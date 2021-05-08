The Citroën ë-C4 is is a medium-sized family car, which was unveiled in late 2020 and arrived in the UK in early 2021. It is the electric version of the petrol and diesel Citroën C4 that was launched at the same time.

The ë-C4 is similar in size to a Volkswagen ID.3 or Nissan Leaf, although it’s styled as a sleeker liftback rather than a more upright conventional hatchback, and rides a bit higher like an SUV/crossover vehicle.

In our Expert Rating analysis, the electric ë-C4 has so far scored slightly better (77%, based on 18 reviews) than the conventional C4 versions (75%, based on 17 reviews), although being very new vehicles it is likely that we could see the scores for both vehicles shift in coming months as more reviews are published.

The Citroën ë-C4 has been praised for its distinctive styling and exceptional ride comfort. However, its handling, performance and battery range are not as good as the comparable Volkswagen ID.3, while the Kia e-Niro is considered better value.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door liftback

Motor: Single electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £30,195 on-road*

* price includes £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant Launched: Winter 2020/21

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The e-C4 is an excellent first attempt at an all-electric family car from Citroen, with a genuinely usable range and solid recharging capability.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 50kWh Shine

Score: 7 / 10

“In terms of interestingness, the Citroën ë-C4 is probably halfway between the Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen ID.3 in terms of both looking at and sitting in it. And with a 50kWh battery, it should go further between charges than their base variants, but it’s not quite as nice to drive as either.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Shine

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen e-C4 is a lot of car for the money and if your commute is not too long and charger access is good, the company car tax benefits and driving experience are tangible differentiators.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën e-C4 is a likeable electric car that goes a long way to broadening choice for those wanting to make the plunge into an EV. It’s a distinctive-looking car that we love for its single-minded pursuit of maximising comfort.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“Citroen has certainly brought some charm to the EV market with its e-C4 – offering an attractive price, long list of standard kit and promising electric range.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen e-C4 hatchback is a stylish electric car that’s safe, practical and comfortable.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“If style and comfort sit high in your list of priorities for an electric car then the Citroen e-C4 should be strongly considered.”

Read review Company Car Today + “Stand-out styling and a reasonable range for the electric model help make the Citroen C4 an eye-catching return to this core fleet segment. “

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: Shine

“The C4 is a pleasant and certainly comfortable drive. The comfort factor goes doubly for the electric Citroen e-C4 version, which adds a peaceful silence and smooth running to the mix. It’s also a more engaging drive and – thanks to its frictionless acceleration – a fraction faster out of the blocks.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Shine Plus

“When it comes to performance, the Citroën e-C4 certainly lives up to the hype. It starts in absolute silence, and the pull-away power is instant and impressive. A Brake feature that increases the energy regenerated through braking means single-pedal driving is possible in stop/start city driving.”

Read review Fleetworld + Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen ë-C4 stands out with its impressive comfort and affordable prices.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Shine

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen e-C4 delivers a comfortable driving experience, which is a very valuable selling point for a country with such poor quality urban road surfaces as the UK.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“The all-electric Citroën e-C4 can cover 217 miles on a single charge according to WLTP tests. It features a 136hp electric motor with 260Nm of torque and a 50kWh battery, which can support 100kW rapid charging. It has a 0-62mph time of 9.7sec and a top speed of 93mph.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.2 / 10

“All-electric family hatch is comfortable and stands out from the crowd.”

Read review The Sun + “The Citroen e-C4 is cheap to, comfy and super-smooth.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: ë-C4 Shine Plus and petrol C4 Shine Plus combined review

Score: 6 / 10

“The Citroën ë-C4 has far superior ride quality and performance to the petrol C4. It comes with a hefty price premium, which would take a chunk of time to recoup in fuel savings, but it’s still one of the more affordable pure-electric cars with a range of more than 200 miles per charge.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Shine

Score: 8 / 10

“While the Citroen C4 is a likeable, modern and well-rounded EV, we would still be looking to the 64kWh Kia e-Niro as the best family EV on the market right now.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you fancy a stylish-looking coupé SUV and want the clean conscience and emissions of an electric car, then the Citroën e-C4 is a good option. A Volkswagen ID.3 is faster, handles better, and has a much longer battery range, though.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2021, the new Citroën ë-C4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the ë-C4 has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Citroën ë-C4 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ë-C4 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The new Citroën ë-C4 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new ë-C4 is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Citroën ë-C4, you might also like to consider these alternatives

