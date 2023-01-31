Summary

Arriving in the UK in Spring 2023, the Citroën ë-C4 X is an electric four-door saloon that sits somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle.

Based on the electric Citroën ë-C4 family hatchback, it sits taller than a conventional saloon but lower than a regular SUV, in much the same way as the larger C5 X, which won The Car Expert‘s Best Large Car Award for 2022.

The saloon’s reception from the UK media has been somewhat mixed. While reviewers agree that the ë-C4 X is a comfortable and efficient family car, many comment that it faces strong competition from its EV rivals, even within the Citroën range.

“There’s not much that’ll persuade you to buy this saloon instead of its hatchback stablemate”, argues The Telegraph‘s Alex Robbins, “and the range that simply doesn’t stack up to its rivals.”

The ë-C4 and ë-C4 X share the same rather affordable price tag, but while the saloon offers a bigger boot, it also comes with less rear headroom.

Some outlets also take issue with the car’s performance. “Its soft suspension and sedate acceleration make it a comfortable pick for tackling pothole-strewn roads and motorway trips”, Carbuyer explains, “but don’t make for an engaging driving experience.”

As of January 2023, the Citroën ë-C4 X holds an Expert Rating of 54% based on 12 reviews published by British motoring outlets, which means that it is some way short of the 69% held by the ë-C4.

Please note that all of these reviews were published after the car’s European launch. Therefore, this score could significantly increase or decrease in the coming months as reviewers get their hands on UK spec models.

ë-C4 X highlights Comfortable cabin

Large boot

Same price as ë-C4 hatchback ë-C4 X lowlights Fiddly infotainment

Rivals offer more battery range

Tight rear headroom

Key specifications

Body style: Medium four-door fastback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £31,995 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen e-C4 X is more practical than the likeable e-C4 hatchback, but not everyone will be convinced by the bodystyle.” (Matt Robinson)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Buyers still love SUVs and high-riding crossovers but Citroen reckons you can have all that with the practicality and efficiency of more traditional saloons and hatchbacks. Comfortable and distinctive, the e-C4 X has a relatively small battery that keeps cost, weight and charging times down while the range will still be adequate for most needs.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Shine

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Citroën ë-C4 X is as straightforward a proposition as its name suggests. The ‘ë’ is because it’s electric only, the ‘C4’ because it’s based on the Citroen C4 hatchback and the ‘X’ because there’s a fastback-style rear end with a saloon boot. There are three trim levels, with the same prices between the hatch and the saloon. Whichever suits you best, then. Likeable car, either way.” (Matt Prior)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“While the Citroen e-C4 X is perfectly pleasant in many ways, and offers more space than its hatch equivalent, it is hard to make a case for it over the standard e-C4. Citroen recognises that it is going to be appealing to minicab drivers who are making the first steps into EV life, but the appeal is less clear when it comes to private buyers.” (Tom Webster)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Citroen e-C4 X is a refined and comfortable EV with a big boot, but its quirky body style might put off some buyers.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The fastback body of the comfort-oriented Citroen e-C4 X offers more practicality than the e-C4 hatch for the same price, though some might not been convinced by the styling.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“I really like the direction Citroen is taking with its bold designs and focus on comfort. But the e-C4 X feels like a car which is designed for another market and is just in the UK to make up numbers.” (Ginny Buckley)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Following in the footsteps of the Citroen C5 X, the design of e-C4 X offers customers a cross-segment design that combines the elegant silhouette of a fastback with the modern attitude of an SUV, whilst maintaining the timeless refinement and spaciousness of a four-door model.”

Read review Move Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Citroën ë-C4 X is an easy-going family electric car that now has an added layer of practicality thanks to its larger boot. It’s good to drive around town and uncomplicated out on the open road. It’s not the most exciting car to drive, nor does it challenge its rivals in terms of range.” (Sam Phillips)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“It’s an ambitiously styled four-door family EV that’s compact yet spacious, with a simply enormous boot.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: e-C4 X Shine

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s smooth, quiet and comfortable, it’s relatively affordable in electric car terms and, with its huge boot, it works rather well as a family car – as long as you can live without a hatchback. But it is spoiled by niggling issues, such as the fiddly entertainment system, the so-so rear head room and the range that simply doesn’t stack up to its rivals.” (Alex Robbins)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you don’t really covet the style of a coupé and would rather have an electric car with a big boot and a very comfortable ride, it’s one to add to your list. Those looking for driver engagement should look elsewhere, though.” (Dan Jones)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: May 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 80%

Child protection: 83%

Vulnerable road users: 57%

Safety assist: 63%

Although the Citroën ë-C4 X hasn’t been directly put through its paces by Euro NCAP, the safety body says that it holds the same safety rating as the structurally similar Citroën C4 hatchback, which was awarded a four-star crash safety rating back in May 2021.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2023, the Citroën ë-C4 X has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën ë-C4 X o generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ë-C4 X, we’ll publish the score here.

