Citroën releases UK pricing for updated C3

Citroën has announced pricing and specifications for its refreshed C3, which brings a sharper exterior look alongside new, more efficient engines to the hatchback.
Prices for the updated C3 start from £16,280 and deliveries are expected to start in August. It’s Citroën’s best-selling car worldwide, having secured more than 780,000 sales globally.
To help keep its appeal going, Citroën has given the front end of the C3 a subtle redesign, with updated LED lights and an extended colour range. The side protection ‘Airbump’ pods have been redesigned too, while new 17-inch alloy wheels have been added.
Three trim levels are available – Feel, Flair and Flair Plus – with even base-spec cars receiving LED headlights, a seven-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and air conditioning as standard. Safety-wise, there’s nothing new as part of this update. The C3 range earned a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP back in 2017.
Flair specification cars gain diamond-cut alloy wheels, a bi-tone roof and automatic headlights, while range-topping Flair Plus boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera and Citroën Connect satellite navigation with three years of TomTom Live updates. The former costs from £17,330, while the latter commands a slightly higher price tag of £18,730.
Flair Plus models also get a range of soft-touch materials with special stitching and a ‘light wood’ finish on the dashboard.
All cars can be fitted with Citroën’s Advanced Comfort seats too – though these are standard on top-spec models. With enhanced levels of padding and special foam on the surface of the seat, they can help with posture.
A range of petrol engines is available for the updated Citroën C3, alongside a diesel option. There’s the choice of either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, too.
Nip and tuck for Citroën’s distinctive supermini
This is a cosmetic update for the Citroën C3, with some useful extra trinkets and a mild restyle after three years on sale. The C3 currently holds an overall Expert Rating of 71% on our unique Expert Rating scale, based on 22 UK reviews. That puts it firmly in the midfield of a highly competitive class, but a long way behind the class-leading (and best-selling) Ford Fiesta.
It has received praise for its distinctive design and personalistion options, but has been criticised for poor driving dynamics and limited practicality. These updates won’t change any of that, but will keep it looking fresh in showrooms for another couple of years.
Stuart Masson, Editor