Arriving in the UK in Spring 2022, the Citroën C5 X is a five-door liftback which sits somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle.

The successor to the long-gone Citroën C5 and C6 large car models, the C5 X is only available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A selection of petrol engines are available, as is a range-topping plug-in hybrid model (PHEV) which uses the same technology as the Peugeot 508 PHEV saloon.

Reviewers have been in disagreement over how to classify the C5 X, with some labelling it a crossover estate and others an SUV. Like an increasing number of new cars, it sits taller than a conventional saloon or estate but lower than a regular SUV, in much the same way as the smaller Citroën C4.

The Citroën C5 X has received very consistent review scores from its international launch, with every review concluding that it is a very good addition to the Citroën range, and that it offers an interesting alternative to the crowded crossover market.

“Whatever it is, it’s the best Citroën we’ve driven in years”, Heycar comments, highlighting the C5 X for its practical and refined interior. The Telegraph agrees, and adds that the C5 X’s combination of distinctive looks, generous equipment levels and long-distance comfort make the keenly-priced entry-level petrol model an attractive proposition.

That said, many reviewers, including The Telegraph, state that the cheapest model is the best option. While journalists welcome the addition of a plug-in hybrid to the range, a majority of the reviews criticise this top-of-the-range model for its expensive price tag and its fairly average electric range of 34 miles. What Car? adds that it is not fond of the family car’s steering dynamics, explaining that the C5 X has “roly-poly handling”.

While admitting that conventional PHEV rivals like the Skoda Octavia, Seat Leon and Peugeot 3008 offer a longer battery range, Car asserts that the C5 X is “a breath of fresh air – a calming, spacious and supremely comfortable vehicle”.

As of April 2022, the Citroën C5 X holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 16 reviews published at the international launch. This is a brand-new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points over time.

C5 X highlights Affordable entry-level pricing

Cabin refinement

Spacious interior

Distinctive exterior looks C5 X lowlights SUV alternatives offer more boot space

Lethargic handling

Plug-in hybrid is expensive

Awkward automatic gearbox

Key specifications

Body style: Large five-door liftback

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £26,490 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Shine

Score: 8 / 10

“For anyone who is still in the market for a large saloon or hatchback these days, the Citroen C5 X is definitely worth considering. It’s comfortable, spacious and practical, and while the design and format won’t appeal to everyone, we don’t think Citroen is being unduly optimistic when it says it expects to attract customers out of family SUVs.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Citroen C5 X is a well-equipped and comfortable cruiser, although the range-topping plug-in hybrid isn’t cheap.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s certainly a distinctive alternative to more conventional rivals like the Skoda Octavia while offering a similar advantages of huge interior space at a very appealing price. A convincing plug-in hybrid variant is an attractive, if more expensive, part of the line-up and a flexible electrified alternative for drivers not yet ready to go fully battery powered.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The PHEV is refined, no question. As you would imagine, it’s incredibly quiet around town in electric-only mode, and cabin isolation and bump absorption are spot on.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The C5X is a breath of fresh air. It squarely nails its brief to offer a calming, spacious and supremely comfortable vehicle. And it’s keenly priced too. Citroën is one of the first car makers to show a credible vision for a post-SUV bodystyle, with some of its practical benefits but improved aerodynamic efficiency.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen C5 X is a comfortable and intriguing mix of body styles, and is worth considering against the usual German executives.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen C5 X is a large family crossover estate that majors on comfort and refinement. It certainly stands out in a crowd, but the hybrid’s electric range isn’t great.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“Citroen’s new plug-in flagship is a comfortable cruiser with plenty of electric range for most commutes, however it can’t match cheaper SUVs when it comes to boot space.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 7.5 / 10

“Citroen has pulled off a bit of a coup with the C5 X as it could have felt like a big car with an identity crisis, but it doesn’t. In many respects it’s a welcome alternative for those bored with plug-in hybrid SUVs.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen C5 X is a new type of car from a French brand known for innovating. Is it a big hatchback? Is it a svelte estate? Is it a low-slung SUV? Whatever it is, and despite its challenging looks, it’s the best Citroen we’ve driven in years.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen C5 X is part large hatchback, part estate and part SUV. It’s Citroen thinking outside the box, but despite its challenging looks it’s also one of the best cars the French brand has made in a long time.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The good news is that as well as offering all the ride quality you’d expect from a large Citroen, it’s well priced and good value, offering generous levels of standard kit, and some punchy PCP deals out of the starting blocks, thanks to good expected resale values. The C5 X should appeal to the individuality of Citroen enthusiasts, even if lower-priced models don’t quite hit the dynamic spot demanded by the car industry’s most discerning fans.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Shine Plus

“The Citroen C5 X smells of committee design. It looks like the chairperson wanted a big hatchback. But then the secretary argued for an estate. And finally the treasurer chipped in and said it had to have some crossover about it. The plug-in hybrid version should be avoided, but the simple petrol-engined version shows the C5 X committee actually passed a clever motion.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Shine

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s merit in this new Citroen, especially for a big family looking for long-distance comfort. I rather liked this car, which has an attractive combination of looks and ride although, as is so often the case, the best model is the cheapest one.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite our best efforts over the years to point out that crossovers aren’t great to drive, they keep taking over the family-car world. That very dominance is making them even more boring. The C5 X is a better-driving more interesting alternative.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën C5 X is a very temptingly priced family SUV with impressive comfort and refinement. Ultimately, it demonstrates that an SUV doesn’t have to be particularly high-riding to be appealing and practical.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Citroën C5 X has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Citroën C5 X has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën C5 X, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi A5 Sportback | BMW 3 Series | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis G70 | Genesis GV70 | Honda Civic | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Polestar 2 | Peugeot 508 | Skoda Octavia | Subaru Levorg | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo V60 | Volvo XC60

