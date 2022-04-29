Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer ends production

The Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer will soon join the ever-growing list of people carrier models that have been discontinued, after nine years on sale.

Originally known as the C4 and Grand C4 Picasso, the range was facelifted and renamed C4 SpaceTourer in 2018. The smaller C4 version was subsequently dropped, leaving only the larger Grand C4 model to soldier on in recent years.

The decision to drop the Grand C4 SpaceTourer leaves Citroën with two van-based electric people carrier models in its line-up – the ë-Berlingo or ë-SpaceTourer.

There is no direct replacemet model lined up from the Grand C4 SpaceTourer, with Citroën unwilling to develop an all-new model for a severely diminished peopler carrier market. Seven-seat SUV models have basically destroyed the people carrier market in recent years, with most car manufacturers having already abandoned it.

Peugeot relaunched its 3008 and 5008 people carriers as SUVs in 2016 to meet rising demand, while Renault gave its Grand Scenic people carrier an SUV makeover to attract punters before ending its lifespan in 2019.

In fact, with the Citroën saying farewell to the Grand C4, there are now very few car-based people carriers left on the market. The Ford S-Max, Ford Galaxy and Volkswagen Touran are still available, although the all-electric retro-styled ID.Buzz will soon replace the Touran, which is likely to end production soon.

The final Grand C4 SpaceTourer is scheduled to roll off the production line at the French brand’s factory in Vigo, Spain, in July. Praised for its value-for-money and its comfortable ride, the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer currently holds an Expert Rating of 71%, this score hindered mainly by its lack of driver appeal.