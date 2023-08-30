Citroën revises trim line-up for entire range

Citroën has decided to scrap its current trim naming strategy to make its model line-ups “easier to understand”, and will soon offer a slightly slimmer range of trims which it says will improve model delivery times.

From the start of September, the French manufacturer will offer each of its models with and entry-level ‘You’, mid-range ‘Plus’ and a top-spec ‘Max’ trim grade. Some models, like the ë-C4, ë-C4 X, and C5 Aircross, will also be available with an additional ‘Collection’ trim spec.

This comes as the existing trim names – ‘Sense’, ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ – have been deemed a bit too confusing by the brand, which wants to “simplify the customer purchase process to enhance consumer trust”, now hoping that the new trim naming strategy promotes “a better understanding of the range, its trim levels, and the options available.”

With transparency in mind, Citroën says it has also altered the design of its website to make the differences between the trims easier to understand, and make the site easier to navigate, again to make the ordering process a bit smoother.

The manufacturer is yet to publish the exact specifications for each model trim, but says that these new trim grades have been designed to meet different customer preferences and lifestyles.

For example, the lead-in ‘You’ grade in the C4 and C4 X model lines will comes with the brand’s ‘comfort’ seats and suspension packs, while the ‘mid-range’ ‘Plus’ trim introduces several on-board tech features, including a head-up display, a rear-view camera, and Citroën’s navigation software. Finally, the top-spec ‘Max’ adds adaptive cruise control, rear privacy glass and larger alloy wheels.

Moving from a four-trim line-up to three trims will reportedly shorten customer delivery times, and Citroën adds that it plans to reduce the entry-level pricing of some of its models, though the brand has not revealed any more information on price cuts as of yet.