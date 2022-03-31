fbpx

Expert Rating

Citroën C5 X

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

73%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

Arriving in the UK in Spring 2022, the Citroën C5 X is a five-door liftback which sits somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle.

The successor to the long-gone Citroën C5 and C6 large car models, the C5 X is only available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A selection of petrol engines are available, as is a range-topping plug-in hybrid model (PHEV) which uses the same technology as the Peugeot 508 PHEV saloon.

Reviewers have been in disagreement over how to classify the C5 X, with some labelling it a crossover estate and others an SUV. Like an increasing number of new cars, it sits taller than a conventional saloon or estate but lower than a regular SUV, in much the same way as the smaller Citroën C4.

The Citroën C5 X has received very consistent review scores from its international launch, with every review concluding that it is a very good addition to the Citroën range, and that it offers an interesting alternative to the crowded crossover market.

“Whatever it is, it’s the best Citroën we’ve driven in years”, Heycar comments, highlighting the C5 X for its practical and refined interior. The Telegraph agrees, and adds that the C5 X’s combination of distinctive looks, generous equipment levels and long-distance comfort make the keenly-priced entry-level petrol model an attractive proposition.

That said, many reviewers, including The Telegraph, state that the cheapest model is the best option. While journalists welcome the addition of a plug-in hybrid to the range, a majority of the reviews criticise this top-of-the-range model for its expensive price tag and its fairly average electric range of 34 miles. What Car? adds that it is not fond of the family car’s steering dynamics, explaining that the C5 X has “roly-poly handling”.

While admitting that conventional PHEV rivals like the Skoda Octavia, Seat Leon and Peugeot 3008 offer a longer battery range, Car asserts that the C5 X is “a breath of fresh air – a calming, spacious and supremely comfortable vehicle”.

As of April 2022, the Citroën C5 X holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 16 reviews published at the international launch. This is a brand-new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points over time.

C5 X highlights

  • Affordable entry-level pricing
  • Cabin refinement
  • Spacious interior
  • Distinctive exterior looks

C5 X lowlights

  • SUV alternatives offer more boot space
  • Lethargic handling
  • Plug-in hybrid is expensive
  • Awkward automatic gearbox

Key specifications

Body style: Large five-door liftback
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £26,490 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Citroen C5 X front view | Expert Rating
Citroen C5 X rear view | Expert Rating
Citroen C5 X interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Citroën C5 X has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Citroën C5 X has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën C5 X, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi A5 Sportback | BMW 3 Series | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis G70 | Genesis GV70 | Honda Civic | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Polestar 2 | Peugeot 508 | Skoda Octavia | Subaru Levorg | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo V60 | Volvo XC60

This page last updated:

