, with European sales starting in late 2018. It basically replaces the Citroën C4 Aircross and C5 estate models.
The C5 Aircross has received consistently good reviews from the UK media since it was launched. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 70% as of August 2022, which is quite high for this sector and puts it ahead of most of its rivals – although still behind its high-ranking rivals like the Skoda Karoq and Peugeot 3008.
The Citroën C5 Aircross has received particular praise for providing a very comfortable ride (at the expense of handling) and clever interior design. Its exterior styling is distinctive, which can be somewhat polarising.
The C5 Aircross received a mild mid-life update in Spring 2022, with minor styling updated and trim changes. So far, this has not led to any movement – either up or down – in its Expert Rating score.
C5 Aircross highlights
- Comfortable ride
- Spacious and well-built interior
- Frugal engines
- Quiet drving experience
C5 Aircross lowlights
- Tight rear legroom
- No four-wheel drive options
- Rivals have sharper handling
- No seven-seat models
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £26,930 on-road
Launched: Winter 2018/19
Last updated: Spring 2022
Replacement due: TBA
Media reviews
The Car Expert
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citroen C5 Aircross will turn some buyers away with its looks while attracting others. But this newcomer is right up with the best in its overcrowded segment and very much worth checking out.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid (facelift)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Citroen C5 Aircross PHEV is a solid enough package, but its average BiK rating will probably be a dealbreaker for many user-choosers. Indeed, with Citroen sources saying that a version with more than 40 miles of EV running – and the resulting lower tax hit – could well be with us by the end of the year, it’s hard to make too strong a case for a vehicle that, updates notwithstanding, feels like a bit of a stopgap.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Hybrid
Score: 7 / 10
“The Citroën C5 Aircross builds on the refinement offered by petrol and diesel versions with a smooth powertrain, but it also shares the same lifeless steering and peculiar ride. It’s still close to matching the appeal of its sister model, the Peugeot 3008, for a lower price.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Flair Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“By adding this more affordable, more economical engine and gearbox combination to the range in place of the old PureTech 180, Citroën has boosted the appeal of the C5 Aircross. The engine is punchy and economical, and while the gearbox isn’t the fastest, it is smooth.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV brings concept car design and cushioned comfort to a hotly contested market segment.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citroën C5 Aircross is a mid-size SUV that majors on equipment, practicality, comfort and funky styling. It’s a really good all-rounder that’ll rightly appeal to a wide range of buyers.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid automatic
Score: 8 / 10
“Plug-in hybrid powertrain makes Citroen’s flagship SUV more versatile, but competition is fierce”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“There’s quite a lot to like about the Citroën C5 Aircross. It’s an interestingly designed car that’s good to sit in, with the right kinds of material in the right kind of place, and an intelligent interior design.”
Read review
Car
Score: 8 / 10
“This works, if what you want is a car that’s as much about the passengers as it is about the driver; if you want a car that looks a little bit different from the norm, but which provides all the practicality and convenience of the familiar Japanese and German contenders.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Hybrid 2021
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid brings bold design, plenty of standard kit and a comfortable ride to the electrified SUV class.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The expectation was that the Citroen C5 Aircross would excel when it came to comfort and ride quality, and sadly it doesn’t.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citroën C5 Aircross packs plenty of space and lots of tech into a stylish and comfortable package, but the infotainment systems in alternatives are easier to use.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Flair Plus
“Comfortable and sensible as well as offering plenty of character inside and out, the Citroen C5 Aircross makes plenty of sense in PHEV form.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 7.8 / 10
“An efficient, good-looking crossover with a huge boot, the C5 Aircross brings Citroën into the heart of the segment, and certainly not before time.”
Read review
Daily Mail
“Don’t expect racetrack performance. What you do get is relaxed long-legged driving that is both intuitive and calming — just what you want if you are ferrying a family around.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic Flair
“The new Citroën C5 Aircross might have taken a while to get here but it’s a welcome addition to the class.”
Read review
Discover EV
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Shine
Score: 7 / 10
“As Citroën’s first plug-in hybrid model, the C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid impressed us. For customers who still want the benefits of a zero emission vehicle for daily driving, with the option to travel a long distance, without any concerns in terms of charging it provides practical and comfortable mobility.”
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: petrol-electric plug-in hybrid
Score: 7 / 10
“Citroen’s family-sized plug-in hybrid might look like an SUV, but really it’s more of a butch-looking family car. That makes it more efficient and better to drive, though, unless you really need to go off-road.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: Plug-in hybrid Flair
Score: 8 / 10
“There seems to have been an explosion of plug-in hybrid rivals in the SUV sector, many from Citroën’s sister brands DS, Peugeot, and Vauxhall. However, the C5 Aircross stands out with its impressive comfort and affordable prices.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Flair+
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citroen C5 Aircross is good to drive, it has excellent ride quality, along with lots of space, and it offers good value for money.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citroen C5 Aircross is sufficiently different to make it stand out in a very crowded market. There are competitors that drive better, some that feel more premium, and others that are even more practical. But as an SUV for carrying all the family, the C5 Aircross makes a very strong case for itself.”
Read review
Honest John
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s very practical, looks a bit unusual and has an impressive engine line-up. It won’t appeal to enthusiastic drivers but it unashamedly focuses on comfort. And that’s not a bad thing when it comes to the family crossover market.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8.2 / 10
“A distinctive-looking and comfortable addition to a crowded SUV market”
Read review
The Sun
“This is a well-thought-out five-seat family SUV with sliding rear seats that fold flat and a big storage bin in the central glovebox.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Flair PureTech 180 EAT8
Score: 8 / 10
“A decent, honest SUV.”
Read review
Score: 8 / 10
“Trademark quirk, practicality and comfort.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel automatic Flair
Score: 8 / 10
“A stylish and likeable SUV with a strong – and pleasing – emphasis on comfort, rather than sportiness. Interior plastics and infotainment are let-downs, while the rear seats could be more generous – but their versatility, and the huge boot, help make up for that.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The C5 Aircross busts out of the me-too SUV mould by cheerfully rejecting sportiness.”
Read review
Score: 8 / 10
“Economy is decent. You get lots of insurance-friendly safety systems too. Citroen seems to have got a handle on depreciation, as evidenced by a very decent PCP rate.”
Read review
What Car?
Score: 8 / 10
“Its ride is superb on most roads, it cruises along supremely quietly, it has a reasonable purchase price and very reasonable running costs.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid
“The Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid certainly looks distinctive, and with its emphasis on practicality and easy-to-live-with comfort, it makes a good choice as a family SUV. It’s also efficient, for short journeys at least. While straight-line performance is strong, its main drawback is its roll on twisty roads.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
“It’s a matter of personal taste whether you like the Citroën C5 Aircross’s styling (we think it looks great, particularly in bright colours), but there’s no argument that this is a very practical and easy-to-live-with family car.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: April 2019
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 87%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 58%
Safety assist: 75%
Note on safety rating
The Citroën C5 Aircross received a four-star rating from Euro NCAP in standard specification, which is sold in the UK with the name ‘Feel’. The more expensive ‘Flair’ and ‘Flair Plus’ trim levels come with additional safety assist technology as standard, which gives them a five-star rating. The Feel can be optioned with this extra kit for an additional cost, which would then give it a five-star safety rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of August 2022, the Citroën C5 Aircross has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C5 Aircross to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C5 Aircross, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën C5 Aircross has received
2021
- What Car? Awards – Best Large SUV for Value
2020
- DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Best Medium SUV
2019
- DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Car of the Year + Best Medium SUV
2018
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Most Exciting New Car
