New Citroën C5 X available to order

With a selection of petrol and plug-in hybrid models, the unconventional Citroën C5 X is now available to order in the UK.

Launched as the new flagship model in the Citroën range, the French manufacturer describes the C5 X’s design as a blend between the characteristics of a luxury saloon, SUV and an estate car. It follows a similar design philosphy in the smaller Citroën C4.

Customers in the UK are now able to order from the C5 X range, which includes petrol and plug-in hybrid models (automatic only) across three trim levels, the first orders being expected to arrive on British roads in late Spring 2022.

Exterior design

The 2022 Citroën C5 X takes several front-end exterior styling cues from the C-Xperience concept car which made its debut at the 2016 Paris motor show, such as the narrow LED daytime running lights that are connected to the brand’s double chevron logo using a chrome finish, sitting above the teardrop-shaped main headlights.

From the side, creases feature on the bottom of the doors that match the indentations on the bonnet design, sitting above SUV-style bumper cladding.

This cladding continues to the rear of the car, where the LED taillights form a ‘V’ shape to mirror the styling in the front, and pointed spoilers frame the top and bottom of the rear window. All models come with 19-inch alloy wheels, and the mid-range ‘Shine’ trim adds chrome details to the rear bumper. Customers have a range of six exterior colours to choose from.





Interior styling and equipment

On the inside, the interior colour scheme is different for each trim level, and all models are fitted with Citroën’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats – essentially seats with extra padding. LED interior lighting is available with the ‘Shine’ trim, and electrically adjustable and heated front seats come with the range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ trim.

The C5 X also comes with ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension, which improves ride comfort when driving on uneven terrain. Front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are also available as standard, while blind spot monitoring, a heated steering wheel, tinted sound-insulated windows, and a motorised boot lid feature on more expensive models.

The Citroën C5 X comes with a ten-inch infotainment system as standard, which is upgraded to a 12-inch screen for the ‘Shine’ trim and up. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satnav are included on the entry-level ‘Sense Plus’ trim, while wireless smartphone charging and a heads-up display behind the steering wheel are available with the ‘Shine’ trim.

Engine range

Customers can opt for a combustion-powered Citroën C5 X, choosing between two petrol engines, or opt for the plug-in hybrid variant. All models are fitted with an automatic gearbox.

If you’d prefer a petrol version of the C5 X, you can select either a 130hp 1.2-litre or a 180hp 1.6-litre unit, the latter reserved for the ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trim levels.

The 225hp plug-in hybrid is the most powerful option in the range, as well as the most expensive. Fitted with a 12.4kWh battery, The C5 X PHEV can manage up to 34 miles running on electric power, and also features a driving mode selector (Electric mode, Hybrid mode and Sport mode) and adjustable regenerative braking.

Trim level features