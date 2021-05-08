fbpx

77 %
Expert Rating
Citroën ë-C4 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Citroën ë-C4

(2021 – present)

The Citroën ë-C4 is is a medium-sized family car, which was unveiled in late 2020 and arrived in the UK in early 2021. It is the electric version of the petrol and diesel Citroën C4 that was launched at the same time.

The ë-C4 is similar in size to a Volkswagen ID.3 or Nissan Leaf, although it’s styled as a sleeker liftback rather than a more upright conventional hatchback, and rides a bit higher like an SUV/crossover vehicle.

In our Expert Rating analysis, the electric ë-C4 has so far scored slightly better (77%, based on 18 reviews) than the conventional C4 versions (75%, based on 17 reviews), although being very new vehicles it is likely that we could see the scores for both vehicles shift in coming months as more reviews are published.

The Citroën ë-C4 has been praised for its distinctive styling and exceptional ride comfort. However, its handling, performance and battery range are not as good as the comparable Volkswagen ID.3, while the Kia e-Niro is considered better value.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door liftback
Motor: Single electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £30,195 on-road*
* price includes £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant

Launched: Winter 2020/21
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  • Citroën ë-C4 (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard
  • Citroën ë-C4 (2021 onwards) – rear view
  • Citroën ë-C4 (2021 onwards) – front view

No safety rating

As of May 2021, the new Citroën ë-C4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the ë-C4 has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

No eco rating

The Citroën ë-C4 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ë-C4 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

No security rating

The new Citroën ë-C4 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new ë-C4 is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Similar cars

