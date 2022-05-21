fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Citroën reintroduces ELLE trim to C3 range

Marking the Citroën C3's 20th anniversary, a trim designed in partnership with ELLE magazine has joined the range

Sean Rees

Citroën has partnered with fellow French brand ELLE to design a new trim package for the C3 supermini, featuring unique design touches inside and out.

This is Citroën’s second time teaming up with the fashion magazine ELLE to give the C3 a more premium look. Citroën says that the 2018 version of the C3 ELLE, the fruit of the brand’s first collaboration, sold 9,000 units worldwide.

Looking for the same levels of sales success, the 2022 C3 ELLE comes with a two-tone exterior colour scheme as standard, with five main colour choices available. Like the 2018 version, this ELLE trim comes with distinctive accents that surround the fog lights and feature on the door panels – this time in light blue.

The roof, which can be finished in either black or white to reflect the ELLE brand colours, is also marked with the ELLE logo and the brand’s signature phrase – ‘Since 1945 & forever’.

That slogan can be found on the unique ELLE-branded floor mats in the cabin too. The C3 ELLE trim also features alcantara leather upholstery and chrome accents on the dashboard and Citroën’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, which are designed with more padding and lumbar support for ‘optimal driving comfort’.

The new ELLE trim features a leather steering wheel and a reversing camera as standard. UK buyers now can order this trim online with prices starting at £18,150. Now the second-most expensive trim level in the C3 range, behind the range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ trim, the C3 ELLE will be available to buy from UK Citroën dealerships in August 2022.

On sale since early 2017, the Citroën C3 has been consistently praised for its distinctive styling and wide range of personalisation options, but criticised for its poor driving dynamics and limited practicality, underscoring its current Expert Rating of 60%.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Volkswagen Golf R

BMW M5

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved