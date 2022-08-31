Summary

The Citroën C5 Aircross is a medium-sized SUV/crossover. It was initially launched in China, with European sales starting in late 2018. It basically replaces the Citroën C4 Aircross and C5 estate models.

The C5 Aircross has received consistently good reviews from the UK media since it was launched. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 70% as of August 2022, which is quite high for this sector and puts it ahead of most of its rivals – although still behind its high-ranking rivals like the Skoda Karoq and Peugeot 3008.

The Citroën C5 Aircross has received particular praise for providing a very comfortable ride (at the expense of handling) and clever interior design. Its exterior styling is distinctive, which can be somewhat polarising.

The C5 Aircross received a mild mid-life update in Spring 2022, with minor styling updated and trim changes. So far, this has not led to any movement – either up or down – in its Expert Rating score.

C5 Aircross highlights Comfortable ride

Spacious and well-built interior

Frugal engines

Quiet drving experience C5 Aircross lowlights Tight rear legroom

No four-wheel drive options

Rivals have sharper handling

No seven-seat models

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £26,930 on-road Launched: Winter 2018/19

Last updated: Spring 2022

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: April 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 87%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 58%

Safety assist: 75%

Note on safety rating

The Citroën C5 Aircross received a four-star rating from Euro NCAP in standard specification, which is sold in the UK with the name ‘Feel’. The more expensive ‘Flair’ and ‘Flair Plus’ trim levels come with additional safety assist technology as standard, which gives them a five-star rating. The Feel can be optioned with this extra kit for an additional cost, which would then give it a five-star safety rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of August 2022, the Citroën C5 Aircross has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C5 Aircross to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C5 Aircross, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën C5 Aircross has received

2021 What Car? Awards – Best Large SUV for Value 2020 DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Best Medium SUV

2019 DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Car of the Year + Best Medium SUV 2018 Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Most Exciting New Car

