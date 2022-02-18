fbpx

Citroën C5 Aircross – 2022 facelift
Model update

Citroën opens orders for facelifted C5 Aircross

Citroën has started taking orders for its facelifted C5 Aircross SUV, featuring trim level changes and exterior design updates.

Andrew Charman

Citroën has started taking orders for the facelifted version of its C5 Aircross SUV, which arrives in UK showrooms this spring.

Launched in 2018, the model has undergone a series of mild visual changes. The main area of attention has been the car’s front end which is now more vertical – paradoxically improving the car’s aerodynamics, according to its creators.

The grille is restyled in similar form to Citroën’s C4 and soon-to-launch C5 X models, with the chevron logo now more cleaarly separated from the grille decoration.

The major specification change is the availability of Citroën’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension and seating system, which uses hydraulic cushions to improve the ride quality for occupants.

Trim levels have been revised too. The range starts with ‘Sense Plus’, replacing the previous ‘Sense’ and adding 18-inch alloy wheels alongside a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry/engine starting and electric folding exterior mirrors.

The entry-level Sense Plus gets basic autonomous emergency braking (which is a minimum legal requirement as of March 2022), while the mid-range ‘Shine’ spec gets a more advanced version with radar assistance that is better at detecting pedestrians and cyclists.

Shine versions also add adaptive cruise control, upgraded seats with Alcantara upholstery and ‘Urban Black’ interior styling.

Range-topping ‘C-Series Edition’ versions add two-tone roof styling with an Anodised Bronze colour pack, an opening panoramic glass sunroof, wireless charging and a motorised tailgate with hands-free access.

C5 Aircross models are available with either petrol or diesel engines, both producing 130hp, while Shine and C-Series Edition versions can also be had with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain combining a 180hp petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor.

On sale since the end of 2018, the Citroën C5 Aircross has received consistently good reviews from the UK media for the last three years and currently holds an Expert Rating of 71% in our Expert Rating Index.

The facelifted Citroën C5 Aircross is expected in showrooms in the spring of 2022 ,with prices starting at just over £25.5K.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

