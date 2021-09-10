fbpx

Expert Rating

Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer

Expert Rating

71%
Summary

The Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer is today a rarity on the UK car market – a seven-seat MPV. It’s also quite old, originally known as the Grand C4 Picasso and with the current model ultimately dating back to 2013.

The seven-seater Grand C4 SpaceTourer is based on the smaller five-seat C4 SpaceTourer model, which is no longer on sale in the UK.

Despite its age, the car still sells in sufficient numbers to warrant its continued existence, and it continues to win awards as well. As of October 2021 the model getting another minor update, though it’s mostly about ‘streamlining’ the trim choices, with either a petrol or diesel engine each of 130hp.

Reviewers tend to like the Grand C4 SpaceTourer. “It certainly ticks plenty of family-friendly boxes,” says What Car?, adding that it can be a five-seater with lots of luggage space or, thanks to two pop-out seats, a people carrier for seven adults.

The body shape earns praise too; “With modern, stylish looks, it shows an MPV doesn’t have to be boring,” says Carbuyer.   

Most versions come well equipped and reviewers like the tech on offer. But they are more critical of some of the quality, Autocar commenting that “it still isn’t the last word on quality of fit and finish and some secondary systems don’t work as well as they should,” though adding “for the price it offers up a great interior.”

Eurekar dubs the Grand C4 SpaceTourer “incredibly versatile” and “proof that there is still room in the market for a well thought-out MPV,” while Autocar sums up the general view by saying the car will “sell to the mainstream and those attracted by its eccentric sense of boldness.”

As of September 2021, the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer holds an Expert Rating of 71% based on 18 reviews.

Grand C4 SpaceTourer highlights

  • Comfortable ride
  • You get a lot for your money
  • Stylish for an MPV
  • Lots of space

Grand C4 SpaceTourer lowlights

  • Not very exciting on the road
  • Diesel can be less than refined
  • Base trims are a bit too basic
  • Too many fiddly buttons on steering wheel

Key specifications

Body style: Large MPV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £28,630 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2018
Last updated: Autumn 2019
Next update due: October 2021

Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer (2018 onwards) - front view
Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer (2018 onwards) - rear view
Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer (2018 onwards) - interior view

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Citroën C4 SpaceTourer was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013 (when it was known as the Grand C4 Picasso) and awarded a five-star rating, with the same rating applying to the larger Grand C4 Picasso.

However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If and when the Grand C4 SpaceTourer is tested by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer has received

2021

  • What Car? Awards – Best MPV

2020

  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Seven-Seat Car
  • What Car? Awards – Best Used MPV

2019

  • Carbuyer Awards – Best MPV

2018

  • Business Car Awards – Best MPV
  • Auto Express Awards – Best MPV
  • Carbuyer Awards – Best MPV

2017

  • Auto Express Awards – Best MPV
  • DieselCar Magazine ‘Top 50’ – Best MPV
  • Leasing.com Awards – Best MPV
  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Seven-Seater

2016

  • Auto Express Awards – Best MPV
  • DieselCar Magazine ‘Top 50’ – Best MPV
  • FleetWorld Awards – Best MPV

2015

  • Auto Express Awards – Best MPV
  • Telegraph Car Awards – Best Seven-Seater
  • FleetWorld Awards – Best MPV
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Seven-Seat People Carrier 
  • What Car? Awards – Best MPV

2014

  • Auto Express Awards – Best MPV
  • What Car? Awards – Best MPV
  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV
  • Tow Car Awards – Best MPV
  • DieselCar Magazine ‘Top 50’ – Best MPV
  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV

2013

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer | Ford Galaxy | Ford S-Max | Volkswagen Sharan

Rivals to the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer have been falling by the wayside as buyers decamp to SUVs – we’ve lost prime contenders such as the Renault Grand Scenic, Volkswagen Sharan and SEAT Alhambra in recent years. Some remain, however, and among the most popular is the Ford S-Max.

