Summary

The Citroën ë-Berlingo is an electric van-based people carrier that first arrived on UK roads in 2021. It is the EV version of the regular Berlingo people carrier that has recently been discontinued, and is nearly identical to the likes of the Peugeot e-Rifter and Vauxhall Combo-e Life.

As part of parent company Stellantis’ EV strategy, all of the company’s passenger vans are now electric-only (although petrol and diesel are still available for regular commercial vans).

Described as “thoroughly decent” by Autocar‘s Steve Cropley, the ë-Berlingo has been widely praised for its practicality and relaxing driving experience, but frequently criticised for its rather short battery range of 174 miles.

Darren Wilson of Auto Express argues that the ë-Berlingo is the “ideal car for a family with a small business”, as its more spacious inside than similarly-priced SUVs and estate cars, and it is both cheap and quiet to run. The Telegraph‘s Alex Robbins adds that this electric people carrier’s price is “reasonable, albeit not an outright bargain”.

“Just be aware that its van origins mean it won’t have as fancy an interior as some rivals”, What Car? explains, “and that the Vauxhall Combo-e Life is better value overall.”

As of October 2022, the Citroën ë-Berlingo currently holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 11 reviews published by the British motoring media.

ë-Berlingo highlights Quiet zero-emission driving

Spacious and practical interior

Well-equipped as standard

Plenty of boot space ë-Berlingo lowlights Comparatively short range

More expensive than diesel-powered Berlingo

Some electric rivals are slightly better value

Fiddly infotainment

Key specifications

Body style: People carrier

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £31,495 on-road Launched: Summer 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s extremely practical, with loads of room, simple folding seats and three Isofix points. It’s cheap to run and ideal for shorter daily journeys around town.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“In sum, it’s a thoroughly decent vehicle, but its bandwidth of usability is restricted. Its accommodation is brilliant but its shortage of range will be a bind for many.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The ë-Berlingo still feels beefy on the road due to its sheer size, but the instant torque and quiet operation of its electric powertrain certainly helps mask its van DNA – and overall, it is quite lovely to drive.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Citroen e-Berlingo MPV was very ‘no-frills’ before, but now has a surprisingly nice interior, lots of kit and Citroen’s latest safety features.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroen e-Berlingo is a spacious, practical electric family car, but doesn’t do much to distinguish its cabin from the van it’s based on.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen e-Berlingo is to be welcomed because it offers another choice for people wanting an electric vehicle, and it’s one of the more affordable EVs. It can seat five or seven, and it offers lots of luggage space, so it’s practical. Because it’s electric, it’s much better to drive than an equivalent petrol or diesel vehicle.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Put simply, no car at this end of the market is so very useful. Well, apart from the platform-sharing Peugeot Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life. Which have also gone all-electric…”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you can appreciate function over form, the e-Berlingo makes a terrific family car. It’s not terribly expensive by electric car standards yet offers an exceedingly practical interior with enough room for four or more adults.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: M Flair XTR

Score: 8 / 10

“It doesn’t come cheap, this electric Berlingo, and you’d want this top-spec version, otherwise it just feels a bit too bare-bones. But when compared to its rivals, its price is reasonable, albeit not an outright bargain, given they tend to offer more in the way of range.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

“If ever there was a car – indeed, one with such an emphasis on practicality – that needed a long range for families to do big trips then this is it. It’s a real shame as I feel it’s going to hold this car back.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën e-Berlingo electric van-based MPV is streets ahead of the outdated Nissan e-NV200 in terms of both range and performance. It’s peaceful to drive and few others can beat it for practicality. Just be aware that its van origins mean it won’t have as fancy an interior as some rivals, and that the Vauxhall Combo-e Life is better value overall.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: August 2018

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 81%

Vulnerable road users: 58%

Safety assist: 68%

The Citroën ë-Berlingo has not specifically been crash tested by Euro NCAP, but the combustion-powered Berlingo people carrier its based on has. Euro NCAP decided in September 2022 to extend the Berlingo’s four-star safety rating to the ë-Berlingo, as both models are structurally identical.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of October 2022, the Citroën ë-Berlingo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As it was only launched in 2021, we don’t have enough warranty data on the Citroën ë-Berlingo to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ë-Berlingo, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën ë-Berlingo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Mercedes-Benz EQT | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Peugeot e-Rifter | Toyota Proace City Electric | Vauxhall Combo-e Life | Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Buy a new or used Citroën ë-Berlingo

If you’re looking to buy a Citroën ë-Berlingo, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Lease a new Citroën ë-Berlingo

If you’re looking to lease a new Citroën ë-Berlingo, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)