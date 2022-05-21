Citroën reintroduces ELLE trim to C3 range

Citroën has partnered with fellow French brand ELLE to design a new trim package for the C3 supermini, featuring unique design touches inside and out.

This is Citroën’s second time teaming up with the fashion magazine ELLE to give the C3 a more premium look. Citroën says that the 2018 version of the C3 ELLE, the fruit of the brand’s first collaboration, sold 9,000 units worldwide.

Looking for the same levels of sales success, the 2022 C3 ELLE comes with a two-tone exterior colour scheme as standard, with five main colour choices available. Like the 2018 version, this ELLE trim comes with distinctive accents that surround the fog lights and feature on the door panels – this time in light blue.

The roof, which can be finished in either black or white to reflect the ELLE brand colours, is also marked with the ELLE logo and the brand’s signature phrase – ‘Since 1945 & forever’.

That slogan can be found on the unique ELLE-branded floor mats in the cabin too. The C3 ELLE trim also features alcantara leather upholstery and chrome accents on the dashboard and Citroën’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, which are designed with more padding and lumbar support for ‘optimal driving comfort’.

The new ELLE trim features a leather steering wheel and a reversing camera as standard. UK buyers now can order this trim online with prices starting at £18,150. Now the second-most expensive trim level in the C3 range, behind the range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ trim, the C3 ELLE will be available to buy from UK Citroën dealerships in August 2022.

On sale since early 2017, the Citroën C3 has been consistently praised for its distinctive styling and wide range of personalisation options, but criticised for its poor driving dynamics and limited practicality, underscoring its current Expert Rating of 60%.