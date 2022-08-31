fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Expert Rating

Citroën C5 Aircross

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

70%

Expert Rating

Citroën C5 Aircross

(2018 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Citroen C5 Aircross (2022 - present) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Citroën C5 Aircross is a medium-sized SUV/crossover. It was initially launched in China, with European sales starting in late 2018. It basically replaces the Citroën C4 Aircross and C5 estate models.

    The C5 Aircross has received consistently good reviews from the UK media since it was launched. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 70% as of August 2022, which is quite high for this sector and puts it ahead of most of its rivals – although still behind its high-ranking rivals like the Skoda Karoq and Peugeot 3008.

    The Citroën C5 Aircross has received particular praise for providing a very comfortable ride (at the expense of handling) and clever interior design. Its exterior styling is distinctive, which can be somewhat polarising.

    The C5 Aircross received a mild mid-life update in Spring 2022, with minor styling updated and trim changes. So far, this has not led to any movement – either up or down – in its Expert Rating score.

    C5 Aircross highlights

    • Comfortable ride
    • Spacious and well-built interior
    • Frugal engines
    • Quiet drving experience

    C5 Aircross lowlights

    • Tight rear legroom
    • No four-wheel drive options
    • Rivals have sharper handling
    • No seven-seat models

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
    Engines: petrol, diesel
    Price: From £26,930 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2018/19
    Last updated: Spring 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    Citroen C5 Aircross (2019) front | The Car Expert
    C5 Aircross (2018 – 2022)
    Citroen C5 Aircross (2019) rear | The Car Expert
    C5 Aircross (2018 – 2022)
    Citroen C5 Aircross (2019) dashboard | The Car Expert
    C5 Aircross (2018 – 2022)
    Citroen C5 Aircross (2022 - present) front view | Expert Rating
    C5 Aircross (2022 – present)
    Citroen C5 Aircross (2022 - present) rear view | Expert Rating
    C5 Aircross (2022 – present)
    Citroen C5 Aircross (2022 - present) interior view | Expert Rating
    C5 Aircross (2022 – present)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    The Car Expert

    +

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Company Car Today

    +

    Daily Mail

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Discover EV

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: April 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 87%
    Child protection: 86%
    Vulnerable road users: 58%
    Safety assist: 75%

    Note on safety rating

    The Citroën C5 Aircross received a four-star rating from Euro NCAP in standard specification, which is sold in the UK with the name ‘Feel’. The more expensive ‘Flair’ and ‘Flair Plus’ trim levels come with additional safety assist technology as standard, which gives them a five-star rating. The Feel can be optioned with this extra kit for an additional cost, which would then give it a five-star safety rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, the Citroën C5 Aircross has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C5 Aircross to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C5 Aircross, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën C5 Aircross has received

    2021

    • What Car? Awards – Best Large SUV for Value

    2020

    • DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Best Medium SUV

    2019

    • DieselCar & EcoCar Top 50 – Car of the Year + Best Medium SUV

    2018

    • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Most Exciting New Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Citroën C5 Aircross, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

    Buy a new or used Citroën C5 Aircross

    If you’re looking to buy a Citroën C5 Aircross, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Lease a new Citroën C5 Aircross

    If you’re looking to lease a new Citroën C5 Aircross, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Citroën C5 AircrossThe C5 Aircross has received consistently good reviews from the UK media. It has received particular praise for its comfortable ride and clever interior design.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical