Model update

Citroën C5 Aircross set for a 2022 facelift

Sporting refreshed front-end styling and new rear lights, the updated Citroën C5 Aircross will arrive on UK roads in Spring 2022.

Sean Rees

Citroën has announced that its C5 Aircross SUV/crossover will be getting an update in the first half of 2022, featuring tweaks to its front-end styling, new LED rear lights, and a larger infotainment console.

First arriving in the UK in the Winter of 2018, Citroën will hope that the updated C5 Aircross grabs the attention of UK buyers upon arrival, challenging the closely-related Peugeot 3008 and the latest generation of Nissan Qashqai.

The 2022 C5 Aircross features new ‘air curtains’ on the front bumper that Citroën says improves aerodynamics, while the Citroën badge has been enlarged and positioned on the centre of the grille. The air intake below the grille has also had a redesign, and a new chrome-coloured skid plate has been fitted to the bottom of the bumper.

The updated model features new 18-inch alloy wheels. In the rear, the C5 Aircross has been given LED tail-lights, though the oval shape of the design remains the same.

On the inside, a larger ten-inch infotainment screen is centred on the updated dashboard that swaps plastic for new faux-leather touch materials and chrome details. Two USB ports now sit below the dash, with wireless smartphone charging available on top-spec models.

Automatic models get a redesigned gear selector, and plug-in hybrid versions come with an additional button for selecting driving modes (Electric mode, Hybrid mode or Sport mode).

The 2022 C5 Aircross also comes with a 12-inch digital cockpit behind the steering wheel that Citroën says is fully customisable, and the brand’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats that have heating and massage features.

With an Expert Rating of 71% on our industry-leading Expert Rating Index, the Citroën C5 Aircross is already well-regarded for its comfortable and practical cabin design. Prices for the updated model will be announced closer to its arrival, sometime in Spring 2022.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

