fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Citroën ë-C4 X

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

54%

Expert Rating

Citroën ë-C4 X

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Citroen e-C4 X | Expert Rating

    Summary

    Arriving in the UK in Spring 2023, the Citroën ë-C4 X is an electric four-door saloon that sits somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle.

    Based on the electric Citroën ë-C4 family hatchback, it sits taller than a conventional saloon but lower than a regular SUV, in much the same way as the larger C5 X, which won The Car Expert‘s Best Large Car Award for 2022.

    The saloon’s reception from the UK media has been somewhat mixed. While reviewers agree that the ë-C4 X is a comfortable and efficient family car, many comment that it faces strong competition from its EV rivals, even within the Citroën range.

    “There’s not much that’ll persuade you to buy this saloon instead of its hatchback stablemate”, argues The Telegraph‘s Alex Robbins, “and the range that simply doesn’t stack up to its rivals.”

    The ë-C4 and ë-C4 X share the same rather affordable price tag, but while the saloon offers a bigger boot, it also comes with less rear headroom.

    Some outlets also take issue with the car’s performance. “Its soft suspension and sedate acceleration make it a comfortable pick for tackling pothole-strewn roads and motorway trips”, Carbuyer explains, “but don’t make for an engaging driving experience.”

    As of January 2023, the Citroën ë-C4 X holds an Expert Rating of 54% based on 12 reviews published by British motoring outlets, which means that it is some way short of the 69% held by the ë-C4.

    Please note that all of these reviews were published after the car’s European launch. Therefore, this score could significantly increase or decrease in the coming months as reviewers get their hands on UK spec models.

    ë-C4 X highlights

    • Comfortable cabin
    • Large boot
    • Same price as ë-C4 hatchback

    ë-C4 X lowlights

    • Fiddly infotainment
    • Rivals offer more battery range
    • Tight rear headroom

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium four-door fastback
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £31,995 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Citroen e-C4 X front view | Expert Rating
    Citroen e-C4 X rear view | Expert Rating
    Citroen e-C4 X interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Move Electric

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: May 2021
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 80%
    Child protection: 83%
    Vulnerable road users: 57%
    Safety assist: 63%

    Although the Citroën ë-C4 X hasn’t been directly put through its paces by Euro NCAP, the safety body says that it holds the same safety rating as the structurally similar Citroën C4 hatchback, which was awarded a four-star crash safety rating back in May 2021.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of January 2023, the Citroën ë-C4 X has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën ë-C4 X o generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ë-C4 X, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Citroën ë-C4 X, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 6Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EV | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the Citroën ë-C4 X at The Car Expert

    New Citroën ë-C4 X now on sale

    New Citroën ë-C4 X now on sale

    Citroën unveils all-electric ë-C4 X

    Citroën unveils all-electric ë-C4 X

    Buy a Citroën ë-C4 X

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Citroën ë-C4 X, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Lease a Citroën ë-C4 X

    If you’re looking to lease a new Citroën ë-C4 X, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Citroën ë-C4 X

    Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.