The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is a nine-seater people carrier and one of the largest all-electric packages currently on sale, based on the ë-Dispatch commercial van. At the start of 2022, the ë-SpaceTourer replaced the diesel-powered SpaceTourer in the Citroën line-up.

Arriving in the UK in early 2021, the ë-SpaceTourer is structurally identical to the Vauxhall Vivaro e-Life and is fitted with a 136hp electric motor and a 50kWh battery – working in tandem to produce an official all-electric range of 143 miles. In order to keep the car’s price low enough to qualify for the UK government’s plug-in car grant, the larger 75kWh battery available in the ë-Dispatch range is not available.

This has not been a popular decision among reviewers, who frequently comment that the ë-SpaceTourer so-so battery range means that it is only well-equipped for shorter urban commuting, rather than long-distance cruising. By comparison, Mercedes-Benz says that its similarly-sized but more expensive EQV people carrier has an all-electric range of 213 miles.

While reviewers found their test drives to be quiet and relaxing, many publications state that customers should not expect the ë-SpaceTourer to provide much excitement on the road, Carbuyer concluding that the people carrier “struggles to shrug off its delivery-van origins”.

Otherwise, Top Gear explains that the ë-SpaceTourer offers the same positives as its combustion-powered counterpart that is no longer in production – “a commanding driving position, flexible seating arrangement and minimalist interior”, as well as the low running costs and tax benefits that an all-electric powertrain brings.

Although held back by its battery range, Driving Electric believes that the ë-SpaceTourer is a very versatile vehicle that will suit the needs of a select audience – “private-hire drivers that work shorter routes or predictable airport runs”.

As of April 2022, the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer holds an Expert Rating of 53%, which is markedly lower than the score given to the SpaceTourer that it replaced.

ë-SpaceTourer highlights Spacious cabin with flexible seating

Seating for up to nine

Relaxing to drive

Rapid charging ability ë-SpaceTourer lowlights Comparatively poor battery range

Rivals have more interior refinement

Heavy rear seats are difficult to remove

Limited boot space with all nine seats

Body style: Large people carrier

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £34,735 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Model reviewed: e-SpaceTourer Business Edition

Score: 7 / 10

“The ë-SpaceTourer’s smooth, quiet nature makes it more pleasant to drive than fossil fuel powered alternatives. This Business Edition trim is much cheaper than the top spec Flair model, too. However, a 50kWh battery limits its range quite severely.”

Read review Score: 7 / 10

“The new all-electric Citroen e-SpaceTourer MPV offers plenty of room and comfort, but is held back by its range.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Citroen e-SpaceTourer offers versatility, efficient electric power and a touch of style, but struggles to shrug off its delivery-van origins.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Business version will be ideal for use as an airport taxi, with its ability to carry many people on short trips.”

Read review Company Car Today + “It’s not cheap but the running costs and taxation benefits are significant; there’s little with electric power that has anything like the versatility.”

Model reviewed: Feel

Score: 6 / 10

“A five-, seven- and eight-seat layout mean the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer opens up the option of electrified mobility to a variety of new buyers including families and private hire firms but its short range holds it back.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“While it’s not a complete game-changer, the eSpaceTourer should still be a good solution for many buyers’ needs. Larger families that do mostly local journeys, as well as private-hire drivers that work shorter routes or predictable airport runs, will find plenty to like here – not least the very low running costs common to all pure-electric vehicles.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“If you need to move eight, or even nine people around using power from a plug, the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer and its differently-badged brethren are pretty much your only choice. Just as well it’s good, then.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“It’s much the same as the diesel variant – commanding driving position, flexible seating arrangement, minimalist interior – but would make far more sense to city folk than those living elsewhere. Just don’t expect many, if any, driving thrills.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s no doubting that the Citroën e-Spacetourer is one of the most spacious and versatile electric cars out there. Its flexible interior will easily swallow up to nine adults or a couple of people and vast amounts of cargo. It’s best suited to use in cities or on short journeys on account of its short range, though, and it’s not very enjoyable to drive.”

Read review

No safety rating

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The combustion-powered SpaceTourer range was rated five stars in 2015, but the ë-SpaceTourer’s electric motor and battery layout instead of a regular engine and fuel tank mean that the rating for the SpaceTourer does not automatically apply to the ë-SpaceTourer.

No eco rating

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Mercedes-Benz EQV | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Peugeot e-Rifter | Tesla Model X | Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life | Volkswagen ID. Buzz

