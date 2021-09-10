Summary

The Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer is today a rarity on the UK car market – a seven-seat MPV. It’s also quite old, originally known as the Grand C4 Picasso and with the current model ultimately dating back to 2013.

The seven-seater Grand C4 SpaceTourer is based on the smaller five-seat C4 SpaceTourer model, which is no longer on sale in the UK.

Despite its age, the car still sells in sufficient numbers to warrant its continued existence, and it continues to win awards as well. As of October 2021 the model getting another minor update, though it’s mostly about ‘streamlining’ the trim choices, with either a petrol or diesel engine each of 130hp.

Reviewers tend to like the Grand C4 SpaceTourer. “It certainly ticks plenty of family-friendly boxes,” says What Car?, adding that it can be a five-seater with lots of luggage space or, thanks to two pop-out seats, a people carrier for seven adults.

The body shape earns praise too; “With modern, stylish looks, it shows an MPV doesn’t have to be boring,” says Carbuyer.

Most versions come well equipped and reviewers like the tech on offer. But they are more critical of some of the quality, Autocar commenting that “it still isn’t the last word on quality of fit and finish and some secondary systems don’t work as well as they should,” though adding “for the price it offers up a great interior.”

Eurekar dubs the Grand C4 SpaceTourer “incredibly versatile” and “proof that there is still room in the market for a well thought-out MPV,” while Autocar sums up the general view by saying the car will “sell to the mainstream and those attracted by its eccentric sense of boldness.”

As of September 2021, the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer holds an Expert Rating of 71% based on 18 reviews.

Grand C4 SpaceTourer highlights Comfortable ride

You get a lot for your money

Stylish for an MPV

Lots of space Grand C4 SpaceTourer lowlights Not very exciting on the road

Diesel can be less than refined

Base trims are a bit too basic

Too many fiddly buttons on steering wheel

Key specifications

Body style: Large MPV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £28,630 on-road Launched: Autumn 2018

Last updated: Autumn 2019

Next update due: October 2021

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Bold Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer, formerly Picasso, mixes comfort, style, practicality and efficiency to great effect.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“MPVs aren’t as common as they used to be, but it’s hard to knock the Citroen Grand C4 Spacetourer for its blend of space and style. It’s as quirky as a Citroen should be and hugely roomy inside, and very affordable for this type of car.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer has a good-looking and airy interior, flexible seating arrangements and vast amounts of space, ticking the boxes of what buyers in this segment are looking for.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer is a cost-effective and well thought out addition to a sector lacking in choice.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“It would also be impossible to find an SUV with the flexibility and versatility for the same price as in the Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“With modern, stylish looks, the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer shows an MPV doesn’t have to be boring”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroen C4 Grand SpaceTourer is a spacious and very practical seven-seat MPV with a cool, futuristic design, but it’s not quite as good to drive as many alternatives.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Flair

“The incredibly versatile Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer is proof that, despite the rise of the SUV, there is still a place in the family car market for a well-thought out MPV – especially when holiday time comes around.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“Many seven-seaters can prove cramped, but the design of the longer wheelbase Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer is such that the middle row of three individual seats slide separately and even when fully slid back – which provides a huge degree of legroom – there’s still a substantial boot area.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Flair

“A touchscreen-heavy dashboard with too few buttons was an annoying demerit but the biggest windscreen in the business lets you enjoy passing cloud formations and a dash readout of 45.5mpg brought a feeling of contentment in a high-mileage session at the wheel.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Feel

“With all the versatility and practicality of a minibus but the light handling and easy driving capabilities of a large family car, the Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer is the ideal vehicle for an active family that needs to transport up to seven people in style.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel automatic Flair

Score: 7 / 10

“If you need a seven-seater people carrier that’s spacious, relatively efficient and affordable then the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer could be your answer.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Citroen renamed its Picasso range – with the Grand C4 SpaceTourer replacing the Grand C4 Picasso. It’s in a bid to bring the MPVs in-line with the SpaceTourer van-based people carrier.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer is stylish, good value, and delivers a superb ride.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“As a 7-seater, the Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer (Picasso) is not quite at the pinnacle of quality, and it’s by no means the best equipped, but we can see why it would be a popular choice among consumers.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“If you are looking for bags of space without admitting you need a commercial vehicle, the Citroen SpaceTourer should be on your shopping list.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer is seriously practical and great value for money – if you choose the right version.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.2 / 10

“If you need practicality, the Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer (Picasso) has it in spades, with a massive cabin, large and versatile boot and impressive flexibility. It’s a heavy car, though, and even the most potent diesel engine doesn’t feel particularly rapid.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Citroën C4 SpaceTourer was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013 (when it was known as the Grand C4 Picasso) and awarded a five-star rating, with the same rating applying to the larger Grand C4 Picasso.

However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If and when the Grand C4 SpaceTourer is tested by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer has received

2021 What Car? Awards – Best MPV 2020 Carbuyer Awards – Best Seven-Seat Car

What Car? Awards – Best Used MPV 2019 Carbuyer Awards – Best MPV 2018 Business Car Awards – Best MPV

Auto Express Awards – Best MPV

Carbuyer Awards – Best MPV 2017 Auto Express Awards – Best MPV

DieselCar Magazine ‘Top 50’ – Best MPV

Leasing.com Awards – Best MPV

Carbuyer Awards – Best Seven-Seater 2016 Auto Express Awards – Best MPV

DieselCar Magazine ‘Top 50’ – Best MPV

FleetWorld Awards – Best MPV

2015 Auto Express Awards – Best MPV

Telegraph Car Awards – Best Seven-Seater

FleetWorld Awards – Best MPV

Fleet News Awards – Best Seven-Seat People Carrier

What Car? Awards – Best MPV 2014 Auto Express Awards – Best MPV

What Car? Awards – Best MPV

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV

Tow Car Awards – Best MPV

DieselCar Magazine ‘Top 50’ – Best MPV

UK Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV 2013 Top Gear Awards – Best Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer | Ford Galaxy | Ford S-Max | Volkswagen Sharan

Rivals to the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer have been falling by the wayside as buyers decamp to SUVs – we’ve lost prime contenders such as the Renault Grand Scenic, Volkswagen Sharan and SEAT Alhambra in recent years. Some remain, however, and among the most popular is the Ford S-Max.

Buy or lease a Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Grand C4 SpaceTourer, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Buy a Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer from your sofa with Cazoo Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

New and used Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer cars for sale with heycar The best cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Buy a Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip. Find out more

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer deals from Carparison Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new Grand C4 SpaceTourer . Find out more

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer deals from Rivervale Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new Grand C4 SpaceTourer. Find out more

Related posts