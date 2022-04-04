fbpx

Summary

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is a nine-seater people carrier and one of the largest all-electric packages currently on sale, based on the ë-Dispatch commercial van. At the start of 2022, the ë-SpaceTourer replaced the diesel-powered SpaceTourer in the Citroën line-up.

Arriving in the UK in early 2021, the ë-SpaceTourer is structurally identical to the Vauxhall Vivaro e-Life and is fitted with a 136hp electric motor and a 50kWh battery – working in tandem to produce an official all-electric range of 143 miles. In order to keep the car’s price low enough to qualify for the UK government’s plug-in car grant, the larger 75kWh battery available in the ë-Dispatch range is not available.

This has not been a popular decision among reviewers, who frequently comment that the ë-SpaceTourer so-so battery range means that it is only well-equipped for shorter urban commuting, rather than long-distance cruising. By comparison, Mercedes-Benz says that its similarly-sized but more expensive EQV people carrier has an all-electric range of 213 miles.

While reviewers found their test drives to be quiet and relaxing, many publications state that customers should not expect the ë-SpaceTourer to provide much excitement on the road, Carbuyer concluding that the people carrier “struggles to shrug off its delivery-van origins”.

Otherwise, Top Gear explains that the ë-SpaceTourer offers the same positives as its combustion-powered counterpart that is no longer in production – “a commanding driving position, flexible seating arrangement and minimalist interior”, as well as the low running costs and tax benefits that an all-electric powertrain brings.

Although held back by its battery range, Driving Electric believes that the ë-SpaceTourer is a very versatile vehicle that will suit the needs of a select audience – “private-hire drivers that work shorter routes or predictable airport runs”.

As of April 2022, the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer holds an Expert Rating of 53%, which is markedly lower than the score given to the SpaceTourer that it replaced.

ë-SpaceTourer highlights

  • Spacious cabin with flexible seating
  • Seating for up to nine
  • Relaxing to drive
  • Rapid charging ability

ë-SpaceTourer lowlights

  • Comparatively poor battery range
  • Rivals have more interior refinement
  • Heavy rear seats are difficult to remove
  • Limited boot space with all nine seats

Key specifications

Body style: Large people carrier
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £34,735 on-road

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Citroen SpaceTourer interior view | Expert Rating
Citroen e-Spacetourer cabin view | Expert Rating
Citroen e-Spacetourer rear view | Expert Rating
Citroen e-Spacetourer side view | Expert Rating
Citroen e-Spacetourer front view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The combustion-powered SpaceTourer range was rated five stars in 2015, but the ë-SpaceTourer’s electric motor and battery layout instead of a regular engine and fuel tank mean that the rating for the SpaceTourer does not automatically apply to the ë-SpaceTourer.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Mercedes-Benz EQV | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Peugeot e-Rifter | Tesla Model X | Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life | Volkswagen ID. Buzz 

