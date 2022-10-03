fbpx

Expert Rating

Citroën ë-Berlingo

67%

Expert Rating

Citroën ë-Berlingo

(2021 - present)

    Citroen e-Berlingo | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Citroën ë-Berlingo is an electric van-based people carrier that first arrived on UK roads in 2021. It is the EV version of the regular Berlingo people carrier that has recently been discontinued, and is nearly identical to the likes of the Peugeot e-Rifter and Vauxhall Combo-e Life.

    As part of parent company Stellantis’ EV strategy, all of the company’s passenger vans are now electric-only (although petrol and diesel are still available for regular commercial vans).

    Described as “thoroughly decent” by Autocar‘s Steve Cropley, the ë-Berlingo has been widely praised for its practicality and relaxing driving experience, but frequently criticised for its rather short battery range of 174 miles.

    Darren Wilson of Auto Express argues that the ë-Berlingo is the “ideal car for a family with a small business”, as its more spacious inside than similarly-priced SUVs and estate cars, and it is both cheap and quiet to run. The Telegraph‘s Alex Robbins adds that this electric people carrier’s price is “reasonable, albeit not an outright bargain”.

    “Just be aware that its van origins mean it won’t have as fancy an interior as some rivals”, What Car? explains, “and that the Vauxhall Combo-e Life is better value overall.”

    As of October 2022, the Citroën ë-Berlingo currently holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 11 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    ë-Berlingo highlights

    • Quiet zero-emission driving
    • Spacious and practical interior
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Plenty of boot space

    ë-Berlingo lowlights

    • Comparatively short range
    • More expensive than diesel-powered Berlingo
    • Some electric rivals are slightly better value
    • Fiddly infotainment

    Key specifications

    Body style: People carrier
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £31,495 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2021
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Citroen e-Berlingo front view | Expert Rating
    Citroen e-Berlingo rear view | Expert Rating
    Citroen e-Berlingo interior view | Expert Rating
    Citroen e-Berlingo boot view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: August 2018
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 81%
    Vulnerable road users: 58%
    Safety assist: 68%

    The Citroën ë-Berlingo has not specifically been crash tested by Euro NCAP, but the combustion-powered Berlingo people carrier its based on has. Euro NCAP decided in September 2022 to extend the Berlingo’s four-star safety rating to the ë-Berlingo, as both models are structurally identical.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of October 2022, the Citroën ë-Berlingo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As it was only launched in 2021, we don’t have enough warranty data on the Citroën ë-Berlingo to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ë-Berlingo, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Citroën ë-Berlingo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz EQT | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Peugeot e-Rifter | Toyota Proace City Electric | Vauxhall Combo-e Life | Volkswagen ID. Buzz

    Citroën ë-BerlingoThe Citroën ë-Berlingo is a practical electric people carrier that is peaceful to drive, but its battery range is shorter than its rivals.

